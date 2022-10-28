Read full article on original website
oilcity.news
Five crashes reported in one hour Monday on icy I-25 in Casper; Highway Patrol says bridges freeze faster
CASPER, Wyo. — With slick and hazardous winter driving bearing down, the Wyoming Highway Patrol is reminding motorists that bridges and other elevated roadways tend to freeze over first. “This is due to the elevated roadways not being insulated,” the WHP said in a release on Thursday. “This is...
Be alert when approaching and driving on icy bridge decks
The Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP) would like to remind motorists to be alert when approaching and driving on icy bridge decks, overpasses and ramps with the temperatures getting colder. The post Be alert when approaching and driving on icy bridge decks appeared first on Local News 8.
county17.com
WYDOT: Private roadside installations prohibited; state offers free memorials for families
CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming Department of Transportation is reminding citizens that private roadside memorials are prohibited by law, but there is a state-run alternative to commemorate loved ones. Wyoming law prohibits any encroachment, such as advertising signs or private memorials, on highway right of way, WYDOT said Friday...
oilcity.news
Clear skies to persist through Wednesday, then snow expected
CASPER, Wyo. — Clear skies can be expected throughout Natrona County today and for the ensuing days, though meteorologists predict snow will be possible towards the end of the week. Today’s high temperature is 57 degrees, with a low around 33. Monday through Wednesday, high temperatures will stay between...
Friday Night Sleepover Ends in Structure Fire Near Kelly Walsh High School
The smell of smoke wafted through the air late Friday night, as multiple agencies responded to reports of a structure fire in the 1200 block of South Forest Drive. Deputy Chief Devin Garvin with Casper Fire-EMS told K2 Radio News that firefighters were called to the area of South Forest Drive, a few blocks west of Kelly Walsh High School, with reports of a structure fire.
oilcity.news
Casper police warn of scammers posing as police officers
CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper Police Department has been notified of a potential scammer trying to utilize the name of one of the department’s captains, Richard Brown, in the attempt to extort money. The Casper Police Department does not contact members of the community via telephone and ask...
oilcity.news
Weekly arrest report (10/21/22–10/28/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Here are the week’s compiled arrest logs for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The logs represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of...
oilcity.news
Natrona County Crime Clips (10/21/22–10/27/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Provided below are some details on recent law enforcement activities in Natrona County. Natrona County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Kiera Grogan and Casper Police Department Sgt. Jeff Bullard provided this information based on officer and deputy reports. Other sources may include affidavits and appearances...
Natrona County Arrest Log (10/28/22 – 10/31/22)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court. Everyone listed here is presumed innocent...
oilcity.news
Natrona County health and food inspections (10/24/22–10/30/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper-Natrona County Health Department inspects restaurants, grocery stores, convenience stores, mobile food units, commissaries, and food vending operations. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, “There are three types of violations: priority, priority foundation and core.”
Glenrock Resident Federally Charged With Drug, Gun Crimes
A Glenrock man allegedly involved in an area illicit drug conspiracy heard two felony counts against him during his initial appearance in federal court in Casper on Friday. Chaney Yates Jones is charged with one count possession with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl and one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm, U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael Shichich said.
oilcity.news
Casper woman charged with felonies after allegedly attacking boyfriend with knife, aluminum bat
CASPER, Wyo. — A 38-year-old Casper woman faces felony aggravated assault charges after allegedly slashing at her boyfriend with a kitchen knife and striking him with a small aluminum bat. Crystal Dresser appeared in circuit court last Monday, Oct. 17, on two counts of felony assault, as well as...
PHOTOS: Hundreds Turn Out For Downtown Casper Trick or Treating
If you were living in Downtown Casper and looked out your window on Saturday morning, you'd see a procession line of children, walking slowly, smiling broadly, accepting treats from strangers. It was the 2022 Downtown Casper Trick or Treat event and hundreds upon hundreds of little ghosts and goblins gathered...
oilcity.news
Natrona County Circuit Court arraignments (10/28/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Natrona County Circuit Court on Friday, Oct. 28. The Honorable Judge Nichole Collier presided, while Stephanie Arrache represented the state. All persons cited are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges are subject to...
oilcity.news
(PHOTOS) A spooky Saturday in Casper
CASPER, Wyo. — Halloween costumes were out in full force on Saturday as businesses, organizations and other groups celebrated the upcoming holiday with a number of fun activities. Downtown businesses welcomed Casper’s trick-or-treaters throughout the day, while organizations like the Elk’s Lodge and Appletree Learning Center hosted trunk-or-treat events....
capcity.news
Laramie County divorce filings (10/19/22–10/27/22
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Oct. 19 through Oct. 27. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces...
oilcity.news
(PHOTOS) Oil City Beer Co. Halloween Bash Local Bands, Local Brews
CASPER, Wyo. — Oil City Beer Co. hosted its annual Halloween party Friday night, featuring local music from Beastwood, Pleasure People and Animal Bite. Beastwood opened up for what sadly has been announced as their final show. Best of luck to those dudes in the future — “Thank you for being a friend!”
Video Catches Ghosts In Action At Fort Caspar
Have you ever had that creepy sensation that someone is right behind you, but when you turn around, there's nothing there?. How about when you know the history of what happened at a certain location and you keep telling yourself that ghosts aren't real, but things start to happen. What...
Casper Utility Bills Paid With Credit Cards Will Be Charged Service Fee Starting in January
The City of Casper has just announced that, beginning in January of 2023, they will be implementing service fees for utility bills paid with credit cards. That's according to a news release on the City of Casper Facebook page, which stated that automatic bank withdrawals will not require a fee.
foodieflashpacker.com
The 10 Best Restaurants In Casper Wyoming
Look no further than Casper, Wyoming, if you’re seeking a foodie destination that will surprise you. This little village boasts a wide variety of gastronomic offerings. From locally sourced fine dining to unique international fare, you won’t be disappointed with what you find here. With its wide variety...
