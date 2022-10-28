ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tryon, NC

Abuse of authority? Retired judge, law professor question practices used during traffic stop of Shaw University students

The U.S. Department of Justice is working to determine whether it will investigate a controversial traffic stop involving 18 Shaw University students. On Tuesday, WRAL Investigates spoke with retired North Carolina Superior Court Judge Carl Fox and North Carolina Central University School of Law professor Dr. Irving Joyner. Fox and Joyner said the October stop was legal, but they welcome an independent investigation to decide if the subsequent search was racially motivated.
Carolyn Smith Fisher

TRYON – Carolyn Smith Fisher, 77, of Tryon, went home to be with the Lord Friday morning, October 28, 2022, at Mission Hospital. A native of Tryon, she was the daughter of the late Clarence Smith and Bertha Williams Smith and wife of the late Garry R. Fisher who passed away in 2013. Carolyn work many years at St. Luke’s Hospital and did private caregiving. She enjoyed flower pressing with her mother. Carolyn was a former president of the V.F.W. Post 10349 Ladies Auxiliary in Mill Spring and attended Carolina Foothills Christian Church.
Winifred Volpe

TRYON – Winifred Volpe, 95, of Tryon, passed away, Friday morning, October 28, 2022, at her home. She was the wife of the late James Volpe who passed away in 2001. Mrs. Volpe was very involved in many volunteer organizations in Polk County after moving here in 1983 coming from Houston, Texas. She was a real estate broker for many years.
Reports: Suspect in deputy’s homicide dies in hospice care

ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina man accused of killing a sheriff’s deputy in June has died in hospice care. News outlets quote the Spartanburg County coroner as saying that Duane Heard died Friday in Rock Hill. Heard was charged with murder in the death of 25-year-old Spartanburg County Deputy Austin Derek Aldridge. Officials say Heard ambushed Aldridge on June 21 near Spartanburg when Aldridge responded to a report that Heard had assaulted a woman. The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office has said Heard was shot twice during a vehicle and foot chase. Heard had been receiving treatment for injuries until he was discharged and booked into the York County jail on Oct. 20.
Pea Ridge Community Center gathering set for November 10

The next Pea Ridge community gathering will be held Thursday, November 10 at 7:00 p.m. in the Community Center located at 207 Big Level Road, Mill Spring. The public is cordially invited to attend. Please bring desserts. Pizza and drinks will be furnished by SkillsUSA and the House Construction Program of Polk County High School.
2 arrested following chase in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Two people were arrested following a chase in Anderson County. The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies initiated a traffic stop on a car for reckless driving on Highway 243. There were two people in the vehicle according to deputies. While in pursuit, deputies were able to arrest the passenger […]
York County wants $81M stake in Panthers site bankruptcy. Judge could decide today

A federal judge is expected to rule today on how much of a voting claim York County will have in the bankruptcy battle over the failed Carolina Panthers Rock Hill site. York County’s lawyers claimed in a court hearing Friday in Delaware bankruptcy court it’s owed $81 million in lost tax money a David Tepper company should have used on road improvements as well as lost future tax revenue after the project collapsed. York County wants $81 million worth of voting rights in the bankruptcy confirmation set for November.
Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — Work begins Monday in Haywood County to replace two bridges on Interstate 40. The interstate between exit 20 and mile marker 18 will be down to one lane through the winter. The two-year project will focus on the bridges’ aging infrastructure. Asheville GreenWorks held a Halloween...
Coroner identifies victim from crash along Wade Hampton Blvd. in Greer

GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office identified the pedestrian killed during a crash along Wade Hampton Boulevard in Greer. Officials said the crash happened around 6:00 P.M. on Monday. According to officials, two vehicles collided at the intersection of Wade Hampton Boulevard and Memorial Drive,...
Veterans Day Parade, Ceremony to be held in downtown Columbus

The Polk County Veterans Association (American Legion Post 250 and the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9116) will be hosting the Veterans Day Parade on Friday, November 11, on the National Holiday. The parade will begin at 10:30 a.m. from Park Street (Bubbles Car Wash) and proceed southwest on E....
