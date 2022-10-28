ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newberry, SC

After 22 years, Newberry College alumni cast to reprise roles in“Noises Off”

By Courtesy of Newberry College
Newberry Observer
Newberry Observer
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OXIUo_0iqN2dP400
Amy Pontiff, Kirk Campbell and Michael DiPalma at “Noises Off” rehearsal in July 2022. Courtesy of Newberry College

NEWBERRY — Newberry College this weekend will celebrate its 100th Homecoming, marking a full century of celebrating the college’s people and the place that brought them together. This year’s commemoration is extra special for another milestone — the 22nd anniversary production of “Noises Off.” This comedy reunites members of the original 2000 production, its 2010 reunion and a few newcomers for two shows during this year’s Homecoming weekend.

Shows will be Friday, Oct. 28, at 4 p.m., and Saturday, Oct. 29, at 8 p.m. in Wiles Chapel Theater, on the college campus. Admission is free, but seating is limited.

Called “the funniest farce ever written,” “Noises Off” by Michael Frayn follows an ambitious director and his troupe of mediocre actors as they blunder from a bad dress rehearsal to a spectacularly disastrous performance. The cast and crew are putting together a silly sex comedy titled, “Nothing On.” Doors slamming, lovers frolicking, clothes tossed away, and an errant plate of sardines all figure in the plot of this hilarious and classically comic play. This production is suggested for audiences over 13.

“It’s an incredibly fun play,” said Pat Gagliano, interim dean of arts, humanities and social sciences, who directed the 2000 production and both reunions. “The story is we had a group of students, who were seniors at the time, who really wanted to do this play. And it’s a really tough play to do because it’s long, it has an extensive set.”

Members of the original cast who have returned include Kirk (Seaman) Campbell ’00, former counselor Michael DiPalma, Gagliano, Lawrence Ryan and Steven Stack ’96. Amanda (Pennekamp) Bluestein ’04 was on the 2000 crew and joined the cast in 2010. Jane (Ellis) Martin ’05 came aboard in 2010 as a cast member and as assistant director. Both roles she will reprise this year. Newcomers for the 2022 production include Vicky Saye Henderson ’90 and Amy Pontiff ’03.

The director is also assisted by Jeramy Oropeza, instructor of music. The moving set was designed and constructed by Matthew Fuller, director of technical theatre, with assistance from Gagliano and Timothy Roesler.

Campbell is credited with the idea of bringing the cast back together for the 10th anniversary production in 2010.

The cast agreed that the show is back for its third run not only because the show itself is so much fun, but also because they savor the connections they forged during their time at Newberry.

“I think it’s because we all enjoyed each other’s company the first two times around,” said Ryan. “[The show] brings people together in a way that, I don’t think any other show that I’ve been in has. It requires a lot of trust. Moving around the space with all of these other people, you build a relationship with these folks over that period of time.”

The upcoming rendition has been in progress on and off for the past few years, and a tremendous amount of work has been invested to make it the finest yet. Over the course of the pandemic, the cast rehearsed via Zoom. Finally, in late July, they returned to campus for the intense hands-on work.

“When we did the first production in 2000, it was a typical rehearsal schedule, probably about six weeks, and we met five nights a week,” said Gagliano. “In 2010, we said, ‘How are we going to do this? We live in five different states.’ We have to get together and work it because a lot of the play is timing. So everybody comes to Newberry, we rehearse nonstop for a week, and we put it all together. It was just an emotional and physical exhaustion that was totally worth it.”

Comments / 0

Related
Newberry Observer

Meet the PTC 2022-23 presidential ambassadors

NEWBERRY COUNTY — Each year, Piedmont Technical College (PTC) officials hand-pick some of the college’s most promising students to serve as presidential ambassadors to represent the college at campus events, provide campus tours and speak about their experiences to various audiences. This year’s 17 ambassadors hail from a variety of backgrounds and represent many program areas.
Newberry Observer

Halloween on the trail

The month of October brings many things to Newberry, cooler weather (sometimes), Octoberfest, football, and most importantly, Halloween! This holiday let us showcase scary stories and spooky places, and Newberry has its own fair share of those! Have you heard of Zombieland, Kings Creek Cemetery, Monkey Dog, the Maybington Witch, Cry-Baby Bridge, and most famously, the Hound of Goshen? If not, see if you can find someone with gray hair and start asking questions.
NEWBERRY, SC
Newberry Observer

Strong Offensive showing lifts Wolves past Railsplitters

NEWBERRY, — The Newberry College field hockey team (9-5, 6-3 South Atlantic Conference) defeated the Lincoln Memorial Railsplitters 4-1 Saturday afternoon. Prior to Saturday’s contest, Newberry field hockey honored their three seniors: Fiorella Berenguel (Lima, Peru), Carly Ellis (Virginia Beach, Va.), and Marissa Plumer (Chester, Md.) for their contributions to the Newberry field hockey program.
NEWBERRY, SC
Newberry Observer

Wolves sweep Coker to celebrate seniors

NEWBERRY — Coming home to celebrate its senior class, the Newberry College women’s volleyball team (13-12, 7-8 SAC) took a victory sweep over Coker University on Friday night to start off homecoming weekend. It was a tight battle to start the first set with each side going back...
NEWBERRY, SC
Newberry Observer

Wolves eliminated from SAC Championship By Bears

HICKORY, N.C. — The Newberry College women’s soccer team (5-11-1, 4-7 South Atlantic Conference) was defeated by the top-seeded Lenoir-Rhyne Bears Saturday evening, 0-1. The Wolves entered the match looking to avenge their loss to the Bears seven days prior. Despite being outshot in the first half, the Wolves defense held strong and freshman goalkeeper CC Brookes (Winter Garden, Fla.), making her first start of the season, held a clean sheet after the first 45 minutes of play.
NEWBERRY, SC
Newberry Observer

Lisa Ellis campaigns in Newberry

NEWBERRY — One of the actual contested races on the ballot in South Carolina this November is the race for superintendent of education. On Wednesday, Oct 12, one of the candidates for the sought after seat, Lisa Ellis (running as a Democrat and Alliance), paid a visit to Genesis on Main Street to have a frank conversation with Newberry educators and hear the issues that are the most important to them.
NEWBERRY, SC
Newberry Observer

City of Newberry hosts park dedication

NEWBERRY – The City of Newberry will hold a dedication and ribbon cutting of the newly renamed U.S. Marshal Israel Brooks Jr. Park on October 28 at 3 p.m. Formerly known as Wise Street Park, it is located at 2420 Holloway Street in Newberry. “We are dedicating this park...
NEWBERRY, SC
Newberry Observer

Wolves fall in final home match of season

NEWBERRY — In their final home match of the season, the Newberry College women’s volleyball team (13-13, 7-9 SAC) fell to No. 20 Wingate University in a sweep. The Wolves looked to get a hot start, taking 12-8 lead midway through the first set. The Bulldogs made their way back, but the Wolves were able to keep them close, being tied late at 21 each. Sophomore Baylor Herlehy (Auburn, Calif.) had a kill with the Bulldogs at set point to try and shut down their momentum, but Wingate got the final point they needed to take a 25-22 first set victory.
NEWBERRY, SC
Newberry Observer

Newberry County School District Finance Department Recognized

NEWBERRY COUNTY — For the 25th consecutive year, the Newberry County School District’s Department of Finance has been awarded with certificates of excellence in financial reporting. The Government Finance Officers Association and the Association of School Business Officials International recognized the finance department for their annual comprehensive financial...
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC
Newberry Observer

Able South Carolina to lead panel on “Invisibility of Disability” at Newberry College

NEWBERRY — According to the CDC one in three South Carolinians has a disability. Despite this statistic, many people with disabilities remain unseen and unheard in our state’s policies, politics, business and communities. On October 24 at 7 p.m., Newberry College’s Dufford Diversity and Inclusion Week, in partnership with Able South Carolina, seeks to combat this reality.
NEWBERRY, SC
Newberry Observer

Free Medical Clinic of Newberry County wins David W. Robinson Catalyst Award

NEWBERRY — The Free Medical Clinic of Newberry County has been named this year’s David W. Robinson Catalyst Award winner by Central Carolina Community Foundation. “The Free Medical Clinic’s commitment to supporting the medically underserved and their households embodies the persistence, leadership and creativity recognized by the Catalyst Award,” said JoAnn Turnquist, president & CEO of Central Carolina Community Foundation. “The clinic has not only recognized the lack of essential medical services but also has expanded its facilities and partnered with local churches and medical centers to serve hundreds of Newberry residents for free.”
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC
Newberry Observer

Council receives updates on SCCC

NEWBERRY — Marquerite Palmer, art program manager for the Newberry Art Center, provided Newberry City Council with an update last week on their most recent South Carolina Clay Conference. Held, September 16-18, Palmer said this marked the seventh year of the conference. “I cannot say enough about our volunteers,”...
NEWBERRY, SC
Newberry Observer

Oktoberfest in Newberry

Mary Alex and Robert Kopp with their daughter, Palmer, dressed up for the German Outfit contest. Bridgett Carey, tourism and events manager for the City of Newberry, with intern Zach Shupp. Pumpkin judging at Lancero Lounge. The Haute Dog Lady!. Angela Reid and Tina Graham helped raise money for the...
NEWBERRY, SC
Newberry Observer

What does a county administrator do?

NEWBERRY COUNTY — It started with a comment. While having coffee with County Administrator Christopher Inglese and Economic Development Director Rick Farmer about the Economic Development Task Force. We commented that we really don’t know how county government works. “Then come spend a few days shadowing me,” said...
Newberry Observer

McDowell to be honored by American Academy of Nursing

WASHINGTON — Dr. Betsy M. McDowell, professor emerita of nursing at Newberry College, will be inducted this month as a fellow in the American Academy of Nursing. The academy is one of the most influential and prestigious institutions in the field. The academy brings together the most accomplished leaders in nursing to advance health care. Those leaders, called fellows, earn their place in the organization through their extraordinary contributions in health policy, research, administration, practice and academia.
NEWBERRY, SC
Newberry Observer

Investigation ongoing in child death

NEWBERRY COUNTY — Shortly after midnight, Newberry County 911 received a call regarding a domestic issue in the Prosperity area, according to the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office. Responding deputies discovered that the biological father of a sixth-month old infant had been allowed to take the child to his residence in the Greenville-Spartanburg area.
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC
Newberry Observer

City employees recognized for milestones

NEWBERRY – Newberry City Council recognized 10 employees for various employment milestones last week in Memorial Park as part of their October meeting. “We appreciate the employees that work for the city and we’re glad to recognize them this afternoon,” said Mayor Foster Senn. Dustin Shaw was...
NEWBERRY, SC
Newberry Observer

Celebrating Public Power Week in Newberry

Water crew members demonstrate how to install a new water tap. Alex Dowd takes his turn at Bingo calling. Landon and West Hamm smile with Miss Newberry and Miss Newberry Teen. Both the electric and water crews took part in demonstrations for the community. Members of the community take part...
NEWBERRY, SC
Newberry Observer

Newberry Observer

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
447K+
Views
ABOUT

Newberry Observer

 https://www.newberryobserver.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy