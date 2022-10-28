Read full article on original website
Collider
How James Gunn's Indie Roots Could Influence DC's Future
In a move that nobody saw coming, this past Tuesday, world-renowned director and genre filmmaking fan favorite, James Gunn, was announced as the co-CEO over DC Studios, alongside mega producer Peter Safran. The two will oversee the company's film, animation, and TV projects, essentially giving DC two Kevin Feige-like figures.
Collider
Dwayne Johnson Hails "Power and Attitude" of Explosive 'Black Adam' End Credits Song
Dwayne Johnson has thrown his support behind the electric end credits song of his hit anti-hero extravaganza Black Adam. The DC blockbuster tells the story of Teth Adam who is gifted superpowers by the forces that be. However, when he uses his powers as fuel for commanding justice ruthlessly, he is sealed in a tomb for five decades. The film follows his journey to unlikely heroism as he navigates the blurry lines between good and evil and steps — or storms — into his role as protector of the people.
Collider
Kit Harrington Comments on His MCU Future as Black Knight After 'Eternals'
Fans were really hyped about Kit Harington’s entry in the MCU with Eternals. After Game of Thrones cconcluded, Marvel was quick to cast him as Dane Whitman, aka the Black Knight in Chloe Zhao’s movie that also introduced Richard Madden as Ikaris. In a new chat with The Hollywood Reporter, Harington spoke about his casting process and Black Knight’s MCU future.
Collider
'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Producer Says Despite Rumors, Film Never Had an End Credits Scene
One of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s biggest traditions is keeping audiences inside movie theaters until the very last second of the end credits. This happens, of course, because fans hope they’ll get a hint of what’s coming to the next superhero entries. The short scenes can introduce new and important characters like Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness did earlier this year, or just make a joke at the audience’s expense like in Spider-Man: Homecoming. Since Black Panther: Wakanda Forever wraps up Phase Four of the MCU, it would be natural for the highly anticipated sequel to tease the next phase during its end credits, but that won’t happen.
Archie and Lilibet are caught in the middle of royal drama and are not recognized as a Prince and Princess
Liliibet and ArchieRoyal family YouTube screenshot. British law says Archie and Lilibet are a prince and princess. British law states that the grandchildren of a reigning monarch automatically become a prince and princess but King Charles III has not yet acknowledged this regarding Archie and Lilibet the children of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The law does not state that there are any stipulations like the parents having to be working royals or living in the UK. It does not matter whether or not the new king recognizes them or if Meghan haters and or racists don't believe they should have the titles the truth is these children were born with royal blood and their grandfather is the reigning monarch.
Son of Famed Actor Dies at 25
The son of famed actor Tim Roth, has died at 25, according to Variety. The younger Roth’s cause of death was cancer. Cormac was a musician, and Variety notes that he was “talented guitarist, composer and producer.”
Elon Musk tells Stephen King that Twitter needs to pay the bills somehow after the novelist said he'd quit the site if he was charged $20 for verification
Elon Musk said Twitter has bills to pay after Stephen King threatened to leave the site over a $20 verification fee. Musk suggested to King that verified Twitter users could be charged $8 a month. The billionaire said charging for a blue tick was the only way to defeat trolls...
Collider
Gene Tierney's Starring Role in 'Laura' Highlights the Impossible Struggle for Perfection
The death of illusion would be the death of cinema, a sobering fact not lost on Hollywood, which regularly dabbles in meta concepts and the dark side of fame. From the fictional Sunset Boulevard to the harsh realities that plagued Norma Jean aka Marilyn Monroe, the movie industry has churned out incredible stories and damaged people since day one, using fantasy as currency. Despite this, there remains a strong allure for would-be actors and actresses yearning to be embraced by the system, often at a cost to their mental and physical health. In other words, the image is rarely reflective of reality. The contrast is touched upon in Otto Preminger’s 1944 noir Laura, but made all the more poignant when one considers the trajectory of its star, Gene Tierney, an actress whose life, like so many before her, was a constant struggle to live up to the on-screen perfection.
Collider
Ralph Macchio Revisits "Emotional" Decision to Write Elizabeth Shue Out of ‘Karate Kid’ Franchise
Even though The Karate Kid remains a beloved franchise, it had shortcomings. For instance, Elizabeth Shue’s character, Ali, was written off with one line in Part II. During an interview with Collider’s own Perri Nemiroff for his newly released biography, Waxing On: The Karate Kid and Me, Ralph Macchio commented on that line,m and how he was too young and busy to realize what it meant for Shue.
Collider
'Captain America 4': Sam Wilson Will Clash With Thunderbolt Ross Says Producer Nate Moore
With Ryan Coogler's sequel film Black Panther: Wakanda Forever just on the horizon, ushering in the bittersweet close to the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Phase 4, it's time to begin looking to the future. At this summer's San Diego Comic-Con, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige revealed an entire slate of projects in the works, with Phase 5 and 6 mapped out for the coming years. Set for a 2024 release was the fourth Captain America sequel, Captain America: New World Order, marking Anthony Mackie's first feature-length debut as the new Captain America. Collider's editor-in-chief Steve Weintraub was able to sit down with one of the producers for the film, Nate Moore, for an exclusive tease of what fans can expect from the final Phase 5 feature.
Collider
‘Black Adam’ Tops Weekend Box Office, Flies Past $111 Million Domestically
Warner Bros. and DC Films’ Black Adam topped an expectedly quiet Halloween weekend peppered with nationwide expansions, awards contenders, and holdover hits. After debuting at the top spot last weekend with a better-than-anticipated $67 million, the superhero film is estimated to add another $27.7 million in its sophomore weekend, pushing its running domestic total to $111 million in 10 days. By comparison, the DC Extended Universe’s first film — 2013’s Man of Steel — made $116 million in its first three days.
Collider
New 'Avatar: The Way of Water' Trailer Invites Us Back to Pandora
The wait is almost over. After 13 years of delays, the development of new technologies, and the promise of four sequels, the huge franchise that started with Avatar is finally getting kicked back to life in mid-December. That means it’s way past time that we got teased with a full trailer for Avatar: The Way of Water – after all, it’s been five months since the record-breaking teaser found its way to our screens.
Collider
New 'Avatar: The Way of Water' Image Shows the Return of Stephen Lang
We have a brand new look at Stephen Lang's Colonel Quaritch in next month's eagerly anticipated Avatar: The Way of Water, courtesy of Fandango. The James Cameron-directed sci-fi epic - which is shaping up to be over three hours long - is set to be the kind of action-packed showcase that audiences have come to expect from the auteur, and Quaritch is set to antagonize our heroes, Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña) even further.
Collider
'Enola Holmes 2's Director Explains Sam Claflin's Absence in the Sequel Film
Netflix's Enola Holmes 2, the sequel to the 2020 film starring Millie Bobby Brown as the titular sister to Henry Cavill's Sherlock Holmes, will be streaming on November 4, and looking up and down the cast will reveal a glaring absence from the original film. Sam Claflin, who played the duo's oldest sibling Mycroft in the original film, did not make a return in the newly released follow-up with many fans wondering why. Collider's own Steven Weintraub had the chance to sit down with the film's director Harry Bradbeer and asked about his exclusion. While Claflin was unable to appear in this film, fans of the actor and the character will be happy to hear that he has an open invitation to return in the future.
Collider
'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania's Kathryn Newton Reveals Cassie Lang Will Be "Kind of a Mess"
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is emerging to be one of the most anticipated Marvel Studios projects coming next year. While Loki gave us a glimpse of Jonathan Major as He Who Remains, the upcoming movie will be our first proper introduction to Kang the Conqueror. Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lily return to their titular roles and will be joined by Kathryn Newton as Cassie Lang aka Stature, along with Michelle Pfeiffer as Janet Van Dyne and Michael Douglas as Hank Pym. In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight Newton shared her experience working with the marvelous cast and her take on Cassie.
Collider
‘Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey’ Sets U.S. Theatrical Release Date
There have been so many great horror movies in 2022, but one of the upcoming slashers that has fascinated genre fans around the world is Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey. The horrific take on A.A. Milne’s classic children's story is coming soon with a 2022 streaming date still possible before the end of the year. However, now we know that this blood-soaked trip to the Hundred Acre Woods will be getting a theatrical release of some kind. Reported exclusively by The Hollywood Reporter, Blood and Honey will be theatrically released by Fathom Events in the US for one day only on February 15, 2023.
Collider
'Manifest' Season 4 Premiere: Watch the First 7 Minutes
In just a few short days, Manifest will return with the first part of its fourth and final season. After a winding journey that saw the show canceled at NBC and then suddenly revived at Netflix for a second chance following its chart-topping streaming numbers, the show is ready to close the book on the mystery of Flight 828 and everyone on board. As a little teaser for everyone that can't wait to jump back in, Netflix's Tudum website released the first seven minutes of the first episode online for free.
Collider
Saoirse Ronan Is a Recovering Addict in First Image From Nora Fingscheidt's 'The Outrun'
Protagonist Pictures released the first look at a more contemplative Saoirse Ronan in the upcoming, highly-anticipated adaptation of The Outrun from director Nora Fingsheidt. The Academy Award nominee, known for her roles in Lady Bird and another novel adaptation in Little Women, is starring as a recovering addict named Rona returning to her childhood home in the Orkney Islands from rehab after decades away. Settling back in on the Outrun, memories of her childhood begin to merge with the events that set her on the road to recovery.
Collider
How to Watch 'The Wonder' Starring Florence Pugh
Coming in hot from the massive box office run of Don’t Worry Darling, Academy Award-nominated actress Florence Pugh is back with her latest project, The Wonder. Directed by Sebastián Lelio, The Wonder is a period drama that follows English nurse Lib Wright (Pugh), assigned to watch a young girl who has not eaten a single thing for months.
Collider
'Dragons: The Nine Realms' Season 4 Trailer Teases the Coolest Adventure Ever [Exclusive]
In order to kick off November with positive vibes for kids, DreamWorks shared an exclusive trailer for the new season of their show Dragons: The Nine Realms. Based on the acclaimed film franchise How to Train Your Dragon, the series is set more than a thousand years after the adventures of Hiccup and Toothless, and chronicles the return of the majestic, fire-breathing beasts to society after being declared legend. The new episodes are set to premiere in just about two weeks.
