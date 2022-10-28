ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Silver Lake, KS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Little Apple Post

Gridiron Glory: Congratulations Eric Carlson!

Congratulations to Eric Carlson of Salina, the Week 8 winner in Salina Pain Clinic's Gridiron Glory contest!. Eric, who scored 13 of 15 points, wins two tickets and a parking pass to the Kansas City Chiefs' home game against the Tennessee Titans Sunday. Although the season has begun, you still...
SALINA, KS
Little Apple Post

K-State at Baylor set for night kickoff

MANHATTAN, Kan. – The Big 12 Conference and FOX announced Monday that Kansas State’s Nov. 12 contest at Baylor will kick at 6 p.m. and will air on either FOX or FS1. The network designation will be determined after games this weekend. The Wildcats are seeking to break...
MANHATTAN, KS
Little Apple Post

K-State’s Howard, Zentner Named Big 12 Players of the Week

MANHATTAN, Kan. – For a third time this season Kansas State had a pair of players earn weekly honors from the conference, as junior quarterback Will Howard was named the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week and senior punter/kicker Ty Zentner earned Big 12 Special Teams Player of the Week accolades, the conference office announced Monday.
MANHATTAN, KS
Little Apple Post

Man wanted in Nevada captured in Kansas

JACKSON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a wanted suspect on multiple charges after an arrest. Just before 11a.m. Saturday, sheriff's deputies near Mayetta, Kansas, captured a man wanted in Nevada for an alleged probation violation, according to Sheriff Tim Morse. Nawid Faiqu, 36, of Sabetha, remains jailed on requested...
MAYETTA, KS
Little Apple Post

Counterfeit cash reported in Manhattan

RILEY COUNTY— Law enforcement authorities are investigating more counterfeit cash in Kansas. According to the Riley County Police Department, a fake $100 bill was used in an attempt to make a purchase at a business in Manhattan on Monday. Police identified 52-year-old David Voter, 52, of Manhattan as the...
MANHATTAN, KS
Little Apple Post

RCPD: Suspect shot multiple rounds into Manhattan home

MANHATTAN—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a report of alleged discharge of a firearm at a home in Manhattan,. Just after 8p.m. Friday, officers filed a report for criminal discharge of a firearm and criminal damage to property in the 1300 block of Colorado Street in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report.
MANHATTAN, KS
Little Apple Post

📷: Riley County Arrest Report October 28

The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. MAYA DANIELLE HITES, 23, Manhattan, Driving under the influence of drugs/alcohol; 1st conv; blood/breath .08 or>; Bond $750. MAKIA SHEIKANIYAH HARRIS, 33, Manhattan,...
RILEY COUNTY, KS
Little Apple Post

Wanted Kan. felon caught with multiple knives, bag of meth

A Salina man wanted on a state parole warrant also was arrested on drug charges after an incident Monday morning in the central part of the city. Just before 9:30a.m., officers were sent to the 800 block of E. Crawford for the report of a man with a large knife in his back pocket walking in the street and acting evasive, Salina Police Captain Gary Hanus said this morning.
SALINA, KS
Little Apple Post

Police arrest suspect in Kansas motel shooting

SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a weekend shooting and have a suspect in custody. Just before 7p.m. Saturday, police were dispatched to the Relax Inn in the 3800 Block SW Topeka Blvd. after the Shawnee County Emergency Communication Center received a call for service involving a shooting that had just occurred, according to Police Captain Jerry Monasmith.
TOPEKA, KS
Little Apple Post

RCPD: Suspect took $5500 in alleged ID theft

RILEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating alleged ID theft in Manhattan. Just after 2:30p.m. Sunday, officers filed a report for identity theft and theft in the 600 block of 3rd Place in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. HyVee and a 21-year-old man were listed...
MANHATTAN, KS
Little Apple Post

Little Apple Post

Manhattan, KS
8K+
Followers
16K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Manhattan, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations.

 https://littleapplepost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy