Browns sign special-teamer to record contract

BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Browns have signed long-snapper Charley Hughlett to a four-year contract extension, according to his agent Brett Tessler.

The new deal includes a $865,000 signing bonus. Tessler says that the record-setting contract extension includes the largest signing bonus, guarantee, and overall value in league history.

“It feels great,” Hughlett said. “My family and I have made Cleveland our home, and we’re excited to be able to stay here for another four years. All three of my kids have been born here, and this place has been a huge part of our lives. It’s very exciting.”

Hughlett is an 8-year NFL veteran. The Browns signed him off the Chiefs’ practice squad in 2014.

A starter since 2015, Hughlett has played 120 consecutive games for the Browns.

“Charley has a great temperament, and he’ll do whatever he can do to help them get better,” special teams coordinator Mike Priefer said. “That’s the most impressive thing about Charley — he’s so unselfish. He wants Cade (York) to do well, and he wants Corey (Bojorquez) to do well. He’s always looking to make sure he gives the best play to the holder, the kicker and the punter that he can make.”

He is the second-longest tenured Browns player, trailing only Joel Bitonio who has spent nine seasons in Cleveland.

