Houston, TX

Community Impact Houston

Sushi restaurateur plans to open new seafood restaurant in League City

Bay Area restaurateur Andy Zhuo plans to open a seafood restaurant in League City. (Courtesy Pexels) Miru Seafood plans to open its doors in December at 2490 Gulf Freeway S., League City, according to the city. The restaurant will serve a variety of seafood, which is a cuisine that restaurant owner Andy Zhuo has experience with as he also owns Michiru Sushi in Webster. A phone number and a website are not yet available.
LEAGUE CITY, TX
KHOU

List: High water on Houston-area roads

HOUSTON — A line of storms that moved over the Houston area is causing big problems on the roadways. We're getting reports from Houston Transtar of high water on Houston area roads. Below is a list of the roads with high water as of 4 p.m. Friday. IH-10 East...
HOUSTON, TX
realtynewsreport.com

Chicago Firm Starts Building in Houston

MISSOURI CITY – (Realty News Report) – Logistics Property Co., a Chicago-based firm, is constructing a 151,200-SF warehouse in the 98-acre CityPark Logistics Center where a significant amount of future development is in the pipeline. In addition, Logistics Property Co., is currently in the design phase of a...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Gulf Freeway reopens following eight-vehicle crash

HOUSTON — UPDATE: The freeway has since reopened. An eight-vehicle crash has shut down the Gulf Freeway heading inbound Monday morning, according to the Houston Police Department. This happened around 6:15 a.m. heading north just past Telephone Road. You'll want to avoid this trouble if your commute takes you...
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Final segment of Hwy. 249 opens to drivers

Segment 2 is the only nontolled portion of the Hwy. 249 extension from the Northpointe area in Tomball to Hwy. 105. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) A multiagency project that has been ongoing since late 2017 to extend Hwy. 249 from Tomball to Hwy. 105 is complete, according to the Texas Department of Transportation's Bryan District.
TOMBALL, TX
fox26houston.com

3 people arrested in northwest Houston, one jumped off bridge to avoid arrest

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Three people involved in two separate aggravated robberies have been arrested in Harris County. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez reported that deputies responded to an aggravated robbery at the Walmart located at 13003 Tomball Parkway in northwest Houston. While in the area, Gonzalez says another aggravated robbery occurred and the person was arrested.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Chicken Salad Chick now open on Weslayan Street near West University Place

A grand opening for Chicken Salad Chick took place Sept. 27 at 5310 Weslayan St., Unit W01, Houston, just north of the city of West University Place. (Chicken Salad Chick) A grand opening for Chicken Salad Chick took place Sept. 27 at 5310 Weslayan St., Unit W01, Houston, just north of the city of West University Place. The fast-casual concept specializes in Southern-style chicken salad dishes as well as fresh salads, soups, sandwiches and desserts. The Atlanta-based chain was founded in 2008 and has plans to open more than 50 Texas locations over the next five years. 832-966-3731. www.chickensaladchick.com.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Missing elderly: Police ask for help locating woman with dementia in Houston

HOUSTON - Houston police are asking for help locating an elderly woman last seen in northeast Houston. 66-year-old Brenda Thibodeaux, also known as Ann, was last seen on Oct. 29 around 9:30 p.m. leaving her home near the 5800 block of Liberty Road near the Greater Fifth Ward. She is reported to be diagnosed with dementia.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Willis H-E-B to open Nov. 2

H-E-B, located at The Market at Willis Shopping Center, will open Nov. 2. (Rendering courtesy Fidelis) Willis’ H-E-B, located at 12350 I-45 N., will open at 6 a.m. on Nov. 2, according to a press release. The grocery store is a part of the 69.7-acre The Market at Willis...
WILLIS, TX
Community Impact Houston

Community Impact Houston

