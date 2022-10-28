ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mötley Crüe guitarist Mick Mars to retire due to ‘crippling degenerative disease’

By Inga Parkel
 3 days ago

Mötley Crüe guitarist Mick Mars has announced his retirement from touring, citing health issues.

The 71-year-old founding member of the Los Angeles heavy metal band will no longer go on tour, although he will remain a member of the four-piece group.

In a statement provided to Variety , Mars’s rep wrote: “Mick Mars, co-founder and lead guitarist of the heavy metal band Mötley Crüe for the past 41 years, has announced today that due to his ongoing painful struggle with Ankylosing Spondylitis (AS), he will no longer be able to tour with the band.

“Mick will continue as a member of the band, but can no longer handle the rigours of the road. AS is an extremely painful and crippling degenerative disease, which affects the spine.”

Mars’s tour replacement has not yet been announced, however, rumours have circulated that John 5, the guitarist known for his work with Marilyn Manson, may take his place.

The news comes shortly after the group told fans that they will be going on another leg of their co-headline tour with Def Leppard, which is scheduled to cover Europe and Latin America between February and July 2023.

In 2014, Mötley Crüe announced that they would be embarking on a “farewell” tour, but in 2019 they announced their reunion for an additional tour the following year.

After having been postponed twice, it finally took place earlier this year.

For years, Mars – real name Robert Deal – has struggled with AS. He first opened up about his experiences with the disease in the band’s 2021 biography The Dirt.

“My hips started hurting so bad every time I turned my body that it felt like someone was igniting fireworks in my bones. I didn’t have enough money to see a doctor, so I just kept hoping that I could do what I usually do: will it away, through the power of my mind. But it kept getting worse,” he wrote.

“Then, one afternoon while doing my laundry. I started having trouble breathing. At first, it felt like someone had plunged a knife into my back. But as the weeks passed, the pain kept moving around my back. Next, my stomach started burning, and I worried that my whole body was about to fall apart.”

He continued: “I thought that there was a hole in my stomach, and acids were leaking out and destroying my bones and organs. I’d grab hold of doorknobs, anchor my legs into the ground, and pull with my hands to stretch my back and ease the pressure out.”

It was in the early 2000s when his condition worsened, and he lost a lot of weight and became addicted to painkillers. He later underwent hip surgery, which successfully allowed him to tour again.

Angel
1d ago

God Bless Mick Mars 🙏 He has this disease since the band began. He suffered severe pain and continued to rock the world! Thank you Mick for being a true legend of Rock! 🎸 🎸 🎸 🎸 🎸 🎸 🎸

Gstreetman
22h ago

Mick as from someone who has worked in healthcare a long time at your age yes limit activity try to remain as active as you can for as long as you can. Yes pain sucks but move with purpose. in other words move slowly and cautiously. Most people with these sorts of conditions quality of life goes down quickly once becoming sedentary and they become bed ridden quickly, then last stage of failure to thrive sets in. yeah dont tour but dont become complacent either best advice i can give to anyone aging or with debilitating disorders like this

Ken Holcomb
20h ago

As someone with Degenerative Disc Disease I commend him for touring as long as he has. I'm 56 and have screws and rods holding 80% of my spine together. I hope he's able to stay strong, active and enjoys his retirement.

