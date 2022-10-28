ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HipHopWired

BRUH: Ye aka Kanye West Allegedly A Huge Fan Of Hitler Per “Sources”

By Christopher Smith
HipHopWired
HipHopWired
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MF5Eo_0iqMxD0j00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bTpJU_0iqMxD0j00

Source: MEGA / Getty

As the fallout over his antisemitic remarks ensues, Ye aka Kanye West is now being accused of being a huge fan of Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler.
According to reports , several people that once were close to the YEEZUS artist claim that he’s had an intense fascination with the leader of the Nazi regime in Germany. A business executive who once worked with Ye said that there was a distinct hostile work environment present, and it was tied to this obsession he had with Hitler.

“He would praise Hitler by saying how incredible it was that he was able to accumulate so much power and would talk about all the great things he and the Nazi Party achieved for the German people,” the person said to CNN.

The executive would eventually leave his position and reached a settlement with West and his business entities. Declining to be named out of fear of reprisal and having signed a confidentiality agreement, they said that West openly expressed admiration for Hitler and spoke often of reading his 1925 manifesto, Mein Kampf .

The individual also stated that the rapper wanted to name his 2018 album “Hitler,” and that his inner circle was aware of these sentiments. The album would eventually be named Ye, but there was no further information offered as to how that came about.

The revelations come after weeks of antisemitic comments from West have cost him dearly with business partnerships being severed. They also fall in line with what media personality Van Lathan Jr. claims to have witnessed back in 2018 around the time of his confrontation with West at the TMZ offices when he was still employed there.

“I mean, I was taken aback because that type of antisemitic talk is disgusting. It’s like, I’m taken aback any time anyone does that, right?” he said in a recent episode of the Higher Learning podcast. “But as far as [West], I knew that that was in him because when he came to TMZ, he said that stuff and they took it out of the interview…He said something like, ‘I love Hitler, I love Nazis.’ Something to that effect when he was there. And they took it out of the interview for whatever reason. It wasn’t my decision,” Luther said.

The post BRUH: Ye aka Kanye West Allegedly A Huge Fan Of Hitler Per “Sources” appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired .

Comments / 0

Related
TMZ.com

Judge Mathis Says Kanye's Degrading Black Race, Adidas Can Walk Away

Judge Mathis thinks Kanye West is degrading African-American with his antics -- and by extension, he believes Ye makes Adidas look bad too ... giving 'em every right to break up. The TV magistrate went scorched earth on KW Friday in L.A. where he told our photog what he thought...
XXL Mag

Kanye West Declares ‘War’ on Diddy, Says He’s Going to Use Puff as Example

Kanye West has declared war on Diddy after Puff recently shared his disapproval of Ye's "White Lives Matter" shirts. On Friday morning (Oct. 7), Kanye West began sharing a text conversation between himself and Diddy, in which Diddy appears to want to talk face-to-face about the controversy Ye has stirred up with his "White Lives Matter" shirts and comments about ending the Black Lives Matter movement. The entertainers began texting after apparently having a phone conversation that Ye was not feeling.
TMZ.com

Khloe Kardashian Steps Out Wearing Yeezys After Adidas Drops Kanye West

Khloe Kardashian was the first in her family to publicly support the Jewish community and defend her sister Kim Kardashian against Kanye West ... but apparently, she's still a fan of the Yeezy shoe itself. Khloe was spotted wearing Yeezy 350s Wednesday while taking her daughter True to an art...
Rolling Stone

Kanye Is Never Coming Back From This

“I can say antisemitic things and Adidas can’t drop me,” the artist formerly known as Kanye West proclaimed on Drink Champs just over a week ago. “Now what?” he rhetorically asked, with the sneering audacity of a man whose millions of dollars, millions of fans, and substantial high-powered connections have carried him through numerous instances of public backlash over the past 20 years. But that day is over. Today, Adidas dropped him after a month in which he’s consistently asserted that he’s up against a cabal of Jewish people who control the world. His Yeezy partnership with Adidas was the...
MINNESOTA STATE
rolling out

Kanye West looks forward to Jay-Z and Beyoncé endorsing him for president

Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, is continuing on his 2024 Presidential campaign tour. The latest press stop was on “Drink Champs,” the award-winning podcast co-hosted by N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN. The three-hour conversation included Ye’s conspiracy on George Floyd’s death, which Floyd’s family is now reportedly considering...
hiphop-n-more.com

Donald Trump Says Kanye West Is Acting “Crazy” & Needs “Help”

Kanye West has undoubtedly said some unbelievable things throughout the years, but the past couple of weeks have been unprecedented, even for him. Just today on his second Drink Champs appearance, the rapper said that Drake slept with Kris Jenner, claimed that George Floyd died from fentanyl and called Meek Mill a “fed”. That’s not to mention some antisemitic remarks and serious claims about child actors being placed in his home.
hotnewhiphop.com

Mos Def Wears “White Lives Matter” Shirt With ‘V’ Blacked Out

Recently, there has been a lot of controversy surrounding Kanye West wearing a “White Lives Matter” shirt. Hundreds of people found the quote offensive, claiming it took away from the meaning of the Black Lives Matter movement. BLM was created to bring light to the racism, discrimination, and racial inequality endured by black people.
ETOnline.com

Vivica A. Fox Urges Kanye West to Save His Legacy: 'Don't Be Afraid' to Get Help (Exclusive)

Vivica A. Fox is issuing "a little extra tough love" to Kanye "Ye" West amid his ongoing public outbursts. The actress made headlines recently when she issued a strongly worded criticism of his comments about the death of George Floyd, declaring, "Yo, Kanye, f**k you and I mean that with everything inside of me" on an episode of Fox Soul's Cocktails With Queen.
hotnewhiphop.com

DaBaby Reveals What He Paid For Tory Lanez, Lil Baby, Boosie Badazz Features

He also mentioned collaborating with Yo Gotti but added the CMG boss “did that on the love.”. Fans expect that DaBaby has something brewing now that he’s in the thick of a press tour. After catching up with Ebro in the Morning for an interview where he laid it all out on the table, the hitmaker is back with another expansive conversation with Big Boy’s Neighborhood. In a highlight from the exchange, Big Boy mentioned the feature prices that DaBaby paid his peers early on in his career, and the rapper revisited some of those numbers.
HipHopWired

HipHopWired

New York City, NY
18K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

HipHopWired authoritatively documents the many facets of Hip-Hop with the respect and verve the culture truly deserves.

 https://hiphopwired.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy