Nancy Pelosi’s husband attacked during break-in at San Francisco home
Paul Pelosi, the husband of House speaker Nancy Pelosi , was assaulted during a home invasion at the couple’s San Francisco residence.
A spokesperson for Ms Pelosi, Drew Hammill, said the suspect “broke into the Pelosi residence in San Francisco and violently assaulted” the 82-year-old.
Mr Hammill said Ms Pelosi was not at home during the attack, and her husband is expected to make a full recovery.
The spokesperson also said a suspect was taken into police custody.
According to initial reports, the assailant was male and specifically targeted the Pelosi home, shouting: “Where is Nancy?”
