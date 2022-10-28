Read full article on original website
Lee Allen, 86; service November 5
Lee Kyle Allen, 86, of Havelock, died Monday, October 31, 2022, at Carolina East Medical Center. His memorial service, with military honors and Masonic Rites, will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, November 5th, at First Baptist Church in Havelock. Interment will follow at Forest Oaks Memorial Gardens. Arrangements by...
Area Death Notices - Oct. 30, 31 & Nov. 1
Bessie Hugh Godette, 74, of Beaufort, passed away on Sunday, October 30, 2022, at Crystal Bluffs Rehabilitation Center. A funeral service will be held 2:00 pm Sunday, November 6, at Bridgeway Church of Beaufort. Burial will follow at Oceanview Cemetery. She is survived by two brothers; Matthew Godette Sr. and wife, Marian of Sulfolk, VA, and Melton Godette of Detroit, MI; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Bessie Godette, 74; service November 6
Bessie Hugh Godette, 74, of Beaufort, died Sunday, October 30, 2022, at Crystal Bluffs Rehabilitation Center. A funeral service will be held 2:00 pm Sunday, November 6, at Bridgeway Church of Beaufort. Burial will follow at Oceanview Cemetery. Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Condolences and life...
Linda Corsmeier, 72; incomplete
Linda Ann Corsmeier, 72, of Pine Knoll Shores, died Friday, October 28, 2022, at home. Arrangements will be announced by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
Barbara Stallings, 86; service later
Barbara Edwards Stallings, 86, of Morehead City, passed away on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at Crystal Coast Hospice House. Barbara was born on February 2, 1936, in New Bern, North Carolina, to the late Samuel and Carrie Williams Edwards. Her love for the Lord was expressed in numerous ways, especially through the hymns she loved to sing. She faithfully attended church and loved to read, crochet and was a whiz at words games. Barbara will be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
Mary Turnage, 91; service November 4
Mary Danielson Turnage, 91, of Morehead City, passed away on Saturday, October 29, 2022, at Pruitt Health in Sea Level. Her memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, November 4th, at Parkview Baptist Church, officiated by Rev. John Carswell. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service.
Delphine Hargett, 75; incomplete
Delphine Hargett, 75, of Beaufort, died Friday, October 28, 2022, at her home. Arrangements will be announced by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
Carolyn Rogers, 78; service November 4
Carolyn "Candy" Kimball Rogers, 78 of Beaufort NC, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family and friends at Crystal Coast Hospice. "Candy" as she was affectionately known by most was born in New Orleans, Louisiana. The first child of four to Gates and Earlene Kimball. Candy was then raised with her siblings Clay, Jan and Holly in Charlotte NC. As a graduate of South Mecklenburg High School, she then attended UNC Woman's College in Greensboro and went on to graduate from UNC-Chapel Hill in 1965. She met and married her first and only husband Willian "Bill" Rogers also from Charlotte while attending UNC.
Rodney Williams, 75; service November 3
Rodney A. Williams, 75, of Newport, passed away on Friday, October 28, 2022, at his home. A graveside service, with military honors, will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, November 3, at Gethsemane Memorial Park, officiated by Rev. Grady Simpson. For those unable to attend, the service can be viewed through his obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. The service will remain on the Funeral Home website for 90 days.
Dorothy Karcher, 77; service held
Dorothy "Dot" Karcher, 77, of Newport, passed away on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at her home. Her memorial service was held at 2 p.m., Sunday, October 30th, at Munden Funeral Home. Dot was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on September 24, 1945, to the late Edward and Dorothy Coates. She married...
Veterans Day Parade canceled; other event slated for Nov. 5
MOREHEAD CITY — Due to a lack of volunteers, the Veterans Day Parade in Morehead City, traditionally held the Saturday before the holiday, is canceled. Instead, the Veterans Coalition of the Crystal Coast will sponsor a Veteran Celebration beginning at 11 a.m. Nov. 5 at the Train Depot in Morehead City. The event will be open to the public, especially to all veterans and their families.
Laser show coming to Bobby Watson's Carteret County Speedway
PELETIER — When Bobby Watson dreamed of building a speedway in eastern North Carolina, he wanted to create a large venue not only for racing, but to also bring people together for special events. “We still have his name on the track," said current Speedway Owner Bob Lowery. "It...
Newport Christmas parade entries sought
NEWPORT — The 47th annual Newport Christmas Parade will be at 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4. To receive an application to participate in this year’s parade, contact Kathy Jo Buttery at kbuttery@townofnewport,com or 252-223-4976, ext. 207. The entry deadline is Friday, Nov. 25. The parade will start on...
Atlantic Beach Trunk or Treat Trunk offers safe, spooky fun
ATLANTIC BEACH - On the night before Halloween, a line containing thousands of ghouls, princesses and superheroes snaked around the parking lot of the Atlantic Beach Town Park. The spirits were there to ask a simple question as the sun fell behind the horizon: Trick or treat?. The town of...
Registration open for Pine Knoll Shores Thanksgiving Turkey Trot
PINE KNOLL SHORES — Registration is open for the 15th annual Pine Knoll Shores Turkey Trot on Thanksgiving morning, Nov. 24. The event, like others in the county, gives participants a chance for some good family fun, not to mention the opportunity to shed a couple pounds before adding them back later on America’s traditional day of feasts.
Armani takes second
Swansboro girls tennis standout Michelle Armani placed second in the 3A state tournament at Burlington Tennis Complex on Saturday, Oct. 29. The transfer student from Norway reached the finals before falling 6-3, 6-3 to Ella Strickler of Carrboro. Strickler also defeated Armani’s teammate Anina Caviezel, an exchange student from Switzerland, in the second round.
Online ‘ranking’ website names Pine Knoll Shores best place to retire in North Carolina
PINE KNOLL SHORES — Niche.com has named Pine Knoll Shores the top place for retirees in North Carolina and tabbed Emerald Isle as eighth best. The company said Pine Knoll Shores “is nestled on the ocean side and Bogue Sound side of (Bogue Banks), “combining for a secluded beach experience. The Crystal Coast Country Club is a golfers’ paradise, and there is easy public beach access through a series of designated walkways.”
Listen saves kitten: Burn pile moments from flame
Just like he’s done probably a dozen times in the past year-and-a-half, Swansboro’s Ronnie Johnson was putting the finishing touches on a burn pile. Johnson, who along with his brother Randy handles maintenance at Lilliepad Acres Mobile Home Park, said he was tossing on a few more limbs, just before dousing it with gasoline.
Water temps often key for comings and goings of fish we target
Are we in fall fishing mode or not? For the last two weeks, the Emerald Isle surf temperatures have hovered around 68 degrees with less than one degree of variation. In fact, the surf temps have been exactly 68 nearly every day and the sound steadily in the low to mid-60s.
STUDENT-ATHLETE OF THE WEEK
BEAUFORT — Cate Wolf played 13 regular-season tennis matches and ended up victorious every time. The East Carteret junior went 8-0 in the No. 4 singles spot and 5-0 at No. 3. “I would probably would have said they were crazy if someone told me this is how the...
