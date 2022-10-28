PA Lottery
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) _ These Pennsylvania lotteries were drawn Friday:
Cash 5
03-05-23-38-42
(three, five, twenty-three, thirty-eight, forty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $200,000
Cash4Life
14-23-27-32-48, Cash Ball: 3
(fourteen, twenty-three, twenty-seven, thirty-two, forty-eight; Cash Ball: three)
Match 6 Lotto
01-04-16-24-27-34
(one, four, sixteen, twenty-four, twenty-seven, thirty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $1,560,000
Mega Millions
04-18-31-53-69, Mega Ball: 7, Megaplier: 2
(four, eighteen, thirty-one, fifty-three, sixty-nine; Mega Ball: seven; Megaplier: two)
Estimated jackpot: $87,000,000
Pick 2 Day
7-3, Wild: 9
(seven, three; Wild: nine)
Pick 2 Evening
4-9, Wild: 3
(four, nine; Wild: three)
Pick 3 Day
1-0-5, Wild: 9
(one, zero, five; Wild: nine)
Pick 3 Evening
2-8-4, Wild: 3
(two, eight, four; Wild: three)
Pick 4 Day
2-1-7-9, Wild: 9
(two, one, seven, nine; Wild: nine)
Pick 4 Evening
0-6-3-0, Wild: 3
(zero, six, three, zero; Wild: three)
Pick 5 Day
7-2-2-9-9, Wild: 9
(seven, two, two, nine, nine; Wild: nine)
Pick 5 Evening
7-0-9-8-8, Wild: 3
(seven, zero, nine, eight, eight; Wild: three)
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 800,000,000
Treasure Hunt
04-09-15-24-28
(four, nine, fifteen, twenty-four, twenty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $12,000
