Austin, TX

KVUE

LIST: Events for Día de los Muertos in the Austin area

AUSTIN, Texas — Día de los Muertos, also known as "Day of the Dead," is being celebrated all across Austin and the Central Texas area as a way to remember loved ones who have died. Día de los Muertos is a Mexican holiday that spans for two days,...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Leander family creates huge Halloween decoration display for a good cause

LEANDER, Texas — The Stine family from Leander has been creating a haunted house at their home for the last 10 years. Mandi Stine is a mother of four and one of the brains behind the "Spooktacular" Halloween display. Her husband and kids also take part in the fun, and every Halloween, they draw more than 1,000 people to their home.
LEANDER, TX
KVUE

'Marcha De Los Niños' events occurring across Texas to honor Uvalde victims

AUSTIN, Texas — A statewide vigil for the 21 victims of the Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde will honor those lost and demand gun reform on Tuesday. The vigil, which will be held in the evening hours on Nov. 1, falls on the Mexican holiday Día de los Muertos. Día de los Muertos, or "Day of the Dead," is a two-day holiday that reunites the living and the dead as a way to remember loved ones that have passed on.
UVALDE, TX
KVUE

$1 million winning lottery ticket sold at Cedar Park store

CEDAR PARK, Texas — Two lucky Texans are now walking away $1 million richer after Monday night's Powerball drawing. The $1 million winning tickets were sold in Cedar Park and Houston. These lucky ticket holders matched all five numbers, but not the Powerball number. According to the Texas Lottery,...
CEDAR PARK, TX
KVUE

Brentwood Elementary School hosting grand reopening Tuesday night

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Independent School District (AISD) is officially reopening the remodeled Brentwood Elementary School on Tuesday night. In 2017, the elementary school was awarded part of an AISD bond to not only increase the campus capacity to 696 students but to fully modernize the building. This modernization included:
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Pflugerville man defying all odds by walking in national fashion show

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas — 21-year-old Ronnie Brown, of Pflugerville, is continuing to check off his list of accomplishments. Brown has championed against all odds to continue completing his list of accomplishments. This list includes runway modeling, painting, community activism, being an ambassador for the Down Syndrome Association of Central Texas, competing as a Special Olympics athlete, and acting in commercials.
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
KVUE

Study: Austin has been named the 'millennial magnet' of the U.S.

AUSTIN, Texas — A new study has found that people in the millennial age group are moving to Austin the most out of any U.S. city. A study by the personal finance website SmartAsset found Austin has a strong economy and standard of living that together are acting like a magnet for those of working age.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Ordinance providing wiggle room for Austin renters to start this month

AUSTIN, Texas — On Nov. 7, the right-to-cure ordinance will take effect in Austin. The right to cure requires landlords to give tenants a seven-day notice before an eviction notice. "There are many Austinites who live paycheck to paycheck," said District 2 Austin City Councilmember Vanessa Fuentes. "When you...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Voters in Manor, Lago Vista to decide whether to keep or cut ties with CapMetro

MANOR, Texas — Capitol Metro (CapMetro) services are on the ballot in two of Austin's suburbs where leaders are hoping to reclaim sales taxes: Manor and Lago Vista. Manor may have just one bus stop and one ZIP code, but the city's active streets are a sign of growth. Inside City Hall are reminders of just how far the city has come.
MANOR, TX
KVUE

CapMetro announces new late-night Courtesy Stop program

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin's Capital Metro has announced a new program allowing riders to request a drop-off between regular stops. The new late-night Courtesy Stop can be utilized after 9 p.m. for all bus and Rapid Routes. It's designed to give riders a chance to select safe, well-lit spots to exit the vehicle closer to their destinations.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Possible abduction occurred in East Austin overnight, woman recovered

AUSTIN, Texas — A possible abduction occurred late Saturday night and continued into the early morning hours on Sunday, according to the Austin Police Department (APD). At around 10 p.m. on Oct. 29, APD received a call from a witness stating that a man was pushing a woman into a car in East Austin. Once officers arrived on scene, they attempted to approach the vehicle but it took off before any verbal contact could be made.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

KVUE

