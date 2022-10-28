Read full article on original website
Early voting underway in Cass County
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Voters can now cast their ballots for the upcoming mid-term election in Cass County, North Dakota. Five early voting locations opened across Cass County on Monday, October 31. To vote early, you can go to the Fargodome, West Acres Mall, Northview Church, the Hartl...
MSUM unveils long-range facility plan
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The long-range facility plan for Minnesota State University Moorhead aims to achieve carbon neutrality and enhanced learning spaces. JLG Architects presented MSUM’s comprehensive facilities plan at the Comstock Memorial Union at November 1. The plan could go on for the next 20 years...
No tricks today; West Fargo Municipal Court is giving second chances
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The West Fargo Municipal Court is hosting their first “second chances” event for people with active warrants to have a chance to get it wiped. Lieutenant Cody Beilke said it’s a chance for people with misdemeanor warrants to come in without the...
Sanford brings treats to young patients with “Backwards Halloween”
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Staff at Sanford Children’s Hospital in Fargo helped bring trick-or-treating to patients Monday, with their “Backwards Halloween”. Volunteers dressed up and delivered candy to patients who couldn’t leave their rooms. It’s a long-time tradition at Sanford, but the event hadn’t...
A tiny NDSU Bison fan homes to find her missing doll lost with tailgating
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Hensley Hanson is like many kids in the way that she has a special toy she holds dear to her heart. “I like to have tea parties with her,” she said. Her mom Michelle Hanson added, “it’s one of her babies, and...
Fargo Police Department opens downtown substation
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Police Department is hoping to increase presence downtown with the opening of a new substation. It’s located at 511 4th Avenue North on the first floor of the Mercantile Building. The downtown substation will not be staffed 24/7 but will be...
Increased patrols lead to several citations over Halloween weekend
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - On Saturday, October 29 from approximately 10 p.m. until early morning on Sunday, October 30, The Fargo Police Department (FPD) partnered with the North Dakota Highway Patrol (NDHP) and the Cass County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) to have an increased patrol presence in the downtown Fargo area. The goal was to conduct enhanced law enforcement activities in partnership with downtown businesses and law enforcement partners to maintain a safe environment for the citizens of Fargo, visitors and surrounding communities.
Recycling challenge to support school milk and snack program
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Throughout the month of November, the City of Fargo will partner with MinnKota Recycling to promote the “Cans to Cartons” Recycling Challenge. MinnKota Recycling will provide a one cent per pound match for all the aluminum cans collected at the MinnKota Redemption Center and the City of Fargo recycling drop sites in November.
Only a handful of people clear their open arrest warrants in West Fargo
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Six fewer arrest warrants sit on the desk of West Fargo officials tonight after the city’s first ‘second chance’ event put on in an effort to clear the hundreds of low-level crime warrants. While West Fargo officials would have liked...
Crews battle two fires in Polk County
POLK COUNTY, M.N. (Valley News Live) - Crew in Polk County, Minnesota responded to two different fires Tuesday afternoon, less than an hour apart. The first call came in just after 3 p.m. The Sherriff’s Office says it happened on 410th Ave. SW, a few miles NW of East Grand Forks. They say a detached shed and three vehicles were destroyed.
Meeting scheduled to discuss traffic stop of retired Casselton fire truck
CASSELTON, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says it is aware of concerns Casselton residents have expressed over Monday night’s traffic stop interaction involving a retired fire truck. Sheriff Jesse Jahner has a meeting scheduled with the owner of the retired fire truck on...
Take Jack Back
CLAY COUNTY, M.N. (Valley News Live) - A post-Halloween reminder for those looking to get rid of their pumpkins, they cannot go into yard waste piles. From Nov. 1 to Nov. 14 residents can drop pumpkins at selected sites throughout Clay County. There are collection bins at each of the recycling centers in the county:
Truck stolen in S. Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A family in S. Fargo is asking the public for their help in their search for their son’s stolen truck. Ashley Bodin said her son Austin, parked it in the lot of their apartment building in the 3000 Block of 44th St. S.
2022 Golf season closes in Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The 2022 golf season closed on Sunday as they head into the winter months. The last course in the area to close was the Rose Creek. According to leadership at the course, momentum the last few years has been very high. Thanks in large part to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Local Dollar General is under investigation by OSHA
CASSELTON, N.D. (Valley News Live) -we continue to investigate safety concerns at local dollar general stores in the region. A store in Casselton is now under investigation by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration. Since our first story aired about the conditions at the Dollar General store in Ada, complaints...
UPDATE: Body pulled from Red River
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police confirm a man’s body was pulled from the Red River Sunday morning near a train bridge along the downtown Fargo bike trail. Emergency crews were called around 11:15 a.m. after witnesses stated they found the man’s body just north of Main Ave. We spoke with one witness who didn’t want to go on camera, but described what he saw.
Wilkin County police chase results in crash and arrest
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Around 3 pm on Sunday, Wilkin County Deputies attempted to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation near the Wilkin County-Ottertail County line on MNTH 108. The vehicle erratically sped over 100 mph over I-94, almost crashing when it turned onto Wilkin County Road...
Stay safe while trick-or-treating
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - This Halloween season, the Fargo Police Department wants to advise trick-or-treaters and parents to keep safety their number one priority, right before full-sized candy bars. Police officials say children should never trick-or-treat alone, always have a parent or trusted guardian present. They also warn...
Man found dead during out-of-control grass fire in Wilkin County
WILKIN COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A fire that spread across two farmsteads in Wilkin County turned fatal. The Wilkin County Sheriff’s Office was alerted about the fire located at a home near 130th Street around 3 p.m. Sunday. Upon arrival, emergency crews found a large grass fire...
Clay County high-speed chase ends in crash
CLAY COUNTY, M.N. (Valley News Live) - A Henning, Minnesota man led Clay County deputies on a high-speed chase Monday morning before crashing into a ditch. Troopers say around 11 a.m. they tried to pull a vehicle over on 90th Ave. N. at 2nd St. They say the driver wasn’t buckled and was crossing over the center lines.
