Zayn Malik, Simone Ashley, Mo Gilligan, Sophie Okonedo Headline Voice Cast of Animated Film ‘10 Lives’ – Global Bulletin

By Naman Ramachandran
 4 days ago
CASTING

Musician Zayn Malik , “Bridgerton” star Simone Ashley , three-time BAFTA winner Mo Gilligan (“The Lateish Show with Mo Gilligan”), Sophie Okonedo (“Slow Horses”) and Dylan Llewellyn (“Derry Girls”) will lead the voice cast of CG animated family comedy “10 Lives.”

“10 Lives” is the story of a pampered and selfish cat who takes for granted the lives he has been dealt. After carelessly losing his ninth life he begs to be given a second chance, an opportunity to show he can learn from his mistakes. Eventually his wish is granted, but with certain, hilarious stipulations.

The film is directed by Chris Jenkins (“Duck Duck Goose”) and produced by Guy Collins and Sean Feeney for 10 Lives Productions Ltd, with casting by Robyn Klein and Jeremy Ross. GFM Animation will be presenting first look footage at the upcoming American Film Market. The animation studio is L’Atelier Animation in Montreal.

Meanwhile, the cast of professional skaters who will be pairing up with celebrities for the next series of “Dancing on Ice,” on U.K. broadcaster ITV and streamer ITVX in 2023, has been confirmed. Fresh from the 2022 Winter Olympics, ice dancer Olivia Smart joins the show and returnees include Sylvain Longchambon, Vicky Ogden, Klabera Komini, Matt Evers, Alexandra Schauman, Łukasz Różycki, Mark Hanretty, Brendyn Hatfield, Vanessa Bauer, Tippy Packard and Colin Grafton.

The celebrity competitors taking part in the new series are actor and DJ Patsy Palmer, soccer legend John Fashanu, “Love Island” winner Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu, Olympic gymnast Nile Wilson, “Coronation Street” actor Mollie Gallagher, drag queen and TV personality The Vivienne, TV personality Joey Essex, comedian Darren Harriott, actror and West End star Carley Stenson, singer Michelle Heaton and Siva Kaneswaran from boy band The Wanted.

“Dancing on Ice” is created and produced by Lifted Entertainment .

Variety

