Read full article on original website
Related
Watch: Mohamed Salah Goal Wins It Late For Liverpool Against Napoli - UEFA Champions League
Watch Mohamed Salah’s late winner for Liverpool in the Champions League at home to Napoli.
Tottenham, Frankfurt advance in CL; Bayern stays perfect
Tottenham and Eintracht Frankfurt both came from behind to win their respective games and secure a place in the last 16 of the Champions League. At halftime in the final round of group matches on Tuesday, Marseille and Sporting Lisbon were going through from Group D. But instead it was their opponents who progressed as a stoppage-time winner from Pierre-Emile Højbjerg saw Tottenham beat Marseille 2-1 to top the group and Frankfurt won by the same score in Lisbon to secure second spot on its Champions League debut. “During the first half we didn’t play well, it was difficult,” Tottenham goalscorer Clément Lenglet said. “When we go back in the dressing room it was an important moment for the game … during the second half we played a better game, with a lot of intensity.”
NBC Sports
Tottenham comes back to beat Marseille, win Champions League group
Tottenham Hotspur won its UEFA Champions League group, that’s the good news, but it also lost another forward to injury as Heung-min Son left the 2-1 win over Marseille in France on Tuesday. Spurs trailed 1-0 at the break on a Chancel Mbemba goal but got second-half markers from...
SB Nation
Chelsea vs. Dinamo Zagreb, Champions League: Preview, team news, how to watch
Chelsea’s Champions League campaign began in historically bad fashion. With just one point collected from our first two games, including a defeat to this same Dinamo side, we had matched our worst ever start to a group stage campaign, going all the way to back to the very first time we actually participated in the Champions League.
ESPN
Suarez bids Nacional goodbye amid MLS links
Luis Suarez thanked Nacional and their fans after scoring twice in a final game for his boyhood club who beat fellow Montevideo side Liverpool 4-1 to lift the Uruguayan Championship on Sunday. Suarez, 35, returned home to join Nacional on a free transfer in July after success in Europe with...
CBS Sports
Tottenham mark a year of Antonio Conte as a team going backwards from where they were in the spring
A year ago, on the accession of Antonio Conte to the Tottenham throne, if you had told Spurs supporters that 365 days later they would be bound for the knockout stages of the Champions League having topped their group, you would have found precious few complaints. And yet, now, you would do well to quibble with anyone inclined to grumble, even after tonight's events.
ESPN
AC Milan's Stefano Pioli signs new contract extension until 2025
AC Milan coach Stefano Pioli has been rewarded for his title-winning exploits with a two-year extension to his contract at the Italian champions. Milan announced on Monday that the 57-year-old Pioli has signed a new contract until June 2025. His previous deal was set to expire at the end of this season.
BBC
'I trust my ability' - Alvarez ready to fill Haaland's shoes
Julian Alvarez believes he is trusted to lead the line at Manchester City despite having to play understudy to Erling Haaland since arriving from River Plate. The 22-year-old is likely to start his fourth consecutive Champions League game when City host Sevilla on Wednesday and is keen to add to the four goals he has already scored for the club.
BBC
Rangers: Boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst says they can compete with Ajax 'on the day'
Venue: Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow Date: Tuesday, 1 November Time: 20:00 GMT. Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland Extra/DAB/810MW, live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app. Rangers should not compare themselves with Ajax - but can compete with the Dutch team "on the day", says manager Giovanni van...
BBC
Wednesday's gossip: Bellingham, De Gea, Rabiot, Broja, Trossard, Zaha, Kroos
Borussia Dortmund could demand a Premier League record fee of £130m for England midfielder Jude Bellingham, 19, who has attracted interest from Manchester United, Chelsea and Liverpool. (Sun) Spain goalkeeper David de Gea, 31, is willing to take a pay cut on his £375,000 a week wages at Manchester...
ESPN
Bayern Munich back to their best, Raheem Sterling falling short for Graham Potter: Weekend Review
Another weekend of headlines, golazos and unpredictable finishes across Europe's biggest league is in the bag. From Bayern Munich hitting top gear in a 6-2 thrashing of Mainz, to Chelsea's shock loss at Brighton, to Atletico Madrid once again coming unstuck in the 99th minute -- there was no shortage of drama.
BBC
Catholic clubs in Liverpool to open as winter heat hubs
Catholic social clubs in the Archdiocese of Liverpool are to open for people to keep warm this winter. The archdiocese is offering "warm and cosy" places for people with high fuel bills at its network of parish centres. "It is about giving people a warm welcome in these difficult times,"...
CBS Sports
Watch Viktoria Plzen vs. Barcelona: TV channel, live stream info, start time
The Champions League is back in action Tuesday on Paramount+. Viktoria Plzen and Barcelona are set to face off in the final round of the Champions League group stage at 4 p.m. ET Tuesday, Nov. 1 at Doosan Arena. Viktoria Plzen is coming off of a 4-0 defeat to Inter Milan. Similarly, Barcelona lost 3-0 to Bayern Munchen this past Wednesday. Viktoria Plzen (zero points) is last in Group C, while Barcelona (four points) is in third place in the group. The teams both need a win to help get themselves out of the bottom half of the group. Keep up with this and all the UEFA Champions League action on CBSSports.com.
Reece James And Wesley Fofana To Continue Recovery From Injury Abroad
Reece James and Wesley Fofana are both expected to travel to Dubai this week to continue rehabilitation for their injuries.
ESPN
Man United to assess David de Gea contract situation during World Cup break - Ten Hag
Erik ten Hag says Manchester United will look at David De Gea's contract situation during the break for the World Cup. The goalkeeper has a deal until the end of the season while the club also have an option to extend it by another 12 months. - Stream on ESPN+:...
De Gea in great form as Man United beats West Ham 1-0
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — David de Gea may appear surplus to requirements for Spain but he remains pivotal to Erik ten Hag’s plans at Manchester United. The goalkeeper was outstanding in United’s 1-0 win against West Ham at Old Trafford on Sunday, producing three spectacular saves to provide the perfect response to reports in Spain that he has been cut from his nation’s World Cup squad.
BBC
Papa John's Trophy: Portsmouth through but Leeds United U21s knocked out
Portsmouth reached the knockout stages of the Papa John's Trophy but Leeds Under-21s went out after a shootout. Pompey needed only a point at home to AFC Wimbledon to progress and Ronan Curtis' goal ensured them a 1-1 draw. Josh Oluwayemi then saved three penalties in the bonus-point shootout, which...
BBC
Rangers move top of SWPL1 on goal difference as Glasgow City beat Celtic
Rangers and Glasgow City are now the only two SWPL1 sides with a 100% record after the latter scored late to beat Celtic 2-1. Rangers moved top on goal difference after beating Dundee United 5-0, with Colette Cavanagh scoring twice, and City are second after captain Hayley Lauder's goal gave them a 2-1 win over Celtic.
Comments / 0