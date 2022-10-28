Read full article on original website
JPMorgan Jumps Into Healthcare Space As VC Funding Slows, Valuations Fall
JPMorgan Chase & Co. JPM has launched a healthcare venture-capital practice through its JPMorgan Private Capital arm. In the first two quarters of 2021, 123 companies raised $5.2 billion in healthcare funding, in New York City alone, according to the New York Healthcare Innovation Midyear Report. Furthermore, U.S. healthcare venture...
Is There Going To Be A Housing Market Crash In 2023?
If you’re waiting for a housing market crash, or a correction in prices that will make your dream home more affordable, the data shows you’re not alone. Single-family home sales in September fell to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 4.22 million — pacing 0.9% slower than the 4.26 million sold in August.
How Much A $1,000 Invested In Bitcoin, Dogecoin, And Apple At Mid-June Lows Is Worth Now
The sun appears to have come out in the midst of the crypto winter, as several digital currencies are rallying. Many have begun to move higher and are trading well off their mid-June bottoms. What Changed Now: The sell-off in risky assets has made valuations very attractive, and this has...
Shiba Inu Follows Dogecoin Into Consolidation: Is The Crypto Getting Ready To Surge Higher?
Shiba Inu SHIB/USD was spiking up over 10% higher at one point during Monday’s 24-hour trading session, in tandem with Dogecoin DOGE/USD, which reached 11.72% over Sunday’s 24-hour closing price. The two Shiba Inu-based cryptocurrencies have been trading mostly in unison since Oct. 25, when Dogecoin started to...
ON Semiconductor Registers 26% Revenue Growth In Q3 Aided By EV, Industrial End Markets
ON Semiconductor Corp ON reported third-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 26% year-on-year to $2.19 billion, beating the consensus of $2.12 billion. Revenue from Power Solutions Group (PSG) grew 25% Y/Y to $1.12 billion, Advanced Solutions Group (ASG) increased 20% Y/Y to $734.3 million, and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG) rose 45% Y/Y to $342.2 million.
If You Invested $100 In Bitcoin, Ethereum And Dogecoin (DOGE) In March 2020, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
Investors who have put money into major U.S. indices have enjoyed respectable returns since the bottom of the market in March 2020. In fact, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF SPY, Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 QQQ and SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust DIA have returned 69.17%, 63.14% and 70.91% since then.
As More Consumers And Investors Seek Alternative Financing, This Company's Specialty Financing Could Provide Answers
A wind of change is blowing through the financial industry as more people drift toward nonbank institutions for their borrowing needs. In 1974, banks controlled the lending industry, holding 62% of the total loans. Almost five decades later, nonbanks issued 68% of all U.S. mortgages. A report by the Bank...
Estee Lauder Shares Drop After Q1 Sales Miss, Warning On Multiple Disruptions
Estee Lauder Companies Inc EL reported a first-quarter FY23 sales decline of 11% year-on-year to $3.93 billion, missing the consensus of $3.97 billion. The company said COVID-19 restrictions in China presented a greater challenge than expected. Sales in the Americas decreased 6% Y/Y, Europe, Middle East & Africa dropped 10%,...
MySize Acquires Naiz Fit To Consolidate Apparel Sizing Solutions And Position Company As A Potential Leader Helping Serve $1 Trillion Global Fashion Industry
The nearly $1 trillion global fashion industry is no stranger to innovation. Thanks to technological advancements in the e-commerce fashion industry, apparel, footwear and accessories sales ballooned in 2021, hitting $180.5 billion in the U.S. alone. The sector is expected to grow by 13% this year, with consumers set to spend $204.9 billion on fashion items online.
The Scotts Miracle-Gro Hawthorne Sales Drop 50% YoY, Here Are The Details
The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company SMG fiscal year 2022 company-wide sales decreased 20%, to $3.92 billion, compared with $4.93 billion a year ago. Hawthorne sales decreased 50% to $716.2 million. Q4 Results Highlights. Company-wide sales decreased 33%, to $493.6 million. Hawthorne segment sales decreased 49%, to $168.5 million, compared with $329.1...
Ford Asks Underperforming Employees To Choose Severance Or Performance Improvement: Report
Ford Motor Co F has chosen an alternative approach to deal with its white-collar employees deemed underperformers. The automaker has conveyed to its managers that the underperforming workers should choose between severance or a performance enhancement program, WSJ reports. The change will mostly apply to employees who have eight or...
Finding Investors For A Micro-Cap IPO
When approaching a micro-cap initial public offering (IPO), getting to know your investors is sometimes overlooked entirely or left to the last days of the roadshow. Connecting directly with your investors, getting to know them and educating them on your company story is an integral part of the IPO process. It will go a long way when you finally operate as a public company.
Digital Vision: IPO-bound Guanze Medical Sees Future in Cloud Services
Guanze Medical has been turning a profit for three straight years but the market for its medical imaging film products is gradually shrinking. Policy risks and the decline of its mainstay medical film market have put the company under mounting pressure to transform into a cloud-based imaging services firm. By...
LL Flooring Shares Plummet After Q3 Earnings Miss; Sees Challenging Environment Ahead
LL Flooring Holdings Inc LL reported a third-quarter FY22 sales decline of 4.8% year-on-year to $268.82 million, missing the consensus of $282.20 million. Comparable store sales decreased 7.3% versus last year. The company attributed the sales decline to continued lower consumer spending, which more than offset just under double-digit growth in sales to Pro customers.
Middle Eastern Investors May Own A Fourth In Credit Suisse, As Qatar Investment Mulls Raising Stake
The Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) may increase its stake in Credit Suisse Group Inc CS by investing in a share sale alongside Saudi National Bank. Saudi National Bank will be joined by two other investors in the share placement, including QIA, which already owns 5% of Credit Suisse stock. Credit...
McKesson To $440? Plus This Analyst Raises PT On Fox
Baird boosted the price target on McKesson Corporation MCK from $405 to $440. McKesson shares fell 1.7% to $375.55 in pre-market trading. Rosenblatt raised Fox Corporation FOXA price target from $30 to $31. Fox shares gained 5.8% to close at $30.53 on Tuesday. Raymond James cut Saia, Inc. SAIA price...
EV Battery Recycling: A Critical Component Of The Green Revolution But One That Continues To Present Major Hurdles
As the electric vehicle (EV) market takes off in the U.S., China and around the globe, environmentalists have cause for celebration. EVs are becoming mainstream and very soon a sizable portion of all vehicles on the road will be all-electric. Major manufacturers like General Motors Co. GM are joining the...
This Indian Billionaire Piled On More Wealth Than Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos Combined In 2021
India’s super-rich are getting richer at a faster clip than their American peers like Tesla Inc CEO Elon Musk and Amazon.com, Inc AMZN Chair Jeff Bezos. What Happened: Coal and green energy tycoon Gautam Adani, Asia’s second-richest person, piled on $49 billion to his wealth in 2021 — which is more than both what Musk and Bezos added in the same period, according to 2022 M3M Hurun Global Rich List, reported Business Standard, an Indian publication.
Why Rogers Shares Are Trading Sharply Lower; Here Are 33 Stocks Moving Premarket
Avinger, Inc. AVGR rose 32% to $1.36 in pre-market trading. Avinger is expected to release its financial results for the third quarter on Wednesday, November 9, 2022. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. ARCT shares rose 28.8% to $23.55 in pre-market trading. Arcturus reported collaboration with CSL to develop and commercialize self-amplifying mRNA vaccines.
GSK Lifts Annual Outlook After Robust Vaccines, Specialty Medicine Sales In Q3
GSK Plc's GSK Q3 turnover reached £7.83 billion, up 18% Y/Y on the actual exchange rate (AER) and 9% on a constant exchange rate (CER) basis. Specialty Medicines turnover was £2.7 billion, up 36% AER, and 24% CER, driven by consistent growth in all therapy areas. Excluding sales...
