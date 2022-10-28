Read full article on original website
Related
realitytitbit.com
Drag Race UK star Le Fil felt 'sidelined' by her fellow castmates
Drag Race UK S4 returned last night as Spice Girls legend Mel B joined the judging panel to assist RuPaul, Michelle Visage and Alan Carr in making the difficult decision of sending Brighouse’s very own Le Fil home. Drag Race UK returned to screens for episode 6 last night,...
DWTS’ eliminated Teresa Giudice finally reveals why she grabbed the mic from host Tyra Banks on live TV
DWTS contestant Teresa Giudice has opened up about the buzzed-about moment she snatched the mic from host Tyra Banks on stage. The RHONJ star spoke out about the incident for the first time following her elimination from the competition. During Wednesday's episode of her Namaste B$tches podcast, Teresa explained to...
Tyra Banks Called Out for Painfully Awkward Comment on Dancing with the Stars
About every 30 days or so, supermodel Tyra Banks begins to trend on Twitter – and it’s rarely for anything good. During last Monday’s taping of Dancing With Stars, themed after Elvis Presley, Banks made what some are calling a “creepy” comment about TikTok star Charli D’Amelio, who successfully emerged as a frontrunner for the show’s 31st season. After performing Presley’s Bossa Nova Baby with dance partner Mark Ballas, Banks commented on D’Amelio’s neck.
Prevention
‘Dancing With the Stars’ Fans Are Speechless Over Carrie Ann Inaba’s Corset Dress on TikTok
Carrie Ann Inaba might not be a contestant on Dancing With the Stars, but that doesn't mean her outfits don't rival those of folks competing in the ballroom. The 54-year-old judge of the Disney+ show blew fans away when she wore a stunning spaghetti strap in a TikTok posted by fellow DWTS judge Derek Hough. The clip featured the popular TikTok sound which highlighted their close friendship. What's more, it also gave them the opportunity to show off each other's sleek looks. Carrie Ann wore the show-stopping outfit for week three of season 31 during James Bond Night.
DWTS host Tyra Banks dragged by pro Artem Chigvintsev’s wife Nikki Bella for making major flub on live TV
DANCING With The Stars host Tyra Banks has been dragged by pro Artem Chigvintsev's wife, Nikki Bella, for making a major mistake on live TV. She noticeably mispronounced the pro's last name after saying she messed up other's names last week. On Monday's episode of DWTS, host Alfonso Ribeiro threw...
'Dancing With the Stars' judge Derek Hough thinks having a wheelchair user on the show would be 'wonderful'
"I love stepping into the unknown," Derek Hough told Insider about his experience adapting dances on "Dancing With the Stars."
Inside Miley Cyrus and Boyfriend Maxx Morando's “Very Serious” Romance
Watch: Miley Cyrus & Maxx Morando's "Serious" Romance: Exclusive Details. Don't call Miley Cyrus angel, but you can call her girlfriend. And after nearly a year of dating musician Maxx Morando, it's a title the pop star is still happily rocking, a source exclusively told E! News. "Miley and Maxx...
Delish
‘The Voice’ Star Camila Cabello Causes A Huge Stir Online With Controversial Team Decision
When it comes to the battle rounds on The Voice season 22, Camila Cabello has already needed to make tough calls with her competitors. But if the most recent decision the coach made proved anything, it's that the fans have her back in how she's choosing her team. During the...
GMA’s Sam Champion shares new health update ahead of DWTS & reveals reason behind ‘painful nerve issue’ in leg
SAM Champion has admitted he was not prepared for the physical toll competing on Dancing with the Stars would have on him. The Good Morning America weatherman has been complaining about his legs hurting him throughout the early weeks of the reality show. And just hours before Monday night's live...
Pop Star Glitch! Katy Perry Fans Shade Her For Makeup Malfunction During Vegas Show
Katy Perry's fans are throwing a bit of shade her way. In a TikTok from the pop star's Las Vegas show on Monday, October 24, Perry seemed to have trouble opening her eyes as it appeared some eyelash glue stuck her lids together, but some social media users couldn't help but poke fun at the onstage mishap.
Shania Twain Confirms ‘Beauty And The Beast Role’ And Pays Tribute To Its Original Star
Shania Twain has officially confirmed that she was cast as Mrs. Potts in ABC’s Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration live-action special. Shania shared a fun photo of herself in a bright pink outfit while sipping a drink to share the news with fans and pay tribute to the original Mrs. Potts: the late Angela Lansbury.
digitalspy.com
First look at Mr Motivator and Coronation Street's Simon Gregson in drag for ITV show
Coronation Street star Simon Gregson and TV fitness guru Mr Motivator are going to be putting on the biggest performance yet as they embrace drag. Queens for the Night will see the pair, joined by EastEnders star Adam Woodyatt, Love Island's Chris Hughes, rugby star Joe Marler and I'm A Celeb's George Shelley, find their inner drag queen.
digitalspy.com
The Masked Singer's Mo Gilligan responds to rumour he's replacing James Corden on The Late Late Show
The Masked Singer judge Mo Gilligan is flattered to be in the conversation to replace James Corden on The Late Late Show. Back in April, talkshow host and Gavin & Stacey co-creator Corden revealed that he'll be stepping away from the show next year, which naturally brings into focus a list of his potential successors.
My Little Dumb Brain Is Totally Blown After Seeing These 20 Absolutely Fascinating Pictures For The First Time
Now that right there is interesting.
‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ Breakout Stephanie Hsu Joins Ryan Gosling in Universal’s ‘The Fall Guy’ (Exclusive)
Stephanie Hsu, who had a breakout performance as Michelle Yeoh’s daughter in Everything Everywhere All at Once, has joined Ryan Gosling in The Fall Guy, Universal’s big-screen take on the 1980s adventure television series. Emily Blunt and Aaron Taylor-Johnson are already on the call sheet for the action piece, which is being helmed by Bullet Train director David Leitch.More from The Hollywood ReporterAaron Taylor-Johnson Joins Ryan Gosling in Universal's 'The Fall Guy' (Exclusive)Santa Barbara Film Fest: Jamie Lee Curtis Tapped for Maltin Modern Master AwardGotham Awards: 'Tár,' 'Aftersun' Lead Nominees In a switch from the original 1980s show that starred Lee Majors,...
Disbelief as North West Wears Michael Jackson's Real 'Smooth Criminal' Hat
Kim Kardashian is under fire for seemingly letting her daughter North wear the real hat Michael Jackson wore in the "Smooth Criminal" music video for Halloween.
The Best Celebrity Halloween Costumes 2022: From Megan Fox to Rebel Wilson
Celebrities pulled out the stops this Halloween with their costumes, but some were met with fierce backlash from fans.
What Is Vine? Elon Musk Considers Bringing Back TikTok Rival
"If you did that and actually competed with [TikTok] that'd be hilarious," wrote YouTuber MrBeast, after the Tesla CEO tweeted, "Bring back Vine?"
'The White Lotus' Season 2 Release Schedule: When Are New Episodes Out?
"The White Lotus" has returned for its second season in a new resort, with Jennifer Coolidge being joined by a brand new cast for another murder mystery.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Body Language Claims Go Viral on TikTok
Meghan Markle has been accused of controlling Prince Harry in multiple viral TikTok videos viewed millions of times. Chinese social media giant TikTok, however, reports traffic volumes for content about Meghan and Harry that tower above not only the biggest names on Twitter, but also the print newspaper readership that has so incensed the couple and led to legal action.
Newsweek
New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
116K+
Post
1016M+
Views
ABOUT
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 0