ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Putnam County, FL

Comments / 2

Related
WCJB

Ocala duo convicted of killing the wrong man in Alachua County

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Two sides of a “love triangle” are convicted of killing an uninvolved man while trying to shoot another person involved in the relationship. On Monday, an Alachua County jury returned a guilty verdict for both Doug Heath, 38, and Martesha Johnson, 32, on charges of first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder. Johnson was also convicted of accessory after the fact.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Law enforcement surrounds Union County Housing Authority building

LAKE BUTLER, Fla. (WCJB) - Union County Sheriff’s investigators briefly closed a road near the housing authority after law enforcement agents surrounded the building. Deputies say it followed an incident involving shots fired in Live Oak. The suspect was arrested at the Sunrise store on West Main Street. Deputies...
UNION COUNTY, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Man arrested for disorderly conduct at Sonny’s BBQ in Alachua

ALACHUA, Fla. – Samuel Jason Coslick, 38, was arrested yesterday afternoon after allegedly behaving aggressively at the Sonny’s BBQ in Alachua, then refusing to cooperate with officers. Staff at the restaurant told an Alachua Police Department officer that Coslick had entered the restaurant at about 1:55 p.m. and...
ALACHUA, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Man arrested for discharging fire extinguisher at apartment complex

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Matthew Jordan York, 21, was arrested early Saturday morning and charged with criminal mischief and interfering with firefighting equipment after allegedly discharging a fire extinguisher from outside the door of his apartment while his roommates held the door closed. At about 3:00 a.m. on October 29,...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Man is arrested for theft and biting a woman

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is behind bars after biting a woman in Alachua County. Gainesville police officers arrested 23-year-old Keon Peebles yesterday. More than 2 weeks ago, he got into an argument with a woman who was pregnant with his child at their home on NE 15th street.
GAINESVILLE, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala man arrested after allegedly exposing himself to two women in parking lot

A 44-year-old Ocala man was arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) after he was accused of exposing himself to two women in a parking lot. On Tuesday, October 25, an MCSO deputy responded to the Lowe’s home improvement store located at 7575 SW 90th Street in reference to a suspicious person. Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with the two female victims who advised that Christopher Todd Piscitelli had exposed himself to them.
OCALA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy