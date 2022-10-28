Read full article on original website
Sushi restaurateur plans to open new seafood restaurant in League City
Bay Area restaurateur Andy Zhuo plans to open a seafood restaurant in League City. (Courtesy Pexels) Miru Seafood plans to open its doors in December at 2490 Gulf Freeway S., League City, according to the city. The restaurant will serve a variety of seafood, which is a cuisine that restaurant owner Andy Zhuo has experience with as he also owns Michiru Sushi in Webster. A phone number and a website are not yet available.
Click2Houston.com
It’s back! Texas Winter Lights returns to light up downtown Houston this November at Marriott Marquis Houston
HOUSTON – One of downtown Houston’s most popular holiday events is back again!. Texas Winter Lights will return to Altitude Rooftop and Pool located within Marriott Marquis Houston, 1777 Walker Street. Guests can enjoy the Texas-shaped lazy river and pool area heated to 80 degrees as well as...
Click2Houston.com
Catalytic converter thieves thwarted by constables in Walmart parking lot in Spring
SPRING, Texas – Deputies with the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office say they were able to thwart multiple suspects from stealing catalytic converters from a Walmart on Sunday. Officials say the situation took place in the 21100 block of Kuykendahl Road. When deputies arrived on the scene,...
Car wash outside Houston becomes haunted just in time for Halloween with a 'Tunnel of Terror'
Want something new and different to do this Halloween? One car wash in the Houston area has now transformed its car wash tunnel into a 'Tunnel of Terror'. Tommy's car wash, in Humble, a suburb in northeast Harris County has transformed its car wash tunnel into a "Tunnel of Terror", and deems itself as the "best-haunted car wash experience".
40-mile Spring Creek Greenway to stretch across The Woodlands
The Woodlands will include a portion of the 40-mile Spring Creek Greenway that will connect the region. (Vanessa Holt/Community Impact Newspaper) An interlocal agreement between Harris County and The Woodlands Township received township approval Oct. 26 for $5 million toward the Spring Creek Greenway project, which will run through the George Mitchell Nature Preserve.
KHOU
List: High water on Houston-area roads
HOUSTON — A line of storms that moved over the Houston area is causing big problems on the roadways. We're getting reports from Houston Transtar of high water on Houston area roads. Below is a list of the roads with high water as of 4 p.m. Friday. IH-10 East...
realtynewsreport.com
Chicago Firm Starts Building in Houston
MISSOURI CITY – (Realty News Report) – Logistics Property Co., a Chicago-based firm, is constructing a 151,200-SF warehouse in the 98-acre CityPark Logistics Center where a significant amount of future development is in the pipeline. In addition, Logistics Property Co., is currently in the design phase of a...
Click2Houston.com
2 trapped passengers rescued after accident in Bunker Hill Village, officials say
BUNKER HILL VILLAGE, Texas – Officials say two passengers had to be rescued after a severe vehicle collision west of Houston on Saturday. According to Village Fire Department, the accident happened on Taylorcrest in the City of Bunkerhill around 1:06 a.m. Saturday morning. Firefighters say upon arrival, a minivan...
Gulf Freeway reopens following eight-vehicle crash
HOUSTON — UPDATE: The freeway has since reopened. An eight-vehicle crash has shut down the Gulf Freeway heading inbound Monday morning, according to the Houston Police Department. This happened around 6:15 a.m. heading north just past Telephone Road. You'll want to avoid this trouble if your commute takes you...
Check out October's featured neighborhood in the Lake Houston area: Sunset Ridge, 77396
Located near the intersection of Beltway 8 and Woodland Hills Drive, Sunset Ridge comprises 645 single-family homes and is zoned to Humble ISD. (Ronald Winters/Community Impact) Located near the intersection of Beltway 8 and Woodland Hills Drive, Sunset Ridge comprises 645 single-family homes and is zoned to Humble ISD. Median...
KHOU
Driver pulled over after driving golf cart on Gulf Freeway, police say
WEBSTER, Texas — As if traffic in the Houston area isn't bad enough. Drivers on the Gulf Freeway had to play through a unique hazard Monday morning after a driver in a golf cart was pulled over while driving on the freeway, according to police. It happened around 5...
Houston Happens – Astros, Dia de los Muertos, Fifth Ward block party, and so much more!
We have a jam packed show today full of guests doing amazing things in our community!
Final segment of Hwy. 249 opens to drivers
Segment 2 is the only nontolled portion of the Hwy. 249 extension from the Northpointe area in Tomball to Hwy. 105. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) A multiagency project that has been ongoing since late 2017 to extend Hwy. 249 from Tomball to Hwy. 105 is complete, according to the Texas Department of Transportation's Bryan District.
houstononthecheap.com
32nd Annual Native American Championship Pow Wow 2022 at Traders Village Houston
The 32nd Annual Native American Pow Wow is back at Traders Village this November! There will be authentic Indian food, teepees, a crafts show, and vibrant tribal dance competitions that everyone can enjoy. Native American Championship Pow Wow 2022 at Traders Village Houston – What to Expect?. Dance Competitions.
fox26houston.com
3 people arrested in northwest Houston, one jumped off bridge to avoid arrest
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Three people involved in two separate aggravated robberies have been arrested in Harris County. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez reported that deputies responded to an aggravated robbery at the Walmart located at 13003 Tomball Parkway in northwest Houston. While in the area, Gonzalez says another aggravated robbery occurred and the person was arrested.
Gulf Coast-area officials discuss major infrastructure projects in Bay Area
The Oct. 25 panel at the Southeast Texas Transportation Summit was moderated by Bob Mitchell, president of the Bay Area Houston Economic Partnership. (Daniel Weeks/Community Impact) Four experts participated in a panel discussion at the Oct. 25 Southeast Texas Transportation Summit on the Gulf Coast Protection District’s Coastal Barrier projects...
Chicken Salad Chick now open on Weslayan Street near West University Place
A grand opening for Chicken Salad Chick took place Sept. 27 at 5310 Weslayan St., Unit W01, Houston, just north of the city of West University Place. (Chicken Salad Chick) A grand opening for Chicken Salad Chick took place Sept. 27 at 5310 Weslayan St., Unit W01, Houston, just north of the city of West University Place. The fast-casual concept specializes in Southern-style chicken salad dishes as well as fresh salads, soups, sandwiches and desserts. The Atlanta-based chain was founded in 2008 and has plans to open more than 50 Texas locations over the next five years. 832-966-3731. www.chickensaladchick.com.
fox26houston.com
Missing elderly: Police ask for help locating woman with dementia in Houston
HOUSTON - Houston police are asking for help locating an elderly woman last seen in northeast Houston. 66-year-old Brenda Thibodeaux, also known as Ann, was last seen on Oct. 29 around 9:30 p.m. leaving her home near the 5800 block of Liberty Road near the Greater Fifth Ward. She is reported to be diagnosed with dementia.
houstononthecheap.com
Best Kemah Boardwalk restaurants – 15 places where you can eat delicious Seafood, Mexican and more!
The 60-acre Kemah Boardwalk runs alongside Galveston Bay and Clear Lake and is home to a number of amusements, beautiful shops, festivals, boardwalk games, seaside entertainment, and, of course, waterfront eating establishments. Finding a place to eat is fun because there are so many interesting options to explore, from distinctive...
Willis H-E-B to open Nov. 2
H-E-B, located at The Market at Willis Shopping Center, will open Nov. 2. (Rendering courtesy Fidelis) Willis’ H-E-B, located at 12350 I-45 N., will open at 6 a.m. on Nov. 2, according to a press release. The grocery store is a part of the 69.7-acre The Market at Willis...
