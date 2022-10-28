ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Disneyland Resort Adds Mighty Jabari Juggernaut M’Baku To Avengers Campus Ahead Of ’Wakanda Forever’ Celebration

Wakanda Forever!

Disneyland Resort is celebrating globally anticipated superhero blockbuster “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” with special activations at Disney California Adventure Park and an art installation in Downtown Disney District from Nov. 11, 2022 (the film’s release date) through Jan. 8, 2023.

Downtown Disney District will display a special mural created by artist Nikkolas Smith who previously created the viral art installation “King Chad.”

Guests can also expect to see mighty Jabari juggernaut M’Baku lead the interactive ‘Way of the Jabari’ experience at Avengers Campus.

Near the site of the Collector’s Fortress, The Black Panther Celebration Garden will honor the legacy of the Black Panther in Wakandan lore by inviting guests to reflect on the legendary protectors of the Kingdom.

The Flavors of Wakanda marketplace in the Hollywood Backlot will serve traditional African dishes including Peri-Peri Chicken with yellow Jollof rice, Maafe–a ground peanut stew with sweet potatoes, tomatoes, black-eyed peas and spices served with naan, Butterfly Pea Tea Lemonade, the Dawa beverage (vodka, lemonade, honey, ginger beer, and butterfly pea tea), and more.

Oh yes, we need one of these while watching the movie!

Other special offerings include Shuri’s cup-holding gauntlet available at the Flavors of Wakanda marketplace, Shawarma Palace, Shawarma Palace Too, and select vending carts near Avengers Campus.

In “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M’Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira), and the Dora Milaje (including Florence Kasumba) fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T’Challa’s death.

As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with the help of War Dog Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o) and Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) to forge a new path for the kingdom of Wakanda.

Check out the trailer below:

Introducing Tenoch Huerta as Namor, King of a hidden undersea nation, the film (which Marvel boss Kevin Feige announced as the Phase 4 finale) also stars Dominique Thorne (making her debut as Ironheart), Michaela Coel, Mabel Cadena, and Alex Livanalli.

Community Policy