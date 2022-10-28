ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Rights activist, archaeologist, architect honored in Spain

By Alvaro Barrientos
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PKVgp_0iqMyNnm00

A Polish human rights activist, a celebrated Mexican archaeologist and a Japanese architect were among the winners of prestigious Spanish awards who were honored Friday at a royal gala.

Spain’s royal family attended the annual event in northern Spain, where the eight winners of the Princess of Asturias Awards received their medals.

Adam Michnik, a former Polish dissident who was a prominent figure in Poland’s Solidarity pro-democracy movement and was imprisoned in the 1980s for his efforts to end his country’s repressive communist rule, won the prize for communication and humanities.

He is a co-founder and editor-in-chief of Gazeta Wyborczaone, one of Eastern Europe’s most popular newspapers.

Eduardo Matos Moctezuma led the excavation of the Great Aztec Temple in Mexico City, a landmark event in the archaeological world, earning him this year’s award in the social sciences category.

Japanese architect Shigeru Ban took the Concord Prize for his pioneering work on designing temporary shelters for people affected by natural disasters and armed conflict.

Ellen MacArthur, a British sailor who set world solo yachting records before creating a charity that advocates a sustainable way of life, received the Asturias award for international cooperation.

The Olympic Refugee Foundation and the refugee Olympics team, who the prize jury said enshrined the values of integration, education, solidarity and humanity, took the sports prize.

Four foreign scientists got the technical and scientific research prize for their pioneering work in artificial intelligence.

Juan Mayorga, one of Spain’s most popular and respected playwrights, won the award for literature.

The fine arts award went to two renowned figures from the world of flamenco, singer Carmen Linares and choreographer-dancer María Pagés, both from southern Spain, for modernizing the Spanish dance form.

The prizes, which earn the winners 50,000 euros ($49,800), are handed out annually by a foundation named for Spanish Crown Princess Leonor.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

South Korea: At least 153 dead after crowd crush during Halloween festivities in Seoul

At least 153 people have been killed and 133 others injured after crowds celebrating Halloween were crushed in an alleyway in the South Korean capital of Seoul.Bodies were pictured lining the streets in Itaewon, a popular nightlife district, while footage showed first responders and bystanders desperately providing CPR to unconscious victims in scenes described as “like a hell”.Emergency officials said most of the dead were teenagers or adults in their 20s who had been caught up in a crowd surge as they celebrated Halloween for the first time in three years following the lifting of Covid restrictions.Many of those...
The Independent

Footage inside Seoul crowd reveals partygoers’ panic before crush that killed 153 people

Footage taken from within a crowd in Seoul shows the panic among Halloween partygoers before a crush that killed more than 150 people. Shouting and screams can be heard as partygoers tried to push their way through the narrow alleyway in the Itaewon area, while music from the nearby nightclubs continued to blare in the background. The current death toll stands at 15, mostly teenagers and adults in their twenties, with warnings it could rise further. South Korean officials said more than 90 per cent of those killed have now been identified. Other eyewitness footage showed emergency workers and...
The Independent

Video shows people ‘deliberately shaking’ India bridge moments before collapse that killed 141

A disturbing video has captured the exact moment a pedestrian suspension bridge snapped, killing 141 people — most of them women, children and the elderly — in India’s western Gujarat state.Shocking surveillance footage showed at least one person seemingly shaking the bridge deliberately just seconds before it snapped, plunging dozens of people into the river.On Sunday evening, the British-era cable bridge in Gujarat Morbi town collapsed on the Machchhu river following overcrowding by hundreds of people, something which has been blamed on mismanagement and negligence.The death toll could mount with military teams working round the clock to pull out...
The Independent

Legacy Bill ‘biggest abuse of human rights in UK history’, says victims’ group

Proposed law to deal with the legacy of the Northern Ireland Troubles is the biggest abuse of human rights in UK history, a victims’ group has said.The Government’s draft legislation would see a form of immunity offered to those suspected of killings during the conflict if they agree to co-operate with a new truth recovery body.The Legacy Bill, which is going through its parliamentary stages, would also prohibit future civil cases and inquests related to Troubles crimes.A victims’ group called the Truth and Justice Movement condemned the proposals as it prepared to show a film to parliamentarians at Westminster on...
The Independent

UK museums willing to return Zimbabwe warrior skulls ‘taken as trophies’

A museum and university say they will repatriate human remains taken from Zimbabwe during the colonial era.Zimbabwe officials want to recover the remains of some of the leaders of an uprising against British rule in the 1980s.One of the most prominent of these leaders in the uprising - known as the First Chimurenga - was  Mbuya Nehanda, who has become a national heroine.She was executed in the capital Harare and Zimbabwe believes that her skull was taken back to the UK as a trophy.The Natural History Museum has looked through its archives and discovered 11 remains that "appear to be...
TheConversationAU

How 1970s conservation laws turned this ‘paradise on Earth’ into a tinderbox

Southeast Australia’s bushfire crisis culminated in the devastating bushfire season of 2019 and 2020 that burnt nearly 25 million hectares of bush. Our new research demonstrates how the scale of this disaster blew out due to legislation introduced in the 1970s, which was based on idea that nature should be left to grow freely without human intervention. We investigated the bushfire history of one of the worst hit areas: Buchan on Gunaikurnai Country in Victoria. We found no bushfires burned there for almost a century until the mid 1970s, following the establishment of the Land Conservation Act of 1970 –...
The Independent

Voices: The optimism I felt two years ago has gone – the UK is failing on race equality

It’s been two years since the murder of George Floyd, and race equality is still not a priority in the UK. This is the sobering reality as Black History Month 2022 draws to an end.We’ve seen an Asian prime minister, a non-white home secretary who “dreams” of deporting refugees and a Black chancellor (albeit for just 39 days) in this resoundingly quiet Black History Month – a time that’s as much about reflecting upon the Black struggle as it is focusing on the triumphs. Despite high-profile political appointments of people of colour, the government has failed to harness the momentum...
TheConversationAU

Ancient DNA reveals a hidden history of human adaptation

Humans may be just as vulnerable to environmental change as other animals, according to our new research analysing genetic data from more than a thousand people who lived across Europe and Asia over the past 45,000 years. We found traces of more than 50 “hard sweeps” in which a rare genetic variant rapidly swept through a population – most likely after a change in conditions in which those lacking the variant died out. The most striking sweep occurred among early Anatolian farming people, in a genetic region associated with the immune system called MHC-III. Hard sweeps have often been seen in...
The Independent

Peace talks on Ethiopia's Tigray conflict are extended

Peace talks between warring sides on Ethiopia’s Tigray conflict have been extended into this week, while the country’s prime minister complained in comments broadcast Monday about “lots of intervention from left and right” in the process.An official familiar with the arrangements for the talks confirmed that discussions continued in South Africa between Ethiopia’s federal government and representatives from the northern Tigray region. The first formal peace talks began last week.The African Union-led talks seek a cessation of hostilities in a war that the United States asserts has killed up to hundreds of thousands of people, an estimate made by...
The Independent

UK govt under fire for 'wretched' migrant center conditions

Britain's interior minister on Monday defended the government's treatment of newly arrived migrants after critics blamed her for the “wretched” conditions endured by thousands of people at an overcrowded center for asylum-seekers.Hundreds of people who crossed the English Channel in small boats have been moved to Manston, a former airfield in southeast England, after another processing center was hit with gasoline bombs on Sunday by an attacker who then killed himself. There already were 3,000 people at the facility, which is intended to hold about half that number.Lucy Moreton, who heads the Immigration Services Union, said the the number...
TheConversationAU

Revealed: how women cricketers mended Australia's relationship with Britain after Bodyline

To combat the prodigious run scoring of Australian batting legend Don Bradman, the captain of the visiting English cricket team, Douglas Jardine, instructed his four fast bowlers to bowl at the man not the wicket in the summer of 1932-33. Australian batsmen had a choice – get hit or get out. The English team returned home with the Ashes. Australian spectators, the press, former players and the general public were incensed. Nothing else was spoken of at work, on public transport or in the home. The controversy raged in the press and reached parliament and the pulpit. The “Bodyline” series caused a deep...
The Independent

China slams reported plan for US B-52 bombers in Australia

The United States is preparing to deploy up to six nuclear-capable B-52 bombers in northern Australia, a news report said Monday, prompting China to accuse the U.S. of undermining regional peace and stability.The United States is preparing to build dedicated facilities for the long-range bombers at Royal Australian Air Force Base Tindal in the Northern Territory, national broadcaster Australian Broadcasting Corp. reported.Tindal is south of the coastal city of Darwin, where thousands of U.S. Marines Corps troops have spent about half of each year since 2012 under a deal struck between then-U.S. President Barack Obama and then-Prime Minister Julia...
The Independent

Home Secretary facing questions over deepening migrant crisis

The Home Secretary will face MPs to explain the “car crash” decisions behind the chaos at a migrant holding centre.Suella Braverman is expected to be questioned about the problems at the Manston site in Kent when she appears in the House of Commons later on Monday.Earlier in the day, Conservative MP Sir Roger Gale described the overcrowding at the facility in his North Thanet constituency as “wholly unacceptable” and suggested it may have been allowed to happen “deliberately”.It comes as the Channel crossing crisis deepened, amid growing concern over the conditions in which migrants are being held while waiting to...
The Independent

Royal Navy warship catches boat carrying £24m of cocaine in Caribbean

Dramatic images show the torching of a smugglers’ boat carrying cocaine with a street value of around £24 million following a tense chase with a naval warship in the Caribbean.More than 400kg of drugs were seized from the vessel, which is believed to have come from South America, and three crew members were detained before it was destroyed.The Royal Navy’s Caribbean-based patrol ship HMS Medway had spotted the boat near the Dominican Republic alongside a US Coast Guard Law Enforcement Detachment and an accompanying aircraft.Following an overnight operation to secure the contraband – estimated by the National Crime Agency to...
The Independent

Rishi Sunak tells Emmanuel Macron he wants to make Channel crossings ‘unviable’

Rishi Sunak has told Emmanuel Macron that he wants Britain and France to make Channel migrant crossings “completely unviable”. The same pledge was made by Priti Patel in August 2020 and came back to haunt the former home secretary as numbers surged to record levels.Mr Sunak has been making warm overtures to the French government since becoming prime minister, following bitter rows over the Channel that worsened when Liz Truss was asked whether Mr Macron was “friend or foe” and replied: “The jury’s out.”A Downing Street spokesperson said the French president congratulated the new prime minister on his appointment in...
The Independent

World can breathe sigh of relief for climate after Bolsonaro’s election defeat

The defeat of the deforestation king Jair Bolsonaro will be a relief to climate campaigners as environmentally friendly governance is back on the table in Brazil.In a stunning political comeback, and after being jailed in 2018 ahead of Mr Bolsonaro’s election, former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva overturned what many had thought was a foregone conclusion to return to office.Under the Bolsonaro administration, destruction of the Amazon has surged, doubling CO2 emissions from wildfires between 2019 and 2020 and with deforestation reaching a 15-year high in 2021.His unwavering support of enormous agricultural conglomerates razing the rainforest for beef and...
The Independent

The Independent

901K+
Followers
293K+
Post
449M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy