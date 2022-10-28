Russia offers to stop attacking electric grid in exchange for Ukrainian territory

Russia is driving the push toward escalation. Potemkin putin has already lost the war.. his threats of nuclear weapons are just as hollow as his threats of a "massive army" . Putin has placed a enormous debt on Russia to repay for all the destruction and death putin caused, and justice demands that payment be made with interest. The only real questions left is how much Ukrainian terrorism will force this debt to be paid and how long Russia will take to pay back this debt. The sanctions against Russia can not be lifted till the Ukraine recieves justice, and Putin faces trial in the Hague for war crimes.Justice requires compensation and requires that Russians suffer as much or more then the Ukrainians.
Ukraine gave up their nukes with the promise of territorial integrity. Russia never abides by any agreement. He'll NO Putin
Ukrainian soldiers are wiping their assets with your Russian Constitution Pooty Boy! No one will ever recognize it. Only Ukraine’s Constitution matters now. Good luck with your fantasy world. It will only reap hell and death
Comments / 124