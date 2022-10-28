Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Gridiron Glory: Congratulations Eric Carlson!
Congratulations to Eric Carlson of Salina, the Week 8 winner in Salina Pain Clinic's Gridiron Glory contest!. Eric, who scored 13 of 15 points, wins two tickets and a parking pass to the Kansas City Chiefs' home game against the Tennessee Titans Sunday. Although the season has begun, you still...
K-State at Baylor set for night kickoff
MANHATTAN, Kan. – The Big 12 Conference and FOX announced Monday that Kansas State’s Nov. 12 contest at Baylor will kick at 6 p.m. and will air on either FOX or FS1. The network designation will be determined after games this weekend. The Wildcats are seeking to break...
K-State’s Howard, Zentner Named Big 12 Players of the Week
MANHATTAN, Kan. – For a third time this season Kansas State had a pair of players earn weekly honors from the conference, as junior quarterback Will Howard was named the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week and senior punter/kicker Ty Zentner earned Big 12 Special Teams Player of the Week accolades, the conference office announced Monday.
Man wanted in Nevada captured in Kansas
JACKSON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a wanted suspect on multiple charges after an arrest. Just before 11a.m. Saturday, sheriff's deputies near Mayetta, Kansas, captured a man wanted in Nevada for an alleged probation violation, according to Sheriff Tim Morse. Nawid Faiqu, 36, of Sabetha, remains jailed on requested...
Fire causes $8K in damage to garage on Colbert Hills Drive
Just before 8:00 pm on Tuesday evening, Manhattan Fire Department crews were called out to the report of a structure fire near the intersection of Colbert Hills and Eldridge Drives. Upon arrival crews found smoke coming from the garage of the single story residence, and quickly gained access to the...
Sheriff: Kansas man dies after trapped under garden tractor
SHAWNEE COUNTY — A Kansas man died in an accident just before 3p.m. Saturday in Shawnee County. The 52-year-old man was working in his garden in the 5900 block of SW Davis Road on a Kubota tractor without a rollover bar, according to Deputy Abigail Christian. The tractor slid...
10 Riley Co. voters vote in wrong district due to clerical error
RILEY COUNTY - The Riley County Clerk's Office was notified on October 31st of a clerical error in the local redistricting map which caused four streets to be in the area of Sunset Cemetery to be in the incorrect district. Stratton Circle, Edgerton Avenue, Meadowmere Court and Westview Drive were...
Counterfeit cash reported in Manhattan
RILEY COUNTY— Law enforcement authorities are investigating more counterfeit cash in Kansas. According to the Riley County Police Department, a fake $100 bill was used in an attempt to make a purchase at a business in Manhattan on Monday. Police identified 52-year-old David Voter, 52, of Manhattan as the...
RCPD: Suspect shot multiple rounds into Manhattan home
MANHATTAN—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a report of alleged discharge of a firearm at a home in Manhattan,. Just after 8p.m. Friday, officers filed a report for criminal discharge of a firearm and criminal damage to property in the 1300 block of Colorado Street in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report.
Meet the Director: RCPD newest director Brian R. Peete
On Monday the Riley County Law Enforcement Agency, commonly referred to as the Law Board selected and announced Brian R. Peete as the next director for the Riley County Police Department. The Riley County Police Department was established in 1974, Peete will be the 6th Director for the department. Currently...
📷: Riley County Arrest Report October 28
The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. MAYA DANIELLE HITES, 23, Manhattan, Driving under the influence of drugs/alcohol; 1st conv; blood/breath .08 or>; Bond $750. MAKIA SHEIKANIYAH HARRIS, 33, Manhattan,...
Wanted Kan. felon caught with multiple knives, bag of meth
A Salina man wanted on a state parole warrant also was arrested on drug charges after an incident Monday morning in the central part of the city. Just before 9:30a.m., officers were sent to the 800 block of E. Crawford for the report of a man with a large knife in his back pocket walking in the street and acting evasive, Salina Police Captain Gary Hanus said this morning.
Police arrest suspect in Kansas motel shooting
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a weekend shooting and have a suspect in custody. Just before 7p.m. Saturday, police were dispatched to the Relax Inn in the 3800 Block SW Topeka Blvd. after the Shawnee County Emergency Communication Center received a call for service involving a shooting that had just occurred, according to Police Captain Jerry Monasmith.
Brian Peete named new director of the Riley County Police Department
UPDATE: Learn more about newly appointed director of RCPD, Brian Peete, provided by the Riley County Police Department in our story update. The Riley County Law Enforcement Agency (Law Board) moved to offer the position of director of the Riley County Police Department to Brian Peete, currently Police Chief in Montpelier, VT.
Junction City man to perform on NBC's "The Voice"
Justin Aaron, Junction city, heads into the knockout round of "The Voice" on NBC beginning Monday. Aaron said they are three-way knockouts. "So you tune in at 7 p.m. and you will get to see me on the stage and if I get to go the next round." Live playoffs then follow the knockouts.
Man prosecuted for death threat against Kansas Rep. LaTurner
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A northeastern Kansas man is facing a felony charge of threatening to kill one of the state's congressmen. But his trial has been postponed indefinitely so that a federal judge can decide whether he is too mentally ill to help his lawyers or follow what's going on in court.
RCPD: Corrections Sgt. to appear in Municipal Court for Disorderly Conduct
On a media release dated Friday, October 28, the Riley County Police Department states a Corrections Sergeant for the department had been issued a notice to appear in Manhattan Municipal Court. Sergeant Justin Borge, 38, was issued a notice to appear for an incident which occurred on September 26, 2022...
RCPD: Suspect took $5500 in alleged ID theft
RILEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating alleged ID theft in Manhattan. Just after 2:30p.m. Sunday, officers filed a report for identity theft and theft in the 600 block of 3rd Place in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. HyVee and a 21-year-old man were listed...
Little Apple Post
Manhattan, KS
8K+
Followers
16K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Manhattan, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations.https://littleapplepost.com/
Comments / 0