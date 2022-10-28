ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alex Scott meets Taylor Swift and Man Utd celebrate – Friday’s sporting social

By Pa Sport Staff
 3 days ago

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here are some of the best examples from October 28.

Football

Alex Scott meets Taylor Swift .

England looked back on a special moment.

Manchester United players celebrated a European win.

“I was here to scare some kids… I actually made one cry!” QPR’s Luke Amos took his Halloween role seriously.

Cheltenham celebrated diversity.

Cricket

The weather ruined proceedings at the MCG.

Michael Vaughan had a solution to Melbourne’s weather.

Tennis

Coco Gauff celebrated Rihanna’s return.

Formula One

Fernando Alonso got into the Mexican spirit.

Alex Albon and Nicholas Latifi were playing it cool.

