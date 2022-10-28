Read full article on original website
Britain is slowly waking up to the truth: Brexit has left us poorer, adrift and alone
Last week, having whiled away two joyous days at the Tories’ conference in Birmingham, I spent a long afternoon an hour’s drive away, in the cathedral city of Worcester. The plan was to sample the mood of the kind of place once considered to hold the key to British elections: remember “Worcester woman”, the swing-voting stereotype talked up in the New Labour years? But I was also there to gather more evidence of how much the UK’s current woes are affecting the kind of average-to-affluent places that might once have weathered any economic storm.
Britain's first Asian prime minister faces woke criticism over wealth and race
Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer did not condemn comments from a party member that claimed British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is "not on your side."
Washington Examiner
'Simply wrong': British government slams Trevor Noah's claims of racism against Rishi Sunak
Officials from No. 10 Downing Street slammed The Daily Show host Trevor Noah for a monologue claiming British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak received racist backlash in his quest to become the next prime minister. Former Health Secretary Sajid Javid claimed Noah's comments that aired Wednesday were "simply wrong" and "detached...
After just 44 days in office, Liz Truss is eligible to collect a £115,000 allowance for the rest of her life
Truss would be only the sixth prime minister to receive the lifelong allowance, which was enacted in 1991 after Margaret Thatcher's resignation.
'An absolute disgrace': Public react to Liz Truss's resignation
Members of the public in Knutsford, Cheshire, have made their thoughts known after Liz Truss announced her resignation as Conservative Party leader on Thursday, 20 October.Ms Truss is the shortest-serving prime minister in British history, with just 45 days in office.Fran Binns, 76, branded the turmoil that ensued on Thursday a "disgrace.""It makes you wonder whether you should vote Conservative again, but I’m delighted to hear that she’s finally gone," she added.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Liz Truss lettuce outlasts prime minister following resignation1922 Committee chair Graham Brady confirms rules of Tory leadership contestHistory of shortest-serving prime ministers as Liz Truss tops list
Men 'are ordered to beat their wives after the women protest in Chechnya against Putin's Ukrainian invasion…and their relatives forced to serve on the front line'
Hundreds of men were ordered to 'beat their wives' who were labelled 'enemies of the people' for staging a protest against Vladimir Putin's war. Husbands who refused were told that brutal Russian security officers in Chechnya would violently attack the women instead. Then male relatives of the women protesters were...
Sir Rod Stewart leaves breakfast at the Ritz after finding Ukrainian family-of-seven a home in the UK and pledging to pay their rent and bills for a YEAR after refugees fled Putin's invasion
Sir Rod Stewart was pictured leaving breakfast at The Ritz in London with a couple of bandmembers on Tuesday. The outing comes after it was revealed he has found a Ukrainian family of seven a home in the UK and has pledged to pay their rent and bills for a year after they fled Putin's invasion.
King Charles’ Cold Greeting to Brit Prime Minister Caught on Hot Mic
After being roundly criticized for her disastrous first weeks in office, British Prime Minister Liz Truss was forced to confront another critic on Wednesday night: King Charles III. The new sovereign was recorded welcoming Truss to Buckingham Palace for their first weekly meeting. “Your majesty,” Truss could be heard saying as she curtseyed. “So you’ve come back again?” Charles answered. “It’s a great pleasure,” Truss said, as Charles could be heard muttering under his breath: “Dear, oh dear. Anyway…” The 15-second clip of their awkward encounter went viral Wednesday night, with some likening the “unintentional comedy” of the scene to something from The Office, while one lawmaker quipped: “King Charles speaks for us all.” The candid comment is just the latest caught-on-camera gaffe of Charles’ fledgling reign, having being caught getting oddly upset at a pen last month. NEW VIDEO: King Charles holds the first of his weekly audiences with Prime Minister Liz Truss. It happened today at Buckingham Palace pic.twitter.com/VibppWrT8C— Chris Ship (@chrisshipitv) October 12, 2022 Read it at The Guardian
BBC
We beg for forgiveness from Nigerians - Aisha Buhari
Nigeria first lady Mrs Aisha Buhari say di reason why she aplogise to Nigerians na because e fit dey possible say di admnistration never do wetin pipo want completey. For one exclusive interview with BBC she say di kontri pipo bin get high expectations from her husband goment and e fit be say dem no meet all dia expectations.
BBC
Akshata Murty: Who is Rishi Sunak's wife?
Rishi Sunak's rise to power has attracted attention in India - and not just because he is the first British Asian prime minister. His wife Akshata Murty is the daughter of Indian billionaire Narayana Murthy, one of the country's best known businessmen who has been dubbed the Bill Gates of India.
Panicking Iranian officials seeking British passports to usher families out of country amid protests: report
Officials in Iran are reportedly securing British, Swiss, and Canadian passports for their families to flee the violent protests stemming from the death Mahsa Amini.
I’m a Ukrainian refugee – my host family want to kick me out… I’m desperate and have nowhere to go
A DOG-loving Ukrainian refugee is facing homelessness after being kicked out by her host family with nowhere to go. Anfisa Vlasova and her four Yorkshire Terriers moved in with a couple and their two dogs after fleeing war torn eastern city Kharkiv in May. But after the minimum required six-month...
Putin forced to endure a 7-minute rant from a close ally who appeared to rebuke the Russian leader and demanded he shows respect
The president of Tajikistan, a firm ally of Russia, appeared to berate Putin at a summit. Emomali Rahmon said: "We have history, culture, we love, we want to be respected." The remarkable outburst at Putin indicates that the Russian leader's influence could be waning. The president of Tajikistan – a...
BBC
Gay Palestinian Ahmad Abu Marhia beheaded in West Bank
Palestinian police have arrested a suspect in the killing of a 25-year-old man after his body was found decapitated in the occupied West Bank. LGBTQ groups in Israel, where Ahmad Abu Marhia was seeking asylum, say he had received threats because he was gay. Video of the murder scene in...
Business Insider
A 72-year-old US citizen was tortured and sentenced to 16 years in prison in Saudi Arabia over tweets criticizing the kingdom, his family says
A 72-year-old US citizen was sentenced to 16 years in prison in Saudi Arabia, his son told media. Saad Ibrahim Almadi was arrested for 14 tweets criticizing the Saudi government, his son said. Almadi holds dual US-Saudi citizenship and was living in Florida when he made the tweets. Saad Ibrahim...
seventeen.com
Prince William Was "Furious" at Firing of Queen's Private Secretary Amid Royal Power Struggle
Valentine Lowe's new book Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind the Crown is spilling even more fancy royal tea—this time, about Prince William being all kinds of upset by the firing of Private Secretary Sir Christopher Geidt back in 2017. In other words: Settle in for some vintage royal drama.
BBC
Sudan: 'No-one to intervene' for woman sentenced to stoning
Efforts to prevent a young Sudanese woman being stoned to death, after she was convicted of adultery, are being hindered by the absence of government ministers in the country. Sudan has been run by a military junta since a coup one year ago. Campaigners say the 20-year-old didn't get a...
UK executive at Saudi Aramco gets jail time alongside 'very serious' criminals for using a satellite phone in India
A British executive for the oil company Saudi Aramco spent a week locked up in an Indian jail alongside some 'very serious' criminals after he visited the country for a yoga retreat. Fergus MacLeod, head of investor relations for the world's largest oil exporter, was arrested at a hotel at...
Late Queen Elizabeth II Reportedly Approved Prince Harry, Prince Andrew's Removal From Counsellors Of State
The late Queen Elizabeth II reportedly approved of removing Prince Harry and Prince Andrew as Counsellors of State months before she met her demise in September. Buckingham Palace is allegedly "finalizing" the plans to make this matter effective.
Cracks appear among Iran elite as senior figure calls for hijab policing rethink
The first cracks have started to appear among Iran’s political elite over the country’s month-long women-led protests, with a senior figure calling for a re-examination of the enforcement of compulsory hijab law and an acknowledgment that the protests have deep political roots, and are not simply the product of US or Israeli agitation.
