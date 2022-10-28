ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caddo County, OK

kswo.com

Tillman County district 1 candidates

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - With elections quickly approaching, we continue to bring you election coverage. November 8th we will see incumbent Greg Petty facing Roger Hoover for the Tillman County, District 1 commissioner seat. Petty has been a business owner for nearly 38 years and hopes to continue serving his...
TILLMAN COUNTY, OK
kswo.com

ELECTION: District Judge candidate profiles

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - 7News continues our pre-election coverage with profiles from District Judge candidates who returned our emails and/or phone calls. Due to time and personnel constraints we were unable to interview all of the candidates in person but sent everyone the same profile questions for them to answer.
STEPHENS COUNTY, OK
kswo.com

FISTA board approves Ratliff as consultant

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The FISTA Development Trust Authority Board met for their monthly meeting today at City Hall in Lawton. Board members discussed a couple of issues including approving Dr. Krista Ratliff to be brought on as a consultant. Ratliff, who currently leads the Lawton Chamber of Commerce, will...
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

New Lawton fire marshal selected

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Former Deputy Fire Marshal Heath Want has been recently promoted. He has a pretty important job which includes fire prevention and finding out the cause of a fire. Fire marshals aren’t the first on the scene of a fire, but their job is important as they...
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

Live2Lead event held in Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Local leaders from across Southwest Oklahoma met at Lawton’s First Assembly Church for the 9th annual Live2Lead event. Live2Lead is an annual gathering of leaders which happens in over 300 places across the world, with presentations from prize winning authors and more. Organizers hope to...
LAWTON, OK
News On 6

Gov. Stitt Holding Rally With Ted Cruz In OKC

Gov. Kevin Stitt is holding a rally with Texas Sen. Ted Cruz Tuesday. It's free and open to the public at the Crossroads Church near Southeast 89th Street and South Shields Boulevard. The doors open at 5:30 p.m. Those interested in attending are asked to RSVP by clicking here.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
kswo.com

Charge filed in deadly August east Lawton crash

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Comanche County Districts Attorneys office is filing charges against the driver behind the wheel of a deadly crash in late August. Mason Mulvaney, 18, is facing one charge of First Degree Manslaughter. Mulvaney was identified as the driver in the wreck which happened at the...
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

Duncan cemetery preparing for quarterly cleanup

DUNCAN Okla. (KSWO) - The City of Duncan is preparing for their quarterly cleanup of the Duncan Municipal Cemetery and Henderson-Harris Cemetery. Crews will be doing their clean up on November 8. Residents with decorations on the surface of any graves should remove them by November 7 if you wish...
DUNCAN, OK
earnthenecklace.com

Is Oklahoma Meteorologist Lexie Walker Leaving KSWO 7News?

Changes in the on-air lineup at KSWO-TV have led to questions among Lawton residents. Oklahoma recently bid a fond farewell to meteorologist Noel Rehm. Since then, 7News viewers have not only been curious about who will be replacing him but also about another 7News meteorologist who is MIA. Lexie Walker did not cover the morning forecasts as usual, and viewers had questions. So they want to know if Lexie Walker is leaving KSWO 7News, too, or if she is taking over Noel Rehm’s timeslot. Fortunately, we know what happened to Lexie Walker straight from the source herself.
LAWTON, OK
KOCO

Groundbreaking ceremony held for new OKANA Resort in OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY — A groundbreaking ceremony was held Monday morning for a new hotel and resort that will be built near the First Americans Museum in Oklahoma City. The OKANA Resort will feature an 11-story, 404-room hotel, a water park, a family entertainment center, a conference center, a spa, a golf simulator, retail outlets and dining. The $400 million resort also will include a First Americans retail gallery and amphitheater.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
The Center Square

New aerospace center to bring 600 jobs to Oklahoma

(The Center Square) - Oklahoma lawmakers and economic leaders gave the OK-to-launch to a new international aerospace company headquartered at the Oklahoma Air & Spaceport in Burns Flat. The Premier Aerospace Center promises to bring upward of an estimated 600 jobs and $120 million in investments to the area, further...
OKLAHOMA STATE
kswo.com

Caddo County now offering maternity services

ANADARKO, Okla. (KSWO) - Pregnancy is often an exciting time for expecting mothers, but it can also be stressful. To help ease some concerns expecting mothers might have, the Caddo County Health Department is now accepting appointments for maternity care. Their new maternity services will be offered every other Tuesday,...
CADDO COUNTY, OK
Z94

Oklahoma’s Legendary BBQ on Route 66

There's some legendary BBQ on historic Route 66 in Oklahoma. I can't believe I've lived here for as long as I have and still haven't made it to Jake's Bar-B-Q in Oklahoma City. Well, that's all about to change. The family and I will be heading to OKC later this month and plan to stop by Jake's for a late lunch or early dinner. I hear they have some of the very best BBQ in the state, some say the entire country. They've been doing it for over 50 years now so it's gotta be good. This I have to try for myself!
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

