The Guardian

Britain is slowly waking up to the truth: Brexit has left us poorer, adrift and alone

Last week, having whiled away two joyous days at the Tories’ conference in Birmingham, I spent a long afternoon an hour’s drive away, in the cathedral city of Worcester. The plan was to sample the mood of the kind of place once considered to hold the key to British elections: remember “Worcester woman”, the swing-voting stereotype talked up in the New Labour years? But I was also there to gather more evidence of how much the UK’s current woes are affecting the kind of average-to-affluent places that might once have weathered any economic storm.
The Independent

'An absolute disgrace': Public react to Liz Truss's resignation

Members of the public in Knutsford, Cheshire, have made their thoughts known after Liz Truss announced her resignation as Conservative Party leader on Thursday, 20 October.Ms Truss is the shortest-serving prime minister in British history, with just 45 days in office.Fran Binns, 76, branded the turmoil that ensued on Thursday a "disgrace.""It makes you wonder whether you should vote Conservative again, but I’m delighted to hear that she’s finally gone," she added.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Liz Truss lettuce outlasts prime minister following resignation1922 Committee chair Graham Brady confirms rules of Tory leadership contestHistory of shortest-serving prime ministers as Liz Truss tops list
Daily Mail

Men 'are ordered to beat their wives after the women protest in Chechnya against Putin's Ukrainian invasion…and their relatives forced to serve on the front line'

Hundreds of men were ordered to 'beat their wives' who were labelled 'enemies of the people' for staging a protest against Vladimir Putin's war. Husbands who refused were told that brutal Russian security officers in Chechnya would violently attack the women instead. Then male relatives of the women protesters were...
Daily Mail

Sir Rod Stewart leaves breakfast at the Ritz after finding Ukrainian family-of-seven a home in the UK and pledging to pay their rent and bills for a YEAR after refugees fled Putin's invasion

Sir Rod Stewart was pictured leaving breakfast at The Ritz in London with a couple of bandmembers on Tuesday. The outing comes after it was revealed he has found a Ukrainian family of seven a home in the UK and has pledged to pay their rent and bills for a year after they fled Putin's invasion.
TheDailyBeast

King Charles’ Cold Greeting to Brit Prime Minister Caught on Hot Mic

After being roundly criticized for her disastrous first weeks in office, British Prime Minister Liz Truss was forced to confront another critic on Wednesday night: King Charles III. The new sovereign was recorded welcoming Truss to Buckingham Palace for their first weekly meeting. “Your majesty,” Truss could be heard saying as she curtseyed. “So you’ve come back again?” Charles answered. “It’s a great pleasure,” Truss said, as Charles could be heard muttering under his breath: “Dear, oh dear. Anyway…” The 15-second clip of their awkward encounter went viral Wednesday night, with some likening the “unintentional comedy” of the scene to something from The Office, while one lawmaker quipped: “King Charles speaks for us all.” The candid comment is just the latest caught-on-camera gaffe of Charles’ fledgling reign, having being caught getting oddly upset at a pen last month. NEW VIDEO: King Charles holds the first of his weekly audiences with Prime Minister Liz Truss. It happened today at Buckingham Palace pic.twitter.com/VibppWrT8C— Chris Ship (@chrisshipitv) October 12, 2022 Read it at The Guardian
BBC

We beg for forgiveness from Nigerians - Aisha Buhari

Nigeria first lady Mrs Aisha Buhari say di reason why she aplogise to Nigerians na because e fit dey possible say di admnistration never do wetin pipo want completey. For one exclusive interview with BBC she say di kontri pipo bin get high expectations from her husband goment and e fit be say dem no meet all dia expectations.
BBC

Akshata Murty: Who is Rishi Sunak's wife?

Rishi Sunak's rise to power has attracted attention in India - and not just because he is the first British Asian prime minister. His wife Akshata Murty is the daughter of Indian billionaire Narayana Murthy, one of the country's best known businessmen who has been dubbed the Bill Gates of India.
BBC

Gay Palestinian Ahmad Abu Marhia beheaded in West Bank

Palestinian police have arrested a suspect in the killing of a 25-year-old man after his body was found decapitated in the occupied West Bank. LGBTQ groups in Israel, where Ahmad Abu Marhia was seeking asylum, say he had received threats because he was gay. Video of the murder scene in...
BBC

Sudan: 'No-one to intervene' for woman sentenced to stoning

Efforts to prevent a young Sudanese woman being stoned to death, after she was convicted of adultery, are being hindered by the absence of government ministers in the country. Sudan has been run by a military junta since a coup one year ago. Campaigners say the 20-year-old didn't get a...

