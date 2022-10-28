PA Lottery

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) _ These Pennsylvania lotteries were drawn Friday:

Cash 5

03-05-23-38-42

(three, five, twenty-three, thirty-eight, forty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $200,000

Cash4Life

14-23-27-32-48, Cash Ball: 3

(fourteen, twenty-three, twenty-seven, thirty-two, forty-eight; Cash Ball: three)

Match 6 Lotto

01-04-16-24-27-34

(one, four, sixteen, twenty-four, twenty-seven, thirty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $1,560,000

Mega Millions

04-18-31-53-69, Mega Ball: 7, Megaplier: 2

(four, eighteen, thirty-one, fifty-three, sixty-nine; Mega Ball: seven; Megaplier: two)

Estimated jackpot: $87,000,000

Pick 2 Day

7-3, Wild: 9

(seven, three; Wild: nine)

Pick 2 Evening

4-9, Wild: 3

(four, nine; Wild: three)

Pick 3 Day

1-0-5, Wild: 9

(one, zero, five; Wild: nine)

Pick 3 Evening

2-8-4, Wild: 3

(two, eight, four; Wild: three)

Pick 4 Day

2-1-7-9, Wild: 9

(two, one, seven, nine; Wild: nine)

Pick 4 Evening

0-6-3-0, Wild: 3

(zero, six, three, zero; Wild: three)

Pick 5 Day

7-2-2-9-9, Wild: 9

(seven, two, two, nine, nine; Wild: nine)

Pick 5 Evening

7-0-9-8-8, Wild: 3

(seven, zero, nine, eight, eight; Wild: three)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 800,000,000

Treasure Hunt

04-09-15-24-28

(four, nine, fifteen, twenty-four, twenty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $12,000