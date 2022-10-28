ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

JPMorgan Jumps Into Healthcare Space As VC Funding Slows, Valuations Fall

JPMorgan Chase & Co. JPM has launched a healthcare venture-capital practice through its JPMorgan Private Capital arm. In the first two quarters of 2021, 123 companies raised $5.2 billion in healthcare funding, in New York City alone, according to the New York Healthcare Innovation Midyear Report. Furthermore, U.S. healthcare venture...
Benzinga

Is There Going To Be A Housing Market Crash In 2023?

If you’re waiting for a housing market crash, or a correction in prices that will make your dream home more affordable, the data shows you’re not alone. Single-family home sales in September fell to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 4.22 million — pacing 0.9% slower than the 4.26 million sold in August.
Benzinga

Estee Lauder Shares Drop After Q1 Sales Miss, Warning On Multiple Disruptions

Estee Lauder Companies Inc EL reported a first-quarter FY23 sales decline of 11% year-on-year to $3.93 billion, missing the consensus of $3.97 billion. The company said COVID-19 restrictions in China presented a greater challenge than expected. Sales in the Americas decreased 6% Y/Y, Europe, Middle East & Africa dropped 10%,...
Benzinga

MySize Acquires Naiz Fit To Consolidate Apparel Sizing Solutions And Position Company As A Potential Leader Helping Serve $1 Trillion Global Fashion Industry

The nearly $1 trillion global fashion industry is no stranger to innovation. Thanks to technological advancements in the e-commerce fashion industry, apparel, footwear and accessories sales ballooned in 2021, hitting $180.5 billion in the U.S. alone. The sector is expected to grow by 13% this year, with consumers set to spend $204.9 billion on fashion items online.
Benzinga

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Hawthorne Sales Drop 50% YoY, Here Are The Details

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company SMG fiscal year 2022 company-wide sales decreased 20%, to $3.92 billion, compared with $4.93 billion a year ago. Hawthorne sales decreased 50% to $716.2 million. Q4 Results Highlights. Company-wide sales decreased 33%, to $493.6 million. Hawthorne segment sales decreased 49%, to $168.5 million, compared with $329.1...
Benzinga

Finding Investors For A Micro-Cap IPO

When approaching a micro-cap initial public offering (IPO), getting to know your investors is sometimes overlooked entirely or left to the last days of the roadshow. Connecting directly with your investors, getting to know them and educating them on your company story is an integral part of the IPO process. It will go a long way when you finally operate as a public company.
Benzinga

Digital Vision: IPO-bound Guanze Medical Sees Future in Cloud Services

Guanze Medical has been turning a profit for three straight years but the market for its medical imaging film products is gradually shrinking. Policy risks and the decline of its mainstay medical film market have put the company under mounting pressure to transform into a cloud-based imaging services firm. By...
Benzinga

LL Flooring Shares Plummet After Q3 Earnings Miss; Sees Challenging Environment Ahead

LL Flooring Holdings Inc LL reported a third-quarter FY22 sales decline of 4.8% year-on-year to $268.82 million, missing the consensus of $282.20 million. Comparable store sales decreased 7.3% versus last year. The company attributed the sales decline to continued lower consumer spending, which more than offset just under double-digit growth in sales to Pro customers.
Benzinga

McKesson To $440? Plus This Analyst Raises PT On Fox

Baird boosted the price target on McKesson Corporation MCK from $405 to $440. McKesson shares fell 1.7% to $375.55 in pre-market trading. Rosenblatt raised Fox Corporation FOXA price target from $30 to $31. Fox shares gained 5.8% to close at $30.53 on Tuesday. Raymond James cut Saia, Inc. SAIA price...
Benzinga

This Indian Billionaire Piled On More Wealth Than Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos Combined In 2021

India’s super-rich are getting richer at a faster clip than their American peers like Tesla Inc CEO Elon Musk and Amazon.com, Inc AMZN Chair Jeff Bezos. What Happened: Coal and green energy tycoon Gautam Adani, Asia’s second-richest person, piled on $49 billion to his wealth in 2021 — which is more than both what Musk and Bezos added in the same period, according to 2022 M3M Hurun Global Rich List, reported Business Standard, an Indian publication.
Benzinga

Why Rogers Shares Are Trading Sharply Lower; Here Are 33 Stocks Moving Premarket

Avinger, Inc. AVGR rose 32% to $1.36 in pre-market trading. Avinger is expected to release its financial results for the third quarter on Wednesday, November 9, 2022. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. ARCT shares rose 28.8% to $23.55 in pre-market trading. Arcturus reported collaboration with CSL to develop and commercialize self-amplifying mRNA vaccines.
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
105K+
Followers
179K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy