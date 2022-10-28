ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington Troopers Gets Spooky Surprise After Seattle Crash

By Zuri Anderson
KJR 95.7 The Jet
 3 days ago
Photo: Trooper Rick Johnson, Getty Images

Washington State Patrol troopers weren't expecting a spooky surprise while responding to a semi-truck crash in downtown Seattle.

The rollover crash happened Thursday (October 27) before 10 a.m. on the eastbound Interstate 90 on-ramp from Edgar Martinez Drive South, according to Trooper Rick Johnson . The driver was okay, but his passenger left troopers with chills.

The occupant was a plastic skeleton dressed in an orange vest. It was clearly unrattled by the crash.

"The Halloween prop in the cab is a little shocking though!" Johnson wrote alongside pictures of the crash scene and bony passenger. No word on if authorities freed the trapped fella.

The toppled truck partially blocked the ramp until a tow truck arrived around 11:30 a.m. The Washington State Department of Transportation said the scene was cleared up by noon.

This wasn't the first time a Seattle driver had a fake skeleton dressed up and chilling in their car. Earlier this year, Johnson pulled over someone for doing just that , except it wasn't all fun and games.

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

