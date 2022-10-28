Read full article on original website
Jerry Lee Lewis’ Children: How Many Kids Did He Have?
Jerry Lee Lewis had 6 children during his lifetime. Here's what to know about his kids, including what happened to the 2 who died.
Jerry Lee Lewis’ Net Worth at the Time of His Death
What was Jerry Lee Lewis' net worth at the time of his death? Here's what to know about the rockstar's worth and what made him lose a lot of income.
Jerry Lee Lewis alive in Memphis after rock ‘n’ roll icon was said to have died at age 87
GREAT Balls of Fire singer Jerry Lee Lewis is alive after it was previously reported that he had died. TMZ reported that the singer passed away at his home in Memphis, Tennessee before issuing a statement that he is still alive. “Earlier today we were told by someone claiming to...
What Jerry Lee Lewis's 13-year-old wife said about her marriage
Many remember Jerry Lee Lewis for the prolific music career that cemented his status as a rock 'n' roll icon before his death at age 87 Friday. But that career hit a sharp nosedive in 1958, when the 22-year-old musician's marriage to Myra Gale Brown, his 13-year-old cousin, became public.
Jerry Lee Lewis obituary
Founding father of rock’n’roll who took the world by storm with Great Balls of Fire and Whole Lotta Shakin’ Goin’ On
Lindsey Buckingham May Have Attacked Stevie Nicks On Stage in 1980 Due to Combining His Medication With Drugs and Alcohol
Guitarist Lindsey Buckingham allegedly attacked singer Stevie Nicks on stage during a Fleetwood Mac concert in New Zealand in 1980.
Ozzy Osbourne Recalls Meeting David Lee Roth: 'What's Wrong With Him?'
Ozzy had questions about David Lee Roth when the two first met in 1978.
Stevie Nicks Said Lindsey Buckingham ‘Disappeared From [Her] Life’ After They First Met
Stevie Nicks opened up about when she first met Lindsey Buckingham, years before they joined Fleetwood Mac together.
Badfinger’s Joey Molland Said George Harrison Would ‘Close up and Walk Away’ if Someone Treated Him Like a Beatle
Badfinger's Joey Molland said George Harrison didn't enjoy it when people talked to him like he was a Beatle. George wasn't just a Beatle.
Trump, celebrities react to death of Jerry Lee Lewis
The untamable and often outrageous Jerry Lee Lewis died Friday morning at 87
John Lennon Began to Think There Must Be a God When He Kept Hearing George Harrison’s ‘My Sweet Lord’ on the Radio
John Lennon joked that there must be a God when he kept hearing George Harrison's 'My Sweet Lord' on the radio.
George Harrison and Eric Clapton’s Ex-Wife, Pattie Boyd, Said She Bonded With Mick Jagger’s Ex-Wife, Jerry Hall
George Harrison and Eric Clapton's ex-wife, Pattie Boyd, said she bonded with Mick Jagger's ex-wife, Jerry Hall. They were both models and actors.
Hank Williams Jr.’s Son, Sam, Comes Out as Gay
Country music singer Sam Williams, who is the son of Hank Williams Jr., has come out as gay. Williams’ new video shows him kissing his boyfriend on camera for the very first time. The video goes along with his new song, Tilted Crown. The new video also documents some of his early years. PEOPLE reported that Williams spoke with Hunter Kelly on Apple Music’s Proud Radio With Hunter Kelly podcast.
‘Hondo’: John Wayne Held His Breath When Kissing Geraldine Page to Keep From ‘Puking’
John Wayne and Geraldine Page had intimate scenes in 'Hondo,' but he almost threw up when he smelt how bad her breath was.
5 Songs You Didn’t Know Kris Kristofferson Wrote for Other Artists, First
Kris Kristofferson’s lyrics have permeated the American songbook for more than 50 years, from Janis Joplin’s pensive croon Freedom’s just another word for nothing left to lose on “Me and Bobby McGhee” to Waylon Jennings’s woeful retelling of a one-sided love on “The Taker,” but the road toward songwriting was a somewhat unconventional one for the artist at first.
The Monkees: Married Mike Nesmith Once Said He Wouldn’t ‘Settle’ for Just One Woman
Mike Nesmith of The Monkees once said he wouldn't "settle" for one woman, however he loved and respected his wife Phyllis calling her a 'terrific girlfriend and an even better wife.'
Lindsey Buckingham’s Ex-Girlfriend Described the Fleetwood Mac Member as ‘Half-man, Half Pure Music’
Lindsey Buckingham wrote and performed songs with Fleetwood Mac. Here's what we know about this artist, described as 'half man and half pure music.'
Faith Hill Absolutely Crushed A Cover Of Loretta Lynn’s “You Ain’t Woman Enough (To Take My Man)” Back In 2009
One of my all-time favorite country songs is Loretta Lynn’s “You Ain’t Woman Enough (To Take My Man).”. The country icon sadly passed away on Tuesday morning at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee, at age 90, and I haven’t been able to get this one out of my head ever since.
Tom Petty Said It ‘Hurt’ Him to Sing 1 Song With Stevie Nicks
Tom Petty planned to give a song he wrote to Stevie Nicks for her debut album. He said that singing it was painful.
