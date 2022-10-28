Read full article on original website
wcbi.com
Bus driver suffers serious injuries following crash on Highway 25
OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The students are safe. And the driver is being treated for serious injuries. At about 7:30 this morning, the Starkville Oktibbeha County school bus, driven by 60-year-old Calvin Ware was hit by the driver of a black 2006 Cadillac HF6. The bus overturned. Two...
wcbi.com
Bus driver airlifted after crash injures at least 12 students, two other adults
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – At least 12 Starkville high school students are in the hospital after a bus rollover. The bus driver has been airlifted to an area hospital. Two adults and 12 students were on the bus at the time of the accident. The district said all of...
Several students, adults sent to hospital after Mississippi school bus wreck
At least 12 people were injured in a school bus wreck Tuesday morning. WCBI reports that a Starkville-Oktibbeha Consolidated School District bus collided with a car near Highway 25 and Longview Road. Reports are that 12 students and two adults were on the bus when the accident happened. The driver...
kicks96news.com
An Intoxicated Driver, Harassed by a Drunk Employee, and more in Leake
12:22 p.m. – Leake Deputies were called to Hunter Road regarding a disturbance in progress at a residence there. 1:39 p.m. – Leake Deputies were alerted to a vehicle in the roadway on Hopoca Rd just off Hwy 35. The caller also stated that the driver appeared to be passed out. Deputies arrived on scene to find a possibly intoxicated driver.
WTOK-TV
‘Major bus accident’ in Starkville sends students, driver to the hospital
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - The driver of a school bus, a monitor and some students at Starkville High School are receiving treatment at a hospital after a crash with another vehicle. It happened Tuesday morning on State Highway 25 and Longview Road in Oktibbeha County. Mississippi Highway Patrol Staff Sergeant...
kicks96news.com
Vehicle Towed for Impersonating Law Enforcement in Leake
Just after 3:00 am on Monday, October 31st, Leake Deputies and Carthage Police received a call reporting that two vehicles impersonating police were traveling on Hwy 35 South toward Carthage. The caller was “blue-lighted” by one of the vehicles in Scott County and nearly pulled over, thinking that it was...
WTOK-TV
Suspect in custody for fatal shooting in Meridian
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Update: Meridian Police said late Tuesday night that Adam James had turned himself in. (Original story posted below) One person is dead after being shot near downtown Meridian Tuesday afternoon. Meridian police are currently looking for Adam James. They say he is wanted by the Criminal...
kicks96news.com
Saturday – Woods Fire At The Intersection Of Hwy 25 N And Goshen Rd
8:09 am – Carthage Fire Department responded to a woods fire at the intersection of Highway 25 North and Goshen Road. Fire was later contained and no reports of any structures were in danger. 12:11 pm – Officials received a call about a one car MVA on Highway 25...
kicks96news.com
Many DUIs and Indictments in Attala and Leake Arrests
COLIN T ADAMS, 19, of Kosciusko, DUI – 1st, KPD. Bond $1,700. TUBUTA BANKS, 42, of Lena, Felony Indictment, Felony Indictment, Felony Indictment X 2, LCSO. Bond $75,000, $25,000, $5,000. JOSHUA C BELL, 27, of Carthage, DUI – 1st, No Insurance, LCSO. Bond $1,000, $500. MORGAN D BILLY,...
WLBT
15-year-old wanted in connection to carjacking spree
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - At least one man is behind bars, and another is wanted by law enforcement in connection to a series of armed carjackings committed on Oct. 11. The night of crime involved three Jackson men, three carjackings, three jurisdictions and a three-vehicle wreck on Hwy 20, according to Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace.
WAPT
Mother arrested in connection with 14-month-old son's death
JACKSON, Miss. — The mother of a 14-month-old killed as as result of blunt force trauma has been charged in connection to her son's death. Deputy police chief Deric Hearn said Crystal Lofton was arrested Monday and charged with child neglect and hindering prosecution. According to Hearn, Lofton's son,...
breezynews.com
Reports of Drug Use, a Weapon Found, and more in Attala
2:12 p.m. – Kosciusko Police were alerted to people in vehicles using drugs in the parking lot of the Cannonade Apartments. 2:45 p.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to a two-vehicle accident on Veterans Memorial Drive near the intersection of East Jefferson St. No injuries were reported. 3:54 p.m....
Man accused of severely burning woman now wanted for murder
A man accused of severely burning a woman is now wanted for her murder. Clarence O’Reilly was arrested on Sept. 9 by Jackson police on charges of aggravated assault in connection with severely burning Leslie Brooks during a domestic incident on Ash Street in Jackson. Brooks had been sent...
WLBT
Funeral, visitation arrangements set for fallen Jackson police officer
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Funeral and visitation arrangements have been made for the Jackson police officer killed in a motorcycle crash last week. Public visitation for Cpl. Michael Antwan Tarrio is slated for 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Thursday, November 3, at Westhaven Funeral Home in Jackson, according to an obituary on the funeral home’s website.
WLBT
Windows busted out of multiple parked cars during JSU football game
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Multiple vehicles had their windows busted while parked for the Jackson State versus Southern football game Saturday. The incident occurred near Peachtree Street across from Ida. B. Wells APAC School. The suspect(s) have not been identified at this time. Jackson police and the Mississippi Highway Patrol...
wcbi.com
Webster County Sheriff’s Department starts memorial K-9 foundation
EUPORA, Miss. ( WCBI) – He was more than just a dog. The Webster County Sheriff’s Office announced last Tuesday that its K-9 officer, Zeus, passed away. Now, they are finding a unique way to honor Zeus’s memory. Zeus joined the Webster County Sheriff’s Office in 2017....
kicks96news.com
Former Leake Deputy Jailed for Evidence Tampering
The former Leake County deputy sheriff at the center of an evidence tampering investigation which led to dozens of drug cases being dismissed in September turned himself in Monday. Sheriff Randy Atkinson says Justin Moore is facing 31 counts of evidence tampering. Moore surrendered to agents from the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics and Mississippi Bureau of Investigation at the Leake County Sheriff’s Office and was jailed in Neshoba County with his bond set at $155,000. He would have to wear an ankle monitor if he’s released.
Jackson police officer killed in motorcycle crash on Highway 80
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – An off-duty Jackson police officer was killed in a motorcycle crash on Thursday. Police said the crash happened around 3:00 p.m. on Highway 80 near Battlefield Park. According to investigators, Cpl. Michael Tarrio was on his personal motorcycle when a pickup truck crashed into him. Officials said Tarrio had been with […]
Mississippi police officer dies in motorcycle wreck Thursday
A Mississippi police officer lost his life in a motorcycle crash Thursday afternoon. Officials with the Jackson Police Department report that fellow officer Cpl. Michael Tarrio died when the motorcycle he was operating collided with a pickup truck on U.S. 80 in Jackson. A 12-year veteran of the Jackson Police...
WLBT
‘It’s just a sad moment at this time’: JPD officer killed in motorcycle crash
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A 12-year veteran of the Jackson Police Department was killed in a motorcycle crash Thursday afternoon, JPD Chief James Davis says. The officer, Cpl. Michael Tarrio, was traveling west on U.S. 80, where he collided with a pickup truck. “As a result, he lost his life,”...
