ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Bachelor In Paradise Alums Joe Amabile And Serena Pitt Are Married

By Debbie
Reality Tea
Reality Tea
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4a7RLo_0iqMya5700

Bachelorette Becca Kufrin may have taken a pass on Joe Amabile (aka “Grocery Store Joe”) on night one of her season, but Bachelor Nation immediately fell in love with him. And so did Serena Pitt when they both stepped onto the beach on Season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise in 2021.

Even though the couple has a wedding scheduled for September 2023, they just went ahead and “did the damn thing” (as Becca would say). Fans were stunned — but happy — when Joe and Serena posted an Instagram video Thursday of their courthouse nuptials, as reported by Page Six .

“JUST MARRIED !!” Serena and Joe captioned their joint announcement. “We are still having a wedding this September but who doesn’t want to get married twice!”

The couple also shared a full one-minute and fifty-second video of the ceremony on their YouTube channel. In the video, viewers could see the legal officiant instructing them to say “I do,” as they held hands and wore face masks.

After being pronounced husband and wife, the couple tore off their masks and embraced each other with a hug and several kisses.

Neither Serena nor Joe wore traditional wedding attire. The bride wore a cream long-sleeve top with black leather pants and black combat-style boots, while the groom wore a navy quarter zip sweater, black pants and white sneakers.

“We have always known marriage was in our future, it just looked a little bit different than we expected,” the couple said on Thursday.

Joe and Serena added that they’re “already planning” their wedding for next year, but they wanted a “private moment just the two of us” that “felt so special and intimate.’

Bachelor Nation immediately flooded the couple’s post with congratulatory comments.

“Congrats you two!!!! (For the record I’m ALL about getting married 2x) [3 heart emojis],” posted Bachelor franchise host Jesse Palmer , who had a second wedding to his wife Emely Fardo in France two years after eloping in Connecticut.

“Whaaat?!! Amazing. Congrats,” Nick Viall wrote.

“OMMGGGG YOU GUYS!!!! Ekkkk!!! CONGRATULATIONS!!” Ashley Iaconetti commented, while her husband Jared Haibon added, “Congratulations!!!!!!!!”

Oddly enough, no congratulatory message was posted by ex-girlfriend Kendall Long , who had unsuccessfully attempted to reconnect with Joe in Paradise , even though he was already in a relationship with Serena at the time.

As we all know, the grocery store owner and the Canadian publicist got engaged at the end of their stay in Paradise . They initially dated long-distance, until moving in together in New York City this past March.

Prior to their relationship, Joe dated Kendall for more than a year, after meeting on Season 5 of Paradise . Serena competed on Matt James ’ season of The Bachelor , but broke up with him after Hometowns, when she decided he really wasn’t “her person.”

So happy for them! They really are a cute couple. I wish them every happiness.

TELL US – ARE YOU HAPPY TO SEE JOE AND SERENA ARE MARRIED? PLEASE POST YOUR CONGRATULATIONS IN THE COMMENTS SECTION BELOW.

[Photo Credit: ABC/ Craig Sjodin]

The post Bachelor In Paradise Alums Joe Amabile And Serena Pitt Are Married appeared first on Reality Tea .

Comments / 0

Related
E! News

Todd Chrisley Tears Up During Emotional Reunion With Daughter Lindsie After Years-Long Feud

Watch: Lindsie Chrisley Slams Vile Remarks About Dad Todd's Coronavirus. The Chrisley family knows best when it comes to their bond. Todd Chrisley and wife Julie Chrisley debuted their podcast, Christly Confessions by sitting down with daughters Lindsie, 33 and Savannah, 25, to discuss the fight that led to Lindsie not speaking to her parents for years and how ultimately it made their family stronger.
Reality Tea

Camille Grammer Calls Out Kyle Richards On Social Media For Changing Her Face

Camille Grammer has entered the chat. She might be long gone from Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, but leave it to Ms. Donatacci to throw plenty of shade on about the cast. This time she clapped back at Kyle Richards, who made some disparaging comments about Camille on a recent episode of Watch What Happens […] The post Camille Grammer Calls Out Kyle Richards On Social Media For Changing Her Face appeared first on Reality Tea.
Popculture

Another 'Bachelor' Baby Is on the Way

The Bachelor alum Caila Quinn is expecting her first child with her husband, Nick Burrello. Quinn spoke about the exciting news with Us Weekly and shared that she is a little over three months along. The former reality TV star wed her husband in May 2021 in Sarasota, Florida. Quinn...
FLORIDA STATE
Reality Tea

Caroline Manzo Says The Feud Between Teresa Giudice, Joe Gorga And Melissa Gorga Was Inevitable

Real Housewives of New Jersey has always been about family. Or famb-ily, depending on who you are talking to. But as we’ve seen over and over again, both on RHONJ and other franchises, reality TV easily gets in the way. So when it was reported that the long time feud between Teresa Giudice, brother Joe […] The post Caroline Manzo Says The Feud Between Teresa Giudice, Joe Gorga And Melissa Gorga Was Inevitable appeared first on Reality Tea.
shefinds

'Voice' Fans Are Devastated As Blake Shelton Explains The Real Reason Why He Won’t Be Returning For Season 23

Blake Shelton has charmed contestants and viewers alike as an iconic coach on The Voice for the past 12 years with his witty sense of humor, wise and heartfelt advice and obvious love for music. The “God’s Country” hitmaker, 46, revealed that he is stepping away from the musical competition show this week, and many fans on social media are taking the news hard in the time since his announcement.
Reality Tea

Reality Tea

Los Angeles, CA
30K+
Followers
3K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Reality TV News Spilled Daily From Your Favorite Reality Shows!

 https://www.realitytea.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy