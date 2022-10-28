Woman robbed at gunpoint outside Parkway Village gas station, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police is asking for the public’s help with information about the suspects who stole a woman’s car at a gas station.

On Sep. 27 at approximately 3 AM, a woman exited a convenience store at a Valero gas station on South Perkins Road, when she was approached by two armed men.

The two men demanded the keys to her 2003 Honda Pilot.

During the exchange, a third man exited from a dark Jeep SUV, that contained several bullet holes, and got into the back seat of the Honda, police said.

The three suspects fled the scene.

The victim’s car has been recovered, police said.

Suspect #1 was 18-21 years of age, wearing a gray/black jacket, mustard yellow pants, and gray/black tennis shoes, armed with a handgun.

Suspect #2 was 18-21 years of age, wearing a black hoodie with white writing on the back, brown/black jeans, and dark tennis shoes armed with a handgun.

Suspect #3 was 18-21 years of age, wearing a black hoodie, blue jean shorts, white socks, and black slides.

This is still an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-2274.

You can also submit your tip at http://www.crimestopmem.org

If an arrest is made, you could be eligible to receive cash from Crime Stoppers of Memphis and Shelby County, Inc.

©2022 Imagicomm Memphis, Inc.