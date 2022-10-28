Read full article on original website
Jerry Lee Lewis' Final Photo Shows Legend in Ill Health While Visiting With Kris Kristofferson
Following the death of Jerry Lee Lewis, many of the music legend's fans are reflecting in his final Instagram photo. The picture shows Lewis, who was in ill health at the time, during a visit with fellow music icon Kris Kristofferson. In the photo, which we've shared below, Lewis is seen in bed while Kristofferson stands beside him.
Jerry Lee Lewis’ Wife: Everything To Know About The Late Singer’s 7 Spouses
Jerry Lee Lewis was a Grammy-winning rock n’ roll artist known for his hit song “Great Balls of Fire” and more. His most recent marriage was to Judith Brown. The late singer was previously married to his cousin, who was 13 years old when they tie the knot.
Jerry Lee Lewis Dead at 87
Jerry Lee Lewis, the Country Music Hall of Fame's newest inductee, has died at age 87. The iconic rock 'n' roller and country star died on Friday morning (Oct. 28) at his home in Mississippi. He had been battling the flu, according to a post on his official Facebook page on Oct. 19, but his cause of death was not revealed.
Watch Performances: "Coal Miner's Daughter: A Celebration of the Life And Music of Loretta Lynn" featuring Keith Urban, George Strait, Wynonna and more
Country music stars and fans flocked to the Grand Ole Opry House Sunday (Oct. 30) evening to pay tribute to the late legend, Loretta Lynn. The trailblazer passed peacefully on Oct. 4 at 90 years old in Hurricane Mill, Tennessee. The celebration of life presented by CMT, Sandbox Live, and...
Some of Willie Nelson’s Kids Followed In His Footsteps: Meet the Country Icon’s 8 Adult Children
Country superstar Willie Nelson’s career has spanned nearly seven decades and produced iconic songs such as “On The Road Again,” “Always On My Mind” and “Blue Eyes Crying In the Rain.” The Texas native is not the only musician in the family, however. A few of his eight children have followed in their famous father’s footsteps.
Cherish These 3 Versions of ‘The Old Rugged Cross’ by Loretta Lynn, John Prine & Alan Jackson
“The Old Rugged Cross” was penned by American evangelist George Bennard in 1912, as a response to ridicule he received at a revival. Bennard used his personal scorn to craft the hymn about the burden of the cross. While he wrote around 300 hymns, “The Old Rugged Cross” is by far his best-known composition. In fact, it’s one of the most-beloved church hymns across multiple denominations.
Alan Jackson to Get Lifetime Achievement Award and Tribute at CMA Awards
The country music industry is bringing Alan Jackson his roses in a big way in 2022. He was announced Thursday as this year’s recipient of the Country Music Association’s top lifetime honor, officially dubbed the Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award, with a tribute performance set to take place on Nov. 9’s CMA Awards telecast. The announcement comes on the heels of Jackson having just been given the Artist of a Lifetime Award by CMT on that network’s “CMT Artists of the Year” special Oct. 14. The tribute performance for Jackson on the CMAs will feature Carrie Underwood, Dierks Bentley, Jon...
Emmy Russell Feels Grandmother Loretta Lynn In Her Heart, Will Get On Stage For First Time in Five Years
Emmy Russell hasn't sung on stage in about five years, but on Sunday, she's climbing back into the spotlight to honor her grandmother, Loretta Lynn. Russell will join the bevy of celebrities scheduled to perform during "COAL MINER'S DAUGHTER: A CELEBRATION OF THE LIFE & MUSIC OF LORETTA LYNN," a LIVE celebration from the Grand Ole Opry House.
Vince Gill, Ray Stevens Lead 2022 Musicians Hall of Fame Inductees
Vince Gill, Ray Stevens and Marty Stuart are among the country artists and behind-the-scenes movers and shakers who will be inducted into the Musicians Hall of Fame in 2022. The Musicians Hall of Fame in Nashville revealed its 2022 inductees on Friday (Oct. 28). Gill and Stevens will be inducted as solo artists along with "American Pie" hitmaker Don McLean, while Stuart is set for induction alongside his Fabulous Superlatives, who include Chris Scruggs, Harry Stinson, Kenny Vaughan and Mick Conley.
