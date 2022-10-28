ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why Apple Shares Gained This Week

Apple Inc AAPL shares were higher by 5.72% to $155.74 to close the trading week after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter results and reported year-over-year revenue growth across multiple segments. What Happened?. Apple reported fourth-quarter EPS of $1.29 per share, exceeding the consensus estimate of $1.27. The bottom-line results also...
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Harley-Davidson, Visa, Microsoft, Biogen and more

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. — The pest control services company jumped 10% following strong Q3 earnings. Rollins posted earnings of 22 cents per share, compared to FactSet estimates of 21 cents per share. Revenue came in at $729.7 million for the quarter against analysts' $714.9 million estimate, according to FactSet.
Airbnb To $154? These Analysts Slash Price Targets On Airbnb Following Q3 Results

Airbnb, Inc. ABNB reported better-than-expected earnings for its third quarter. Airbnb reported third-quarter revenue of $2.88 billion, which beat average analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. The company reported quarterly earnings of $1.79 per share, which beat average estimates of $1.45 per share. Airbnb expects fourth-quarter revenue to be between $1.8...
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Apple, Amazon, Intel and more

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. – Shares of Amazon slipped 6.8% Friday after the retailer on Thursday reported quarterly revenue that fell short of Wall Street's expectations. The company also projected weaker holiday sales than analysts expected. – The pharma company's shares rose 12.9% after following...
Stock market news live updates: Stocks stage big turnaround after plunging on inflation data; Dow soars 800 points, S&P 500 gains near 3%

U.S. stocks powered higher Thursday from large early-session drops as Wall Street shook off inflation data that showed consumer prices climbed more than expected. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) was up nearly 3%, marking its biggest intraday comeback since February. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) edged higher by more than 800 points, or 2.8%. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) ticked up 2.2%. The 10-year Treasury yield moved closer to 4%.
What's Going On With Apple Shares

Apple Inc AAPL shares are trading lower by 2.30% to $149.82 Tuesday morning. The stock may be trading lower on continued downward momentum after workers at supplier Foxconn's Zhengzhou plant left the site amid COVID-19 worries. What Happened?. Zhengzhou plant, on the weekend, was rocked by discontent over tighter COVID...
Breaking Down AMD Stock Ahead of Q3 Earnings

Investors hope stronger-than-expected earnings and upbeat guidance could lead to some semiconductor momentum. Advanced Micro Devices AMD is set to report on November 1, trading 63% off its highs. AMD is one of many chip stocks that have suffered amid unfavorable conditions for semiconductors. Wall Street expects AMD to show...
Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Prediction

Already convinced by a bullish Dogecoin price prediction? You can buy DOGE on eToro, WeBull, Uphold and Gemini. Dogecoin is perhaps one of the most unique and captivating offerings in the cryptocurrency space. It is the largest meme coin in the world and a widely recognized altcoin in the cryptocurrency industry. The ecosystem’s native token (DOGE) has a reputation for exhibiting colossal gains during bull markets, leaving many wondering whether right now is an ideal time to accumulate DOGE at dirt-cheap prices.
Stock market news live updates: Stocks surge as Apple boom outweighs Amazon miss

U.S. equities rallied Friday, as an earnings beat from Apple helped stocks elbow their way past a week of Wall Street misses for Big Tech. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) gained 2.5%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) bounced more than 800 points, or 2.6%, to a two-month high, as it also notched a fourth-straight week of gains and its best week of the year. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXI) rose 2.9%. The moves came even as Treasury yields climbed back above 4%.
Will Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Stock Rebound on Q3 Results?

Healthcare giant Pfizer’s third-quarter results might be impacted by lower-than-anticipated COVID-related sales and currency headwinds due to a strong dollar. Healthcare giant Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) is scheduled to announce its third-quarter results on Tuesday, November 1. Pfizer stock has been under pressure as investors are concerned about the expected decline in the company’s COVID-related sales in the upcoming quarters as the pandemic fades.
CDW: Q3 Earnings Insights

CDW CDW reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. CDW beat estimated earnings by 3.17%, reporting an EPS of $2.6 versus an estimate of $2.52. Revenue was up $916.00 million from the same period last...
