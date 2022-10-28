Read full article on original website
WCJB
Ocala duo convicted of killing the wrong man in Alachua County
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Two sides of a “love triangle” are convicted of killing an uninvolved man while trying to shoot another person involved in the relationship. On Monday, an Alachua County jury returned a guilty verdict for both Doug Heath, 38, and Martesha Johnson, 32, on charges of first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder. Johnson was also convicted of accessory after the fact.
News4Jax.com
Jury seated in trial of Jacksonville man accused of killing ex-girlfriend, injuring sister
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A jury has been seated and opening statements will be presented Tuesday morning in the trial of the man charged with shooting and killing his former girlfriend and badly injuring her sister. Chad Absher’s attorneys on Monday filed motions with the judge, asking that the jury...
Murder charges for man arrested in connection to deadly Westside shooting
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (The video above is from a previous story) Police have charged a 33-year-old man in connection to a deadly shooting that happened on the Westside back in July. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has charged Keith Hubbard with two counts of second-degree murder, shooting deadly missiles into...
News4Jax.com
Bodycam released from attempted burglary investigation where Jacksonville officer was shot
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday released body camera footage from an evening in October when police were asked to investigate an attempted burglary. JSO said it led to an officer being shot and that the suspect later crashed and jumped off the Dames Point Bridge.
alachuachronicle.com
Couple charged with child neglect after feces found smeared on walls of child’s bedroom
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Jana Smith Ronan, 67, and John Francis Ronan, 60, were arrested late last night and charged with two counts of child neglect after a Department of Children and Families (DCF) investigator called Gainesville Police Department (GPD) officers to their home following a DCF investigation. According to...
WCJB
Law enforcement surrounds Union County Housing Authority building
LAKE BUTLER, Fla. (WCJB) - Union County Sheriff’s investigators briefly closed a road near the housing authority after law enforcement agents surrounded the building. Deputies say it followed an incident involving shots fired in Live Oak. The suspect was arrested at the Sunrise store on West Main Street. Deputies...
First Coast News
Jacksonville Sheriff's Office arrests murder suspect within 24 hours of fatal shooting
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video attached to this story is from our coverage of the shooting referenced in this report. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has made an arrest in a murder on Jacksonville's Northside less than 24 hours after the crime, according to a press release. Brian Antoine Jordan,...
cw34.com
Man threatens to skin deputy alive, claims there was paranormal activity involved
MARION COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A man claimed he was cursed during a traffic stop in Marion County. On Oct. 23 around 4 a.m., deputies with the Marion County Sheriff's Office saw a vehicle driving in the area of SW 484 and the Northbound on-ramp of I-75, with its hazard lights on, and both driver's side tires appearing deflated.
First Coast News
Jacksonville man, arrested after manhunt in 2017, stands trial for murder
Chad Absher was arrested after a citywide manhunt in 2017. He allegedly shot his ex-girlfriend, killing her, and her sister, who was seriously injured.
alachuachronicle.com
Man arrested for disorderly conduct at Sonny’s BBQ in Alachua
ALACHUA, Fla. – Samuel Jason Coslick, 38, was arrested yesterday afternoon after allegedly behaving aggressively at the Sonny’s BBQ in Alachua, then refusing to cooperate with officers. Staff at the restaurant told an Alachua Police Department officer that Coslick had entered the restaurant at about 1:55 p.m. and...
fox35orlando.com
Have you seen them? Florida couple accused of distracting elderly woman to steal purse at Publix
MARION COUNTY, Fla. - Do you recognize these two people? The Marion County Sheriff's Office says they are suspected of using a distraction-style tactic to steal an elderly woman's purse at a Publix supermarket recently. According to deputies, the two people in the photo above entered the Publix on SW...
Florida man arrested for armed robbery after stealing money and snacks
A Florida man is in custody after robbing a Jacksonville store clerk at gunpoint and stealing money, cookies and soda.
Security officer shot in Daytona Beach by gunmen wearing Halloween masks
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Daytona Beach police are piecing together who shot a security officer closing up for the night along Mason Avenue. According to a report by Daytona Beach officers, they responded to Halifax hospital for a gunshot wound victim. The victim told police he was closing up...
Troopers arrest three for high-speed chase reaching speeds of 160 mph
Three people were arrested following a multi-county car chase that reached speeds of more than 160 mph and involved multiple law enforcement agencies.
WCJB
‘I’m hurting’: Family of inmate found dead in cell plans to file lawsuit
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -24-year-old Caleb Fink was found dead in his cell at the Alachua County Jail back in September. Officials reported that Fink committed suicide but his family said they’re filing the lawsuit because his death could’ve been prevented. Caleb fink was serving jail time for violating...
alachuachronicle.com
Man arrested for discharging fire extinguisher at apartment complex
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Matthew Jordan York, 21, was arrested early Saturday morning and charged with criminal mischief and interfering with firefighting equipment after allegedly discharging a fire extinguisher from outside the door of his apartment while his roommates held the door closed. At about 3:00 a.m. on October 29,...
WCJB
Man is arrested for theft and biting a woman
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is behind bars after biting a woman in Alachua County. Gainesville police officers arrested 23-year-old Keon Peebles yesterday. More than 2 weeks ago, he got into an argument with a woman who was pregnant with his child at their home on NE 15th street.
JSO investigates the death of a man on the west side
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a man on the west side. Action News Jax Princess Jhane Stepherson was near the scene where the man’s body was found by people just heading out their door this morning. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS...
ocala-news.com
Ocala man arrested after allegedly exposing himself to two women in parking lot
A 44-year-old Ocala man was arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) after he was accused of exposing himself to two women in a parking lot. On Tuesday, October 25, an MCSO deputy responded to the Lowe’s home improvement store located at 7575 SW 90th Street in reference to a suspicious person. Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with the two female victims who advised that Christopher Todd Piscitelli had exposed himself to them.
alachuachronicle.com
Sheriff’s Office announces upcoming dates for Teen Driver Challenge
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – Sheriff Clovis Watson Jr. and his team are excited to announce the upcoming available dates for our Teen Driver Challenge program, which is held at the Institute for Public Safety from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, November 5, 2022. Sunday, November 6, 2022. Saturday,...
