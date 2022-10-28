Read full article on original website
Three injured in Roseburg crash on Halloween
ROSEBURG, Ore. -- Three people are in the hospital after a two-vehicle crash on Halloween night, the Roseburg Fire Department reported. According to the RFD, the crash happened at about 6:25 p.m. on October 31 in the area of Diamond Lake Boulevard and Fowler Street. Firefighters said two vehicles were involved in the crash, and suggested that slick conditions due to rainfall may have contributed to the collision. RFD said one person needed to be extracted from a vehicle, and three were taken to the hospital including a pregnant woman and a small child.
32-year-old woman dead after Halloween traffic accident in Medford
Medford, Ore — Last night, a 32-year-old woman died after being struck by a car in southwest Medford. At around 9:10 pm, the Medford Police Department (MPD) and the Jackson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO) responded to a report of an injury crash in the 2100 block of Happy Valley Drive.
MAN JAILED FOLLOWING ALLEGED MAIL THEFT INCIDENT
A Veneta man was jailed following an alleged mail theft incident on Monday. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said just after 6:30 a.m. a caller said he caught 35-year old Casey Hadley breaking into his mailbox in the 900 block of Cole Road in Oakland, and then followed the suspect to Sutherlin. The victim said the suspect placed him in imminent fear during the incident, due to the man’s behavior.
Elk Poaching Douglas Co., Oct. 31
On October 25, 2022, around 6:30 P.M., OSP Fish & Wildlife Trooper received a report of two elk being shot within 100 yards of the freeway, near milepost 84, I-5 south, Glendale, OR. The two elk, one bull and one cow, were in an open field on the west side of the freeway. The bull was not touched, but the cow was processed with the edible portions taken. This indicates that the subject (s) were in the area for a lengthy amount of time. It is believed the subject (s) used a flashlight in the field between 7:00 P.M October 25 and 7:00 A.M. October 26. There is also a report of a subject driving a silver midsized pickup with a rifle in the area earlier in the day along the freeway. OSP Fish & Wildlife is urging anyone with information about the identity of the person (s) or vehicle, in this case, to call the OSP tip line at 1-800-452-7888, *OSP (*677), or email at TIP@osp.oregon.gov. Reference case number SP22288310.
ROSEBURG POLICE JAIL WOMAN FOLLOWING REPORTED BURGLARY
Roseburg Police jailed a woman following an alleged burglary on Monday. An RPD report said at 5:00 p.m. a victim said they found a woman in her house in the 1200 block of Southeast Mill Street, going through her refrigerator while holding a cup of noodles. The suspect was located at a nearby business and claimed it was her house and did not know the people inside.
Missing California woman's car found in Linn County, woman remains missing
LINN COUNTY, Ore. — Linn County deputies have found a car connected to missing California woman Tammy Pitkin, 54. However, Pitkin remains missing. Pitkin was officially reported missing on October 26, but had not been seen by family since October 14. She was last known to have been in Sutherlin, Oregon on October 17.
Officer Involved Shooting Southern Oregon Update, Oct. 31
UPDATE #2-Officer name released – The involved officer is identified as Officer Micaila Miguel. Officer Miguel has been employed with the Grants Pass Police Department since 2018. UPDATE #1-Name and additional details released – On Monday September 19, 2022 at 7:55 PM, officers from the Grants Pass Police Department responded to a call reporting suspicious activity in progress at a city park. Upon police contact, a male suspect fled the scene on foot and officers canvassed the neighborhood in an attempt to locate him. During the search, one of the officers encountered an armed male resident in the area. During the encounter, the resident was shot by the officer. The resident is identified as Mark Barrett Caldwell (46) of Grants Pass. Immediate first aid was given to Caldwell and he was transported to an area hospital with critical injuries. On September 22, 2022, Caldwell was pronounced deceased at Rogue Valley Medical Center in Medford. Police are still searching for the initial male suspect who fled and are seeking assistance from the public. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Oregon State Police Dispatch Center at 800-442-0776 or *OSP (*677) from your mobile phone. This continues to be an active investigation and no further information will be released at this time.
Deadly Grants Pass police shooting of civilian deemed justified, widow of man killed plans to sue
Last month, a Grants Pass officer who was searching in the dark for a criminal suspect shot and killed a resident who stepped out of his house with a gun. On Thursday, a Josephine County grand jury concluded the shooting of Mark Caldwell on Monday, Sept. 19 was justified. On...
DINT Meth Bust, Douglas Co., Nov. 1
On Saturday, October 29th, Detectives with the Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team (DINT) arrested two California men for trafficking large amounts of narcotics into Douglas County. As part of an ongoing investigation, DINT detectives contacted 53 year old Roberto Silva Diaz of Red Bluff, California, and 60 year old Feliciano Bobadilla, of Corning, California, in the parking lot of a business in the 3,000 block of Aviation Drive in Roseburg. Detectives had information indicating the two were trafficking large amounts of methamphetamine and counterfeit oxycodone pills containing fentanyl. Roseburg Police K-9 “Trapper” searched the exterior of the suspects’ vehicle and gave an alert indicating he could smell the odor of narcotics coming from inside. A search of the vehicle revealed approximately 13.9 grams of suspected heroin, 300 counterfeit oxycodone pills containing suspected fentanyl, and 3 pounds of suspected methamphetamine. Both suspects were lodged at the Douglas County Jail on charges of Possession and Delivery of Heroin, Possession and Delivery of Methamphetamine, Possession and Delivery of Sch. II Controlled Substance, and Conspiracy. The DINT team is a multi-jurisdictional narcotics task force that identifies, disrupts, and dismantles local, multi-state, and international drug trafficking organizations using an intelligence-driven, multi-agency, prosecutor-supported approach. DINT is supported by the Oregon-Idaho High-Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA) and is composed of members from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Roseburg Police Department, Oregon State Police, Bureau of Land Management, and the Douglas County District Attorney’s Office. The Oregon-Idaho HIDTA program is an Office of National Drug Control Policy (ONDCP) sponsored counterdrug grant program that coordinates with and provides funding resources to multi-agency drug enforcement initiatives, including DINT.
MAN JAILED AFTER ALLEGED DONUT THEFT
A Roseburg man was jailed after an alleged donut theft on Monday. A Roseburg Police report said at about 9:20 a.m. 30-year old Blake Cadger allegedly took the item from Safeway in the 1500 block of Northeast Stephens Street, and ate it before officers found him down the street. Cadger was previously trespassed from the store and his parole officer requested that he be detained.
ROSEBURG POLICE JAIL MAN FOR UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A FIREARM
Roseburg Police jailed a man on the charge of unlawful possession of a firearm, on Saturday. An RPD report said just before 10:30 a.m. the 31-year old was reported to be in the Adapt building in the 500 block of Southeast Jackson, with a gun while going through a crisis. When officers arrived, the suspect was outside the building where he complied with all commands.
TWO ACCUSED CALIFORNIA DRUG TRAFFICKERS ARRESTED BY DINT
Sutherlin man arrested after search revealed 'a plethora of controlled substances'
SUTHERLIN, Ore. — Detectives with the Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team (DINT) made another drug arrest on Wednesday, October 26, the agency reported. According to the report, detectives had interest in 39-year-old Sutherlin resident, Caleb Plueard, "due to his alleged involvement in illegal drug activity, including his alleged involvement in recent fentanyl overdoses," the DINT team said.
DINT Arrest, Douglas Co., Oct. 31
Oregon State Police take down illegal grow site, find stolen vehicles and bear carcass
ROGUE RIVER, Ore. – In the continued effort to crack down on illegal marijuana grow sites, the Oregon State Police Southwest Region Drug Enforcement Section team and the SWAT team have taken down an illegal grow in Jackson County. On October 25, police served a search warrant at a...
Active police investigation taking place at Grants Pass Walmart
Update, 4:51: Grants Pass Fire and Rescue and Grants Pass PD have cleared the scene at the Walmart location. Officials say that the store will reopen at 5:30 p.m. tonight. GRANTS PASS, Ore-- An active police investigation is right now underway at the Walmart located at 145 NE Terry Lane in Grants Pass.
Recovered Stolen Property in Southern Oregon, Oct. 28
MAN JAILED FOR DRIVING WHILE SUSPENDED
A Roseburg man was jailed for driving while suspended, by Roseburg Police on Thursday. An RPD report said just before 4:40 p.m. an officer conducted a traffic stop on a pickup for making a dangerous left turn and almost causing a collision, in the 100 block of Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard. The 28-year old driver was found to have a suspended license, at the misdemeanor level. He was taken into custody with bail set at $6,250.
Sutherlin man arrested for possessing and delivery number of drugs including fentanyl
Tiger charged for Medford police armed standoff, also faces fugitive warrant
MEDFORD, Ore. -- Medford Police are identifying a man today involved in a police standoff as related criminal charges start his case file in Jackson County. The Medford Police Department (MPD) says the suspect in Thursday’s armed barricade incident is 37-year-old Daniel Ryan Tiger. Tiger is booked in the...
