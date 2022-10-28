ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

William may look at travelling to World Cup – if England reach final

By Tony Jones
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FAJXy_0iqMyOgV00

The Prince of Wales may explore travelling to the World Cup if England reach the final of the tournament being staged by controversial hosts Qatar .

William, who is president of the Football Association, will not be attending due to a “busy winter schedule”, but it is understood his office may look at making arrangements if England manager Gareth Southgate’s team reach the final.

Qatar have faced increased scrutiny over its treatment of minorities with the Australian team becoming the first World Cup squad to release a collective statement criticising host Qatar’s human rights record.

Some 16 players, including ex-Arsenal and Brighton goalkeeper Mat Ryan, appear in the video in which they draw issue with the country’s treatment of migrant workers and the LGBTQ+ community.

A Kensington Palace spokesman said the prince had no plans to attend the World Cup, which begins on November 20, adding “we hadn’t planned to go due to the busy winter schedule”.

William is still expected to follow England’s progress closely and is likely to use social media to get behind the team.

He supported the England women’s team during their victorious run in the Euro 2022 tournament and presented the players with their winning medals after they beat Germany in the final at Wembley.

Veteran campaigner Peter Tatchell , who said he was arrested after staging the first LGBT protest in Qatar, interpreted William’s decision as a snub to World Cup hosts and urged celebrities and foreign governments to follow his leadership.

Tatchell added: “Everyone should stay away to signal their opposition to the despotic tyranny in Doha and to stand in solidarity with Qataris who are striving for democracy and human rights.

“The suggested excuse that Prince William’s decision is because of a diary clash is implausible, given that the dates of the World Cup have been well known for over a year.”

William attended the 2010 World Cup with his brother the Duke of Sussex when South Africa hosted the event, but missed the 2014 tournament, hosted by Brazil, although Harry was a spectator, and did not travel to Russia for the 2018 event.

Felix Jakens, Amnesty International UK’s head of priority campaigns, said: “Prince William’s diary commitments are obviously his own affair, but it’s inevitable that this will be seen by some as the prince ‘staying away’ from the World Cup in a subtle royal protest over human rights issues in Qatar.

“The manner in which Prince William’s attendance is already being discussed shows once again that human rights issues continue to overshadow the build-up to this World Cup.

“The onus is now very much on the Qatari authorities and on Fifa to respond to calls for a properly funded migrant worker compensation fund.

“We need to see the Qatari authorities ensuring that limited labour reforms are not allowed to fall into disrepair once the World Cup ends, and we need to see Qatar abolishing the country’s outrageous anti-LGBTI laws and regulations.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

England ‘baffled’ by criticism after sealing Canada World Cup semi-final

England insist they have no plans to change their forward-dominated gameplan after a 41-5 win against Australia set up a Women’s Rugby World Cup semi‑final against Canada. All seven of England’s tries against the Wallaroos came from their hard‑edged pack with the captain, Sarah Hunter, and the head coach, Simon Middleton, adamant their team’s route-one approach offers the best chance of global domination.
The Independent

England cruise through quarter-final over Australia to reach final four at Rugby World Cup

England proved they are the benchmark at the Rugby World Cup with a 41-5 victory over Australia in their quarter-final.The world number one side were patient following a slow start due to the pouring rain at the Waitakere Stadium in Auckland, but they quickly capitalised on the Wallaroos’ ill discipline to seize the match via a dominant performance from their forwards to notch seven tries and book a spot in the final four.Australia’s inaccuracy at the lineout consistently gifted possession to the Red Roses, who claimed their 29th straight win with the result.Making a huge impact from the start 🤩The...
The Independent

Ukraine FA urges Fifa to ban Iran from World Cup

The Ukrainian Association of Football has called for Iran to be excluded from the World Cup in Qatar.The UAF’s executive committee says it has made a request to global governing body Fifa to kick Iran out of the tournament, which starts on November 20, over what it describes as the country’s “systematic human rights violations” and “the possible involvement of Iran in the military aggression of Russia against Ukraine”.Iran are due to kick off their World Cup campaign against England on November 21.Anti-government protests have engulfed the Middle East country since the death in custody of a 22-year-old woman, Mahsa...
The Independent

Spain World Cup 2022 squad guide: Full fixtures, group, ones to watch, odds and more

A decade after winning their last major title, Spain enter this winter’s World Cup with their eyes on the prize.Spain’s victory at Euro 2012 capped off a remarkable three-peat of trophy wins, which took in the 2008 European championship – their first triumph since 1964 – and the 2010 World Cup, where a golden generation secured the nation’s first world title.La Roja then disappointed in 2014, however, succumbing to the recent world title-defence curse of exiting the next World Cup in the group stage, before putting in underwhelming efforts at Euro 2016 and the 2018 World Cup to bow out...
BBC

T20 World Cup: Ben Stokes backed to 'come to the fore' for England

Coverage: Ball-by-ball Test Match Special commentary on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra, BBC Sport website & app; live text commentary with clips on BBC Sport website & app. Ben Stokes has been backed to "come to the fore" in England's crucial T20 World Cup match against New Zealand by assistant coach Paul Collingwood.
BBC

T20 World Cup: South Africa secure thrilling win over India

India 133-9 (20 overs): S Yadav 68 (40); Ngidi 4-29, Parnell 3-15 South Africa 137-5 (19.4 overs): Miller 59* (46), Markram 52 (41); A Singh 2-25 South Africa moved to the top of Group 2 with a nervy five-wicket victory over India in the Men's T20 World Cup. Lungi Ngidi...
The Independent

Briton rescued from Channel after days clinging to buoy was ‘trying to kayak to Spain’

A British man rescued from the Channel after surviving day by clinging onto a buoy had been trying to kayak to Spain, his rescuers say. Daniel Lewis, 28, was found by Dutch fishermen wearing only a pair of swimming shorts. He was suffering from severe hyperthermia and dehydration when he was brought onboard the cutter ship De Madelaine from Urk, the Netherlands. The young man told one of the fishermen that he left Dover on a kayak on 15 October and he had planned to go to Spain. Tunis Van Luut, 41, captain of the fishing vessel told The Mirror:...
The Independent

UK govt under fire for 'wretched' migrant center conditions

Britain's interior minister on Monday defended the government's treatment of newly arrived migrants after critics blamed her for the “wretched” conditions endured by thousands of people at an overcrowded center for asylum-seekers.Hundreds of people who crossed the English Channel in small boats have been moved to Manston, a former airfield in southeast England, after another processing center was hit with gasoline bombs on Sunday by an attacker who then killed himself. There already were 3,000 people at the facility, which is intended to hold about half that number.Lucy Moreton, who heads the Immigration Services Union, said the the number...
Daily Mail

England World Cup watch: Callum Wilson stakes his claim, Reiss Nelson impresses off the bench and Marcus Rashford hits 100... but a Bukayo Saka injury scare will no doubt give Gareth Southgate cause for concern

With the World Cup looming ever closer, every English player is looking to book their ticket on the plane to Qatar. While Gareth Southgate is known for having his favourites when it comes to the Three Lions' starting XI, England are blessed with depth across the field and it is not too late for a player to stake their claim to a spot in the squad.
The Independent

The Independent

901K+
Followers
293K+
Post
449M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy