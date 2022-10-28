Read full article on original website
KUTV
Road rage incident leads to BB gun shooting on I-15 in Kaysville
KAYSVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — A BB gun was fired multiple times during a road rage argument on I-15 in Kaysville on Monday. Sgt. Cameron Roden with Utah Highway Patrol said the incident started around 2:45 p.m. near milepost 330. He said the incident involved two vehicles, identified as a...
KUTV
Armed suspect surrenders after multi-hour SWAT standoff in West Bountiful
WEST BOUNTIFUL, Utah (KUTV) — A suspect surrendered Tuesday night after a multi-hour police standoff sparked by a domestic violence incident in Davis County. "The suspect has been taken into custody after negotiations, that occurred for several hours and is being checked out for some minor injuries," West Bountiful Police Chief Brandon Erekson.
KUTV
Suspect surrenders after hours-long standoff in West Bountiful neighborhood
WEST BOUNTIFUL, Utah (KUTV) — In response to a SWAT situation where a male suspect had barricaded himself inside a residence, police have ordered a shelter in place for a Davis County neighborhood. Around 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, the incident started near 800 West and 400 North in West...
KUTV
Some customers expected to see increase on Dominion Energy bill
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — This week Utah’s Public Service Commission approved a rate increase for Dominion Energy customers that goes into effect Tuesday. Dominion Energy officials stated that they are not benefiting from the increase. When it comes to natural gas prices, they say that customers pay dollar for dollar, but they have asked for yet another hike that, if granted, will go into effect in January.
KUTV
Utah State's athletic director announces resignation
LOGAN, Utah (KUTV) — The official resignation of Utah State University's athletic director John Hartwell was announced on Tuesday. USU provided the following statement amid reports of Hartwell resigning:. “We have made great progress at USU building a positive and supportive culture throughout the university, including within USU Athletics,...
