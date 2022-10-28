A grand opening for Chicken Salad Chick took place Sept. 27 at 5310 Weslayan St., Unit W01, Houston, just north of the city of West University Place. (Chicken Salad Chick) A grand opening for Chicken Salad Chick took place Sept. 27 at 5310 Weslayan St., Unit W01, Houston, just north of the city of West University Place. The fast-casual concept specializes in Southern-style chicken salad dishes as well as fresh salads, soups, sandwiches and desserts. The Atlanta-based chain was founded in 2008 and has plans to open more than 50 Texas locations over the next five years. 832-966-3731. www.chickensaladchick.com.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO