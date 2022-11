RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Congratulations are in order for American Idol winner and Garner native, Scotty McCreery. The singer and his wife Gabi have welcomed their first child, a baby boy. The new addition to the family is named Merrick Avery McCreery. He was born Monday morning in Raleigh weighing...

GARNER, NC ・ 7 DAYS AGO