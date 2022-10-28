ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aubrey Plaza ‘Spills the Tea’ on Co-Stars in 5-Inch Heels & Plunging Black Dress on ‘Stephen Colbert’

By Joce Blake
 4 days ago

Aubrey Plaza made a stylish return to “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” last night to chat about the season two premiere of HBO’s “The White Lotus.” During her interview, she revealed some “tea” about her co-stars Jennifer Coolidge and Elizabeth Olsen.

The actress sat down on the late-night talk show wearing a chic little black dress with a plunging sweetheart neckline. Plaza accessorized with a silver chain necklace accompanied by a teardrop diamond and a matching silver band ring. This is a different page from her style book as she recently went for a bright red Mônot dress with matching red heels for “The White Lotus” premiere earlier this week.

When it came down to footwear, Plaza strapped into a luxurious pair of satin platform sandals from Miu Miu. These $1,220 sandals are characterized by a large bow with the brand’s logo evoking a retro mood. The ankle strap and a thick heel of 5.3 inches complete the style.

Miu Miu is a popular brand among celebrities. Emily Ratajkowski, Lili Reinhart, Jessica Alba, or Kerry Washington were recently seen wearing different Miu Miu styles.

Platform pumps feature an elevated sole and typically a high heel 4 inches or higher. The platformed construction helps compensate for the height of the heel, allowing for more height than a traditional pump without any added discomfort.

PHOTOS: See How Aubrey Plaza Flatters Her Feet in Chic Sandal Styles

