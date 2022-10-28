ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leake County, MS

wcbi.com

Bus driver suffers serious injuries following crash on Highway 25

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The students are safe. And the driver is being treated for serious injuries. At about 7:30 this morning, the Starkville Oktibbeha County school bus, driven by 60-year-old Calvin Ware was hit by the driver of a black 2006 Cadillac HF6. The bus overturned. Two...
STARKVILLE, MS
kicks96news.com

An Intoxicated Driver, Harassed by a Drunk Employee, and more in Leake

12:22 p.m. – Leake Deputies were called to Hunter Road regarding a disturbance in progress at a residence there. 1:39 p.m. – Leake Deputies were alerted to a vehicle in the roadway on Hopoca Rd just off Hwy 35. The caller also stated that the driver appeared to be passed out. Deputies arrived on scene to find a possibly intoxicated driver.
kicks96news.com

Vehicle Towed for Impersonating Law Enforcement in Leake

Just after 3:00 am on Monday, October 31st, Leake Deputies and Carthage Police received a call reporting that two vehicles impersonating police were traveling on Hwy 35 South toward Carthage. The caller was “blue-lighted” by one of the vehicles in Scott County and nearly pulled over, thinking that it was...
CARTHAGE, MS
WTOK-TV

Suspect in custody for fatal shooting in Meridian

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Update: Meridian Police said late Tuesday night that Adam James had turned himself in. (Original story posted below) One person is dead after being shot near downtown Meridian Tuesday afternoon. Meridian police are currently looking for Adam James. They say he is wanted by the Criminal...
MERIDIAN, MS
kicks96news.com

Many DUIs and Indictments in Attala and Leake Arrests

COLIN T ADAMS, 19, of Kosciusko, DUI – 1st, KPD. Bond $1,700. TUBUTA BANKS, 42, of Lena, Felony Indictment, Felony Indictment, Felony Indictment X 2, LCSO. Bond $75,000, $25,000, $5,000. JOSHUA C BELL, 27, of Carthage, DUI – 1st, No Insurance, LCSO. Bond $1,000, $500. MORGAN D BILLY,...
ATTALA COUNTY, MS
WLBT

15-year-old wanted in connection to carjacking spree

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - At least one man is behind bars, and another is wanted by law enforcement in connection to a series of armed carjackings committed on Oct. 11. The night of crime involved three Jackson men, three carjackings, three jurisdictions and a three-vehicle wreck on Hwy 20, according to Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace.
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Mother arrested in connection with 14-month-old son's death

JACKSON, Miss. — The mother of a 14-month-old killed as as result of blunt force trauma has been charged in connection to her son's death. Deputy police chief Deric Hearn said Crystal Lofton was arrested Monday and charged with child neglect and hindering prosecution. According to Hearn, Lofton's son,...
JACKSON, MS
breezynews.com

Reports of Drug Use, a Weapon Found, and more in Attala

2:12 p.m. – Kosciusko Police were alerted to people in vehicles using drugs in the parking lot of the Cannonade Apartments. 2:45 p.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to a two-vehicle accident on Veterans Memorial Drive near the intersection of East Jefferson St. No injuries were reported. 3:54 p.m....
WLBT

Funeral, visitation arrangements set for fallen Jackson police officer

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Funeral and visitation arrangements have been made for the Jackson police officer killed in a motorcycle crash last week. Public visitation for Cpl. Michael Antwan Tarrio is slated for 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Thursday, November 3, at Westhaven Funeral Home in Jackson, according to an obituary on the funeral home’s website.
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Windows busted out of multiple parked cars during JSU football game

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Multiple vehicles had their windows busted while parked for the Jackson State versus Southern football game Saturday. The incident occurred near Peachtree Street across from Ida. B. Wells APAC School. The suspect(s) have not been identified at this time. Jackson police and the Mississippi Highway Patrol...
JACKSON, MS
kicks96news.com

Former Leake Deputy Jailed for Evidence Tampering

The former Leake County deputy sheriff at the center of an evidence tampering investigation which led to dozens of drug cases being dismissed in September turned himself in Monday. Sheriff Randy Atkinson says Justin Moore is facing 31 counts of evidence tampering. Moore surrendered to agents from the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics and Mississippi Bureau of Investigation at the Leake County Sheriff’s Office and was jailed in Neshoba County with his bond set at $155,000. He would have to wear an ankle monitor if he’s released.
LEAKE COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson police officer killed in motorcycle crash on Highway 80

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – An off-duty Jackson police officer was killed in a motorcycle crash on Thursday. Police said the crash happened around 3:00 p.m. on Highway 80 near Battlefield Park. According to investigators, Cpl. Michael Tarrio was on his personal motorcycle when a pickup truck crashed into him. Officials said Tarrio had been with […]
JACKSON, MS

