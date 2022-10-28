Read full article on original website
How to Watch ‘The Independent’ Starring John Cena
Peacock is all set to release a new thriller film featuring a landmark presidential election campaign with The Independent. The political drama is joining the streaming network’s long list of the latest additions that include releases like Jurassic World: Dominion, Minions: The Rise of Gru, The Black Phone, The Northman, and more. Directed by Amy Rice, The Independent follows the story of a young journalist who uncovers a major conspiracy about a U.S. presidential candidate during the last few weeks of a landmark election campaign that could change the said election, and thus, the future of the nation. Rice is a two-times Emmy-nominated filmmaker and has a resume covering politics and journalism content. She is best known for her previous projects like By the People: The Election of Barack Obama, and has also worked on the writing for the popular HBO series, The Newsroom. The Independent is written by Evan Parter, who is debuting as a feature-film writer with this movie. Parter also serves as one of the producers of the film, along with Sam Bisbee, Theodora Dunlap, Caddy Vanasirikul, and Ryan Cunningham.
'Manifest' Season 4 Premiere: Watch the First 7 Minutes
In just a few short days, Manifest will return with the first part of its fourth and final season. After a winding journey that saw the show canceled at NBC and then suddenly revived at Netflix for a second chance following its chart-topping streaming numbers, the show is ready to close the book on the mystery of Flight 828 and everyone on board. As a little teaser for everyone that can't wait to jump back in, Netflix's Tudum website released the first seven minutes of the first episode online for free.
'The White Lotus' Season 2 Premiere Uses Aubrey Plaza to Amp Up the Awkwardness
Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for the Season 2 premiere of The White Lotus. In the premiere of The White Lotus Season 2, the biggest item on the itinerary was not checking out the picturesque locations or partaking in the extravagant meals at this newest destiny location. It wasn’t even about piecing together who among the various characters ended up dead in the water just off the beach. No, it was something that was present in the first season in small doses but is already ramping up even more here.
Gene Tierney's Starring Role in 'Laura' Highlights the Impossible Struggle for Perfection
The death of illusion would be the death of cinema, a sobering fact not lost on Hollywood, which regularly dabbles in meta concepts and the dark side of fame. From the fictional Sunset Boulevard to the harsh realities that plagued Norma Jean aka Marilyn Monroe, the movie industry has churned out incredible stories and damaged people since day one, using fantasy as currency. Despite this, there remains a strong allure for would-be actors and actresses yearning to be embraced by the system, often at a cost to their mental and physical health. In other words, the image is rarely reflective of reality. The contrast is touched upon in Otto Preminger’s 1944 noir Laura, but made all the more poignant when one considers the trajectory of its star, Gene Tierney, an actress whose life, like so many before her, was a constant struggle to live up to the on-screen perfection.
'Documentary Now!' Footage Exposes How Sheep-Stealing Prompted a Legendary Rivalry [Exclusive]
As you might know, the acclaimed mockumentary series Documentary Now! has kicked off Season 53 (or Season 4, but who cares about numbers, really) earlier this month, and it’s already reaching its halfway mark on the unfairly short season. As we can’t get enough of this show, IFC and AMC+ decided to share with us an exclusive clip from the series’ upcoming episode, as well as the poster that illustrates the story that will be told next.
Who's in the Body Bag in 'The White Lotus' Season 2? Our Most Likely Theories Each Week
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Season 2 of The White Lotus. Season 2 of The White Lotus has kicked off with a whodunit start in Episode 1. While we're sure this question will be answered with the show's usual blend of dark humor and quirkiness in the coming weeks, we're obviously also quite interested in the mystery aspect of the new season — as in, which character was local authorities seen carrying off in the body bag on the sun-drenched beach of the White Lotus' Sicilian location? With a whole new cast of characters to choose from, the prevailing theory will be fluid and change from week to week.
What's New on Amazon Prime Video in November 2022
Amazon Prime Video has plenty of exciting content coming to subscribers this November. Fresh off of his role in Don't Worry Darling, fans will get another dose of Harry Styles in the romantic drama My Policeman, where he stars opposite Emma Corrin and David Dawson. Emily Blunt and Chaske Spencer will star in the western series The English which looks to be six episodes of pure excitement. Academy Award Winner Allison Janney will star alongside Kristen Bell and Ben Platt in the R-rated romantic comedy The People We Hate At The Wedding which hails from Set It Up director Claire Scanlon.
What's Leaving Netflix in November 2022
Netflix is looking to have a huge month with a new season of The Crown, the highly anticipated series Wednesday, and new films like Enola Holmes 2 and Slumberland, but like all months, there will also be a handful of titles that will be leaving the service, at least for now. Fan-favorite movies like Clueless starring Alicia Silverstone and Paul Rudd, the charming Bridget Jones's Baby with Renée Zellweger, Colin Firth, and Patrick Dempsey, Steven Spielberg's classic adaptation of The Color Purple starring Oprah Winfrey and Whoopi Goldberg, and Eli Roth's ultra-violent cannibal themed horror movie The Green Inferno, will all be leaving Netflix in the month of November. Series such as From Dusk Till Dawn, Goosebumps, Knight Rider, and Stargate SG-1 will also all be leaving Netflix in November.
What's New on Paramount+ in November 2022
Paramount+ looks to be delivering some exciting titles this November, including a new series from one of TV's biggest names, the revival of a fan-favorite series, and a childhood favorite getting her own "No Way Home." Taylor Sheridan, the co-creator of Yellowstone, and Terence Winter, the creator of Boardwalk Empire...
What's New on Peacock in November 2022
Peacock is looking to have an exciting November with one of the summer's biggest blockbusters making its streaming debut, the TV spin-off of one of Universal's most aca-tastic franchises, and plenty of familiar favorites. Academy Award Winner Jordan Peele floored audiences with his directorial debut Get Out, he raised plenty...
'The White Lotus' Season 2 Premiere Rises 63% in Viewership From Season 1 Premiere
The Season 2 premiere of HBO’s The White Lotus just surpassed 1.5 million national views on Sunday night, according to Warner Bros. Discovery. This number includes both cable viewers and streamers on HBO Max. Total cross-platform viewing was up 63% vs. the Season 1 premiere night, which drew approximately...
Rhaenyra and Daemon Make a Better Team Than Expected in 'House of the Dragon'
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Season 1 of House of the Dragon.There are no two ways about it: the internet loves Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy) and Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith) together. No matter how much love many fans may have had for the House of the Dragon's royal pair along the way, though, the real root of their romance was easy to question. Yet after the Season 1 finale, it seems that these two transcend the surprising ties that brought them together and are proving that what binds them is so much deeper and stronger than it may seem.
'Werewolf By Night' Director Michael Giacchino Shares Behind-the-Scenes Video of Hallway Fight
The MCU made its first foray into full-on horror earlier this month with Werewolf By Night, an homage to both classic universal monster flicks and old-school Marvel monster comics made to celebrate the spooky season. It's been touted as a breath of fresh air for the superhero movie giant, trading adherence to continuity for a fun, gory ride that stands on its own. With Halloween just around the corner, director Michael Giacchino celebrated the show's success by giving fans a peak behind the curtain at one of the most impressive and well-choreographed scenes from the special - the hallway fight.
10 Underrated Movies Recommended by Danny Boyle
Danny Boyle is a singular director, whose work spans a range of genres: drama (Slumdog Millionaire, Trainspotting), sci-fi (28 Days Later, Sunshine), musical (Yesterday), biopic (127 Hours, Steve Jobs), and thriller (Trance). He's also directed live performances and several stage productions, including the 2012 London Olympics opening ceremony. Most recently, he helmed a dance adaptation of The Matrix. Really.
How James Gunn's Indie Roots Could Influence DC's Future
In a move that nobody saw coming, this past Tuesday, world-renowned director and genre filmmaking fan favorite, James Gunn, was announced as the co-CEO over DC Studios, alongside mega producer Peter Safran. The two will oversee the company's film, animation, and TV projects, essentially giving DC two Kevin Feige-like figures.
Evening Conversations review – warm meditations from midlife
Meet Sudha Bhuchar. She’s a middle-class, middle-aged mother of two mixed heritage millennials. Clambering from the audience with her coat on and backpack in hand, she’s ready to sit down for her nightly conversation. Bhuchar’s monologue, inspired by discussions she’s had with her sons, ponders on big themes....
Here's Why 1997's ‘Cinderella’ Is a Timeless Queer Classic
Long ago, through the sands of time, I discovered 1997's classic Cinderella, starring Brandy Norwood as the titular lead and Whitney Houston as her Fairy Godmother. It happened not in a faraway land, but in an unassuming daycare. It was here, as a child, I found this treasure. On a plastic shelf, a bulky TV sat alongside a collection of VHS movies. Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella, as it's known in full, was among the choices to pick from – a tape snug in a clamshell case. How it wasn’t ruined by so many rewatches could be anyone’s guess. But rewatches were had, the “play” button hit primarily by me. If it isn’t obvious enough, I fell in love with this adaptation. Now 25 years old, this fairy tale adaptation remains as splendid as when it was first released. I, as queer adult, can understand how impactful this retelling of glass slippers and happy endings was because through the movie’s signature aspect of multicultural representation, amongst other elements, this rendition offers a very queer read of the classic fairy tale.
'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's Tenoch Huerta and Cast Discuss What It Means to Be a Ruler in New Featurette
A showdown between the Black Panther and Namor is imminent as Black Panther: Wakanda Forever arrives in theaters in ten days. Along with paying an ode to late actor Chadwick Boseman, the film is also a celebration of cultures and wraps up the MCU Phase 4 on the big screen by introducing some new characters who will eventually play a big role in events to come in Phase 5 and 6. In a new featurette, director Ryan Coogler, along with the cast and crew of Wakanda Forever, talks about the new antihero Namor (Tenoch Huerta).
Ranking the 10 Wickedest Disney Witches, According to Reddit
Whether it's fairy godmothers, big red pandas, or whimsical nannies, Disney movies are all about the enchanting and spellbinding use of magic. But sometimes, that magic comes in the form of spells and brews thanks to the wicked witches of Disney films. Between some classic villains to Disney Channel favorites...
Rihanna Releases "Lift Me Up" Music Video Featuring ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Footage
The tear-jerking video for Rihanna's new song "Lift Me Up" - which will be featured in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever - has finally arrived. The track was co-written by Rihanna, Tems, Oscar-winning composer Ludwig Göransson and director Ryan Coogler, and was penned to honor the life of the film's late titular hero Chadwick Boseman who died in 2020 following a devastating battle with colon cancer.
