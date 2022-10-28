Read full article on original website
Abuse of authority? Retired judge, law professor question practices used during traffic stop of Shaw University students
The U.S. Department of Justice is working to determine whether it will investigate a controversial traffic stop involving 18 Shaw University students. On Tuesday, WRAL Investigates spoke with retired North Carolina Superior Court Judge Carl Fox and North Carolina Central University School of Law professor Dr. Irving Joyner. Fox and Joyner said the October stop was legal, but they welcome an independent investigation to decide if the subsequent search was racially motivated.
North Carolina lawmakers call for DOJ to investigate police search of college bus in South Carolina
Five North Carolina members of Congress are calling on the Department of Justice to investigate a police search of a Shaw University bus during Operation Rolling Thunder in Spartanburg County.
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Carolyn Smith Fisher
TRYON – Carolyn Smith Fisher, 77, of Tryon, went home to be with the Lord Friday morning, October 28, 2022, at Mission Hospital. A native of Tryon, she was the daughter of the late Clarence Smith and Bertha Williams Smith and wife of the late Garry R. Fisher who passed away in 2013. Carolyn work many years at St. Luke’s Hospital and did private caregiving. She enjoyed flower pressing with her mother. Carolyn was a former president of the V.F.W. Post 10349 Ladies Auxiliary in Mill Spring and attended Carolina Foothills Christian Church.
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Winifred Volpe
TRYON – Winifred Volpe, 95, of Tryon, passed away, Friday morning, October 28, 2022, at her home. She was the wife of the late James Volpe who passed away in 2001. Mrs. Volpe was very involved in many volunteer organizations in Polk County after moving here in 1983 coming from Houston, Texas. She was a real estate broker for many years.
Inmate dies at Spartanburg Co. Detention Center
An inmate at the Spartanburg County Detention Center died early Tuesday morning.
WBTV
WBTV digs into Clover Schools rumor about incident in bathroom, district’s investigation reveals what happened
CLOVER, S.C. (WBTV) - You can see a lot online and some of it is far removed from the truth. WBTV is digging deeper tonight into a situation around Clover High School in South Carolina after a rumor made the rounds across social media in the Clover community. The district...
WLOS.com
Suspect with "significant criminal history" faces several felony charges, officials say
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A Black Mountain resident is in jail facing several felony charges. The Buncombe County Sheriff's Office says Eric Joseph Gaines has been charged with the following:. Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon. Two Counts of Felony Possession of Stolen Goods. Felony Possession...
FOX 28 Spokane
Reports: Suspect in deputy’s homicide dies in hospice care
ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina man accused of killing a sheriff’s deputy in June has died in hospice care. News outlets quote the Spartanburg County coroner as saying that Duane Heard died Friday in Rock Hill. Heard was charged with murder in the death of 25-year-old Spartanburg County Deputy Austin Derek Aldridge. Officials say Heard ambushed Aldridge on June 21 near Spartanburg when Aldridge responded to a report that Heard had assaulted a woman. The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office has said Heard was shot twice during a vehicle and foot chase. Heard had been receiving treatment for injuries until he was discharged and booked into the York County jail on Oct. 20.
Accused Deputy killer dies while in custody
An Upstate man accused of killing a sheriff’s deputy over the summer has died in hospice care. The Spartanburg County coroner says, Duane Leslie Heard died Friday in Rock Hill.
WYFF4.com
North Carolina lawmakers call for DOJ investigation into Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office
RALEIGH, N.C. — More than two weeks after the president of a historically Black university said she was "outraged" about an Upstate traffic stop involving students and staff from her school, state lawmakers are calling for a federal investigation into the matter. Spartanburg County Sheriff Chuck Wright has also...
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Pea Ridge Community Center gathering set for November 10
The next Pea Ridge community gathering will be held Thursday, November 10 at 7:00 p.m. in the Community Center located at 207 Big Level Road, Mill Spring. The public is cordially invited to attend. Please bring desserts. Pizza and drinks will be furnished by SkillsUSA and the House Construction Program of Polk County High School.
FOX Carolina
Inspections after man’s disappearance reveal violations at Spartanburg recycling plant
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Spartanburg County recycling plant had multiple safety violations according to an investigation conducted after a man disappeared on the job. Duncan “Alex” Burrell-Gordon, a worker at Industrial Recovery and Recycling in Greer, went missing in May. His blood and other remains were found on...
2 arrested following chase in Anderson Co.
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Two people were arrested following a chase in Anderson County. The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies initiated a traffic stop on a car for reckless driving on Highway 243. There were two people in the vehicle according to deputies. While in pursuit, deputies were able to arrest the passenger […]
Raleigh News & Observer
York County wants $81M stake in Panthers site bankruptcy. Judge could decide today
A federal judge is expected to rule today on how much of a voting claim York County will have in the bankruptcy battle over the failed Carolina Panthers Rock Hill site. York County’s lawyers claimed in a court hearing Friday in Delaware bankruptcy court it’s owed $81 million in lost tax money a David Tepper company should have used on road improvements as well as lost future tax revenue after the project collapsed. York County wants $81 million worth of voting rights in the bankruptcy confirmation set for November.
3 hurt in machete attack in Gastonia; 1 in custody, police say
GASTONIA, N.C. — A 36-year-old man is in custody after three men were hurt in a machete attack in Gastonia Tuesday, police said. Officers were called to Redding Street off East Long Avenue at 10:30 a.m. for a stabbing that had happened outside. Investigators said the officers found three...
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — Work begins Monday in Haywood County to replace two bridges on Interstate 40. The interstate between exit 20 and mile marker 18 will be down to one lane through the winter. The two-year project will focus on the bridges’ aging infrastructure. Asheville GreenWorks held a Halloween...
FOX Carolina
Coroner identifies victim from crash along Wade Hampton Blvd. in Greer
GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office identified the pedestrian killed during a crash along Wade Hampton Boulevard in Greer. Officials said the crash happened around 6:00 P.M. on Monday. According to officials, two vehicles collided at the intersection of Wade Hampton Boulevard and Memorial Drive,...
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Veterans Day Parade, Ceremony to be held in downtown Columbus
The Polk County Veterans Association (American Legion Post 250 and the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9116) will be hosting the Veterans Day Parade on Friday, November 11, on the National Holiday. The parade will begin at 10:30 a.m. from Park Street (Bubbles Car Wash) and proceed southwest on E....
Driver dies when SUV crashes into Asheville home
A driver died Saturday when his SUV crashed into the back of a south Asheville house.
FOX Carolina
Suspect accused of killing Upstate deputy dies days after being booked into jail
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County County Coroner’s Office announced that the suspect accused of killing a Spartanburg County deputy earlier this year recently passed away at a hospice house in Rock Hill. Spartanburg County Coroner Charles Clevenger said 63-year-old Duane L. Heard passed away at...
