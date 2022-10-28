ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 5 Day’ game

By The Associated Press
 4 days ago

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday afternoon’s drawing of the Pennsylvania Lottery’s “Pick 5 Day” game were:

7-2-2-9-9, Wild: 9

(seven, two, two, nine, nine; Wild: nine)

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

