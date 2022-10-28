Read full article on original website
U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders Makes His First Stop in Central TexasTom HandyAustin, TX
Bernie Sanders campaigns in Texas to help Democrats win votesAsh JurbergTexas State
Study Shows Yoga is the Most Popular Fitness Class in Texas, and Austin, TX Has Plenty of StudiosCarol LennoxAustin, TX
Nonprofit In Austin, TX uses blockchain technology to help childrenTyler Mc.Austin, TX
Phoenix and Austin Residents Can Now Sign Up for Driverless RoboTaxi Rides with CruiseMark HakePhoenix, AZ
KVUE
LIST: Events for Día de los Muertos in the Austin area
AUSTIN, Texas — Día de los Muertos, also known as "Day of the Dead," is being celebrated all across Austin and the Central Texas area as a way to remember loved ones who have died. Día de los Muertos is a Mexican holiday that spans for two days,...
Austin's famous Broken Spoke could receive historical designation from the City
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin's iconic Broken Spoke could soon be a named a historical landmark by the City. The Austin City Council will vote to make the designation official later this week. The dance hall, located at 3201 S. Lamar Blvd, has been open since 1964 and many famous...
The 'ghost' that haunted the UT Austin campus in the early 1900s
AUSTIN, Texas — Long before the University of Texas at Austin’s current Main Building and iconic tower were built, the focal point of the campus was a large Victorian Gothic structure known as Old Main. During the day, it housed classrooms, a library and a large auditorium that...
Leander family creates huge Halloween decoration display for a good cause
LEANDER, Texas — The Stine family from Leander has been creating a haunted house at their home for the last 10 years. Mandi Stine is a mother of four and one of the brains behind the "Spooktacular" Halloween display. Her husband and kids also take part in the fun, and every Halloween, they draw more than 1,000 people to their home.
'Marcha De Los Niños' events occurring across Texas to honor Uvalde victims
AUSTIN, Texas — A statewide vigil for the 21 victims of the Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde will honor those lost and demand gun reform on Tuesday. The vigil, which will be held in the evening hours on Nov. 1, falls on the Mexican holiday Día de los Muertos. Día de los Muertos, or "Day of the Dead," is a two-day holiday that reunites the living and the dead as a way to remember loved ones that have passed on.
$1 million winning lottery ticket sold at Cedar Park store
CEDAR PARK, Texas — Two lucky Texans are now walking away $1 million richer after Monday night's Powerball drawing. The $1 million winning tickets were sold in Cedar Park and Houston. These lucky ticket holders matched all five numbers, but not the Powerball number. According to the Texas Lottery,...
Brentwood Elementary School hosting grand reopening Tuesday night
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Independent School District (AISD) is officially reopening the remodeled Brentwood Elementary School on Tuesday night. In 2017, the elementary school was awarded part of an AISD bond to not only increase the campus capacity to 696 students but to fully modernize the building. This modernization included:
Pflugerville man defying all odds by walking in national fashion show
PFLUGERVILLE, Texas — 21-year-old Ronnie Brown, of Pflugerville, is continuing to check off his list of accomplishments. Brown has championed against all odds to continue completing his list of accomplishments. This list includes runway modeling, painting, community activism, being an ambassador for the Down Syndrome Association of Central Texas, competing as a Special Olympics athlete, and acting in commercials.
KVUE
Study: Austin has been named the 'millennial magnet' of the U.S.
AUSTIN, Texas — A new study has found that people in the millennial age group are moving to Austin the most out of any U.S. city. A study by the personal finance website SmartAsset found Austin has a strong economy and standard of living that together are acting like a magnet for those of working age.
KVUE
Ordinance providing wiggle room for Austin renters to start this month
AUSTIN, Texas — On Nov. 7, the right-to-cure ordinance will take effect in Austin. The right to cure requires landlords to give tenants a seven-day notice before an eviction notice. "There are many Austinites who live paycheck to paycheck," said District 2 Austin City Councilmember Vanessa Fuentes. "When you...
KVUE
Voters in Manor, Lago Vista to decide whether to keep or cut ties with CapMetro
MANOR, Texas — Capitol Metro (CapMetro) services are on the ballot in two of Austin's suburbs where leaders are hoping to reclaim sales taxes: Manor and Lago Vista. Manor may have just one bus stop and one ZIP code, but the city's active streets are a sign of growth. Inside City Hall are reminders of just how far the city has come.
KVUE
Leander family puts up Halloween decorations for community, charity
One Leander family goes all out for Halloween. Their law is filled with Halloween decorations – and they do it all for a good cause.
CapMetro announces new late-night Courtesy Stop program
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin's Capital Metro has announced a new program allowing riders to request a drop-off between regular stops. The new late-night Courtesy Stop can be utilized after 9 p.m. for all bus and Rapid Routes. It's designed to give riders a chance to select safe, well-lit spots to exit the vehicle closer to their destinations.
City of Austin calling for artists to show what a world with equal Internet access looks like
AUSTIN, Texas — Students in Austin will have a chance to show off how they see a world with equal access to fast Internet in the third annual Digital Inclusion Youth Art Contest. The city is sponsoring the art contest for the third year in a row, and Austin-area...
Teenage cousin of Vanessa Guillén critically injured in southeast Austin shooting
AUSTIN, Texas — The teenage cousin of murdered U.S. Army soldier Vanessa Guillén is in a critical condition after being shot in the head in southeast Austin last week, KVUE’s media partners at the Austin American-Statesman report. Manor High School student Alan Guillén, 16, was shot around...
KVUE
A rat caused the power outage in West Austin
A power outage that affected over 7,000 customers was found to be a rat! The rat chewed through the cables and led to an hour-long outage.
Possible abduction occurred in East Austin overnight, woman recovered
AUSTIN, Texas — A possible abduction occurred late Saturday night and continued into the early morning hours on Sunday, according to the Austin Police Department (APD). At around 10 p.m. on Oct. 29, APD received a call from a witness stating that a man was pushing a woman into a car in East Austin. Once officers arrived on scene, they attempted to approach the vehicle but it took off before any verbal contact could be made.
KVUE
Would going out for your Thanksgiving meal cost less than making it from scratch?
AUSTIN, Texas — As November begins, many are thinking ahead to Thanksgiving – and how much that table full of food is going to cost. A new report from Wells Fargo makes a case for enjoying Thanksgiving lunch or dinner at a restaurant instead of at home this year.
KVUE
Pflugerville model with Down syndrome to walk in fashion show
A local model with Down syndrome is continuing to break barriers in the fashion world. KVUE caught up with Ronnie Brown.
Group offers resources for people with Down syndrome, their families
AUSTIN, Texas — October is Down Syndrome Awareness Month, and those touched by the disability say it's important to talk about it all year long. One group that is advocating for resources and inclusion is the Down Syndrome Association of Central Texas (DSACT). The goal of DSACT is to...
