Beltrami County, MN

Meet the Candidates: Bemidji City Council At Large

The winners from the August Primary Election were invited for a second round of interviews ahead of the General Election on Tuesday, Nov. 8. Early voting is open through Nov. 7. The at large seat on the Bemidji City Council represents all residents of the city, representing all five wards.
BEMIDJI, MN
Daily Archives: October 31, 2022

BEMIDJI, MN
Beltrami County Board of Commissioners to consider resolution of support for federal bills that would support health coverage for inmates

The Beltrami County Board of Commissioners will vote on a resolution that supports the inclusion of three bipartisan, federal bills that would ease the financial burden of medical expenses of jail inmates. According to the packet, inmates are otherwise excluded from receiving state or federal health insurance while incarcerated, leaving...
BELTRAMI COUNTY, MN
Blackduck Woman Seriously Injured in One-Vehicle Crash North of Bemidji

One person suffered life-threatening injuries in a one-vehicle crash north of Bemidji early Thursday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol reports an SUV, driven by 30-year-old Larissa Oakgrove of Blackduck, was northbound on Highway 89 about 15 miles northwest of Bemidji at Ness Road NW. Oakgrove lost control of her vehicle just after 12 a.m., and it rolled into the ditch.
BEMIDJI, MN
FARGO, ND

