realitytitbit.com

Drag Race UK star Le Fil felt 'sidelined' by her fellow castmates

Drag Race UK S4 returned last night as Spice Girls legend Mel B joined the judging panel to assist RuPaul, Michelle Visage and Alan Carr in making the difficult decision of sending Brighouse’s very own Le Fil home. Drag Race UK returned to screens for episode 6 last night,...
Shine My Crown

Tyra Banks Called Out for Painfully Awkward Comment on Dancing with the Stars

About every 30 days or so, supermodel Tyra Banks begins to trend on Twitter – and it’s rarely for anything good. During last Monday’s taping of Dancing With Stars, themed after Elvis Presley, Banks made what some are calling a “creepy” comment about TikTok star Charli D’Amelio, who successfully emerged as a frontrunner for the show’s 31st season. After performing Presley’s Bossa Nova Baby with dance partner Mark Ballas, Banks commented on D’Amelio’s neck.
Prevention

‘Dancing With the Stars’ Fans Are Speechless Over Carrie Ann Inaba’s Corset Dress on TikTok

Carrie Ann Inaba might not be a contestant on Dancing With the Stars, but that doesn't mean her outfits don't rival those of folks competing in the ballroom. The 54-year-old judge of the Disney+ show blew fans away when she wore a stunning spaghetti strap in a TikTok posted by fellow DWTS judge Derek Hough. The clip featured the popular TikTok sound which highlighted their close friendship. What's more, it also gave them the opportunity to show off each other's sleek looks. Carrie Ann wore the show-stopping outfit for week three of season 31 during James Bond Night.
digitalspy.com

First look at Mr Motivator and Coronation Street's Simon Gregson in drag for ITV show

Coronation Street star Simon Gregson and TV fitness guru Mr Motivator are going to be putting on the biggest performance yet as they embrace drag. Queens for the Night will see the pair, joined by EastEnders star Adam Woodyatt, Love Island's Chris Hughes, rugby star Joe Marler and I'm A Celeb's George Shelley, find their inner drag queen.
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ Breakout Stephanie Hsu Joins Ryan Gosling in Universal’s ‘The Fall Guy’ (Exclusive)

Stephanie Hsu, who had a breakout performance as Michelle Yeoh’s daughter in Everything Everywhere All at Once, has joined Ryan Gosling in The Fall Guy, Universal’s big-screen take on the 1980s adventure television series. Emily Blunt and Aaron Taylor-Johnson are already on the call sheet for the action piece, which is being helmed by Bullet Train director David Leitch.More from The Hollywood ReporterAaron Taylor-Johnson Joins Ryan Gosling in Universal's 'The Fall Guy' (Exclusive)Santa Barbara Film Fest: Jamie Lee Curtis Tapped for Maltin Modern Master AwardGotham Awards: 'Tár,' 'Aftersun' Lead Nominees In a switch from the original 1980s show that starred Lee Majors,...
Newsweek

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Body Language Claims Go Viral on TikTok

Meghan Markle has been accused of controlling Prince Harry in multiple viral TikTok videos viewed millions of times. Chinese social media giant TikTok, however, reports traffic volumes for content about Meghan and Harry that tower above not only the biggest names on Twitter, but also the print newspaper readership that has so incensed the couple and led to legal action.
