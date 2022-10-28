ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Jerry Lee Lewis Dead at 87

Jerry Lee Lewis, the Country Music Hall of Fame's newest inductee, has died at age 87. The iconic rock 'n' roller and country star died on Friday morning (Oct. 28) at his home in Mississippi. He had been battling the flu, according to a post on his official Facebook page on Oct. 19, but his cause of death was not revealed.
Cherish These 3 Versions of ‘The Old Rugged Cross’ by Loretta Lynn, John Prine & Alan Jackson

“The Old Rugged Cross” was penned by American evangelist George Bennard in 1912, as a response to ridicule he received at a revival. Bennard used his personal scorn to craft the hymn about the burden of the cross. While he wrote around 300 hymns, “The Old Rugged Cross” is by far his best-known composition. In fact, it’s one of the most-beloved church hymns across multiple denominations.
Alan Jackson to Get Lifetime Achievement Award and Tribute at CMA Awards

The country music industry is bringing Alan Jackson his roses in a big way in 2022. He was announced Thursday as this year’s recipient of the Country Music Association’s top lifetime honor, officially dubbed the Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award, with a tribute performance set to take place on Nov. 9’s CMA Awards telecast. The announcement comes on the heels of Jackson having just been given the Artist of a Lifetime Award by CMT on that network’s “CMT Artists of the Year” special Oct. 14. The tribute performance for Jackson on the CMAs will feature Carrie Underwood, Dierks Bentley, Jon...
Vince Gill, Ray Stevens Lead 2022 Musicians Hall of Fame Inductees

Vince Gill, Ray Stevens and Marty Stuart are among the country artists and behind-the-scenes movers and shakers who will be inducted into the Musicians Hall of Fame in 2022. The Musicians Hall of Fame in Nashville revealed its 2022 inductees on Friday (Oct. 28). Gill and Stevens will be inducted as solo artists along with "American Pie" hitmaker Don McLean, while Stuart is set for induction alongside his Fabulous Superlatives, who include Chris Scruggs, Harry Stinson, Kenny Vaughan and Mick Conley.
