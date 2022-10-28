Carolyn "Candy" Kimball Rogers, 78 of Beaufort NC, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family and friends at Crystal Coast Hospice. "Candy" as she was affectionately known by most was born in New Orleans, Louisiana. The first child of four to Gates and Earlene Kimball. Candy was then raised with her siblings Clay, Jan and Holly in Charlotte NC. As a graduate of South Mecklenburg High School, she then attended UNC Woman's College in Greensboro and went on to graduate from UNC-Chapel Hill in 1965. She met and married her first and only husband Willian "Bill" Rogers also from Charlotte while attending UNC.

BEAUFORT, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO