Dan Rodricks: Baltimore’s two-man graffiti crew needs reinforcements | COMMENTARY

Tony Clark, right, blasts away graffiti on the wall of a Fayette Street parking garage in Baltimore. He and Eric Ford, left, make up the city's graffiti removal team. Baltimore Sun/TNS

At lunch the other day, I heard an informed lament about a decline in public service — that is, a loss of popular interest in teaching, becoming a police officer or prosecutor, fueled by the stresses of the pandemic, a surge in public scrutiny and harsh criticism from both the right and left.

It was a troubling trend to contemplate, especially in the needful city of Baltimore. So good thing my next stop was Washington and Biddle, on the east side, for a rendezvous with the city’s graffiti removal team.

Under the railroad tracks that pass over that intersection, Eric Ford and Tony Clark rolled beige paint across the tag of a serial graffitist. They’d seen the black zig-zaggy signature before, miles away in another part of town. Removing it took a minute: A coat of paint to match, as close as possible, the color of the old stone abutment.

As graffiti removal goes, this was not a big undertaking. But, as a citizen of this city, I am happy to see the smallest doodle disappear and happy to see Ford and Clark at work.

They could use reinforcements.

In case you have not noticed, there’s been a surge of graffiti across the city over the last couple of years. It’s not everywhere, but just about everywhere. It’s on the walls of abandoned buildings. It’s on mailboxes, benches, bus stop shelters and lampposts. It’s on houses occupied and vacant, and especially on the vacants. It’s on active commercial property and on vacant storefronts. It’s on garage doors and fences, on the sides of barrooms and convenience stores.

In fact, on the day I met Ford and Clark they had just cleaned up the spray-painted mess on a store in Curtis Bay, and they found the owner exceedingly grateful. Ford and Clark had also driven their well-equipped truck to Howard Street, then Eutaw to remove spray paint from buildings there.

“When the owner feels so grateful, it makes you feel good,” says Ford who, like Clark, has been employed by the Department of Public Works for two decades. When they’re not removing graffiti, they’re pulling trash out of alleys and performing other dirty, necessary and endless tasks.

There’s plenty of graffiti to keep them on that assignment alone.

Graffitists had a great time during the pandemic, hitting city neighborhoods that had never seen so much spray-painted vandalism before. The city removed funding for the graffiti crews during the pandemic, but restored $240,000 this year. There was some confusion about whether city crews would remove graffiti from private property, but, in fact, that service has been available since July.

Disclaimer: I’m not a graffiti prohibitionist; I understand it as artistic expression too robust to stop. I’ve visited Graffiti Alley in Station North and taken photographs there. I understand graffiti as a city thing. But when there’s too much — and that’s what we have now — it just becomes a degrading eyesore, a symbol of a city’s decline.

What’s the answer? Maybe city officials should meet with some graffiti leaders and work out a deal to set aside another place like Graffiti Alley. Street artists can make art there and stay away from the places they’re hitting now. Then again, I don’t know if that’s the answer. Like everything else in Baltimore, graffiti is complicated.

In the meantime, Ford and Clark are on the job; they are the only city crew at work on graffiti now. Their boss, Yolanda Cason, expects to add another crew soon.

The crews clean public property and they’ll help private property owners who make a request through the city’s 311 system and sign a waiver . But the job isn’t limited to requests for service.

“We are proactive,” says Clark, meaning that, between service calls, he and Ford will attack graffiti they see in plain view and on a public right of way.

To vanquish graffiti from private property, they need the owner’s permission. Some homeowners do not want graffiti removed. “Some people like it,” Clark says. “That’s why you always have to ask.”

Here’s the city’s official position: “Graffiti is a major problem in the City of Baltimore. If not removed, graffiti can cause blight; increase criminal activity in the surrounding neighborhoods; reduce property values; and give the impression that the City is not committed to providing clean and safe environments for residents and visitors. The City of Baltimore is dedicated to improving the quality of life for all.”

I’m glad that’s the city’s position, but it seems like you could have 10 crews at work on cleaning up graffiti every day.

On the other hand, that kind of commitment would only be necessary if more private property owners requested the city’s help. That’s not a given. From what I’ve seen in certain neighborhoods, some owners of unoccupied houses or dormant commercial space just do not care about graffiti.

Ford and Clark do. These men in coveralls take a lot of pride in their work. I met them on Fayette Street for their next job, the removal of graffiti from a parking garage adjoining the city’s health department. For this, they blasted a brick wall with a gritty abrasive, and the graffiti disappeared in minutes. Then Ford used a strong solvent to wipe away another tag from a metal traffic post.

It was a pleasure watching them work.