ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami Beach, FL

Miami Beach condo building evacuated near deadly collapse

By Associated Press
ABC7 Fort Myers
ABC7 Fort Myers
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Q6ZI7_0iqMwzOy00
AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File

MIAMI BEACH (AP) — An evacuation order has abruptly forced out residents of a 14-story oceanfront building on the same avenue where a condominium collapse killed nearly 100 people last year.

The city posted an unsafe structure notice Thursday evening at the Port Royale condominium, Miami Beach spokesperson Melissa Berthier said in an email, The Associated Press reported.

A structural engineering report prompted the evacuation of the 164-unit structure, which is in the process of undergoing a required recertification. An engineer discovered that a main support beam identified for repair 10 months ago had shifted and that a crack in the beam had expanded, and other structural supports may need repair as well, the report said.

At least one observer said the damage extends beyond a single support beam.

Inspection Engineers Inc. said in a letter to the city that it’s working to obtain a city permit so that “comprehensive shoring” can be installed within 10 days. That will be followed by another inspection of the building, which was constructed in 1971.

During an inspection about 10 months ago, engineers found “areas of concern that we designated as a priority to be repaired,” Arshad Vioar said in an email sent to the Miami Beach Building Department, according to AP.

The building’s association selected a contractor, and the repairs started about four weeks ago. The firm that inspected the building was asked to supervise the work and this week “noticed that one of the main beams in the garage had experienced a structural deflection of approximately ½ inch and also the existing crack that was marked for repair had extended,” Vioar said in the email.

The Port Royale is about 1.3 miles (2 kilometers) south of the Champlain Towers South condo building in Surfside, Florida, also on Collins Avenue, where 98 people were killed in a June 2021 collapse.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
South Florida Sun Sentinel

‘Sewage/wastewater backing up through floor drains,’ flies, rodent droppings: 6 South Florida restaurants shut

State inspectors temporarily shut six South Florida restaurants last week, citing issues such as live flies on dining room walls and drying pans, rodent droppings along kitchen walls, and roaches crawling on a dishwasher. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the Florida Department of Business and Professional ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
travelnoire.com

Yacht Party Goes Up In Flames In Miami

A company retreat goes all bad when their chartered yacht catches fire off the coast of Miami Beach. The group was just hanging out 30 feet away from the Miami Beach Marina when the boat caught a blaze in the afternoon. Everybody Jump. As the passengers caught wind of the...
MIAMI BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

The Fort Lauderdale International Boat show draws crowds amid economic anxiety

Howard Parker, 56, was looking for an upgrade. “I have a boat,” the Jacksonville-based fisherman explained. “I want a bigger one.” He had come to the right place: the 63rd Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show, the largest in-water boat show in the world, which reached a peak Saturday at its six different venues, including the Broward County Convention Center and the Bahia Mar Yachting ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Two Injured In Seven Bridges Delray Beach During Halloween Incident

DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A teen girl sustained serious injuries Halloween night at the club house at the Delray Beach community of Seven Bridges. Read the complete report at BocaNewsNow.com. The girl, younger than 16, was allegedly inebriated and injured in a fist fight with another girl. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
speedonthewater.com

‘Crazy’ Fort Lauderdale Show Heads Into Final Day

With four days of the 2022 Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show in the books, the Southwest Florida event closes today at 6 p.m. Show breakdown and move out begins tomorrow in earnest. But go-fast powerboat exhibitors including Adrenaline Powerboats, Cigarette Racing Team, Donzi Marine, Fountain Powerboats, Midnight Express Boats, Mystic Powerboats, MTI, Nor-Tech Hi-Performance Boats and Sunsation Powerboats, as well as noteworthy Lake of the Ozarks area-headquartered Big Thunder Marine and Performance Boat Center, will return home pleased with the results of their efforts.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
NBC Miami

Large Police Presence in Northwest Miami Neighborhood

A large police presence was seen Monday morning outside of an area in northwest Miami-Dade. Officers were at the area of Northwest 55th Terrace and 10th Avenue, where Miami Police were investigating several cars in the area that may have been damaged. Investigators have not released details on what may...
MIAMI, FL
Miami New Times

700 Euclid: Another Slice of Miami Beach History Crumbles

The Annell apartment building in Miami Beach — once a booming hotel known for its Mediterranean revival architecture and rich history — is now shuttered and uninhabited. In June, city officials found the 87-year-old building to be unsafe to house tenants. Following a partial ceiling collapse and a...
MIAMI BEACH, FL
Click10.com

Man arrested in shooting at southwest Miami-Dade strip mall

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A Homestead man is facing an attempted murder charge after police said he shot a man outside of a southwest Miami-Dade strip mall Thursday. Officers responded to the strip mall, located near the corner of Quail Roost Drive and Southwest 114th Avenue in the county’s South Miami Heights area, at around 2 p.m. following the shooting.
HOMESTEAD, FL
cohaitungchi.com

Top 7 Beaches for Couples in MIAMI, Florida

Miami is one of the most exciting and vibrant cities in the USA; it offers an array of first-class restaurants, nightclubs, and entertainment venues. For the more adventurous types there’s exploring the Everglades National Park or even spying on alligators in South Miami-Dade. And if you’re visiting with your...
MIAMI, FL
NBC Miami

Miami-Dade Boy Missing for Two Months Found Safe in Canada

Jorge "JoJo" Morales, a 6-year-old boy with autism missing from Miami-Dade since August, was found safe and unharmed in Canada, Miami-Dade Police said. JoJo had been missing since Aug. 27 after his father failed to return him to his mother as part of a custody agreement. A missing person alert...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Parkland Talk

3 Vehicles Burned in Parkland Fire

Three vehicles caught fire in Parkland and became engulfed in flames Sunday, authorities said. One car caught fire, and the flames spread to two other vehicles, said Deputy Chief Mike Moser of the Coral Springs-Parkland Fire Department. The fires were not suspicious in nature, according to Moser. The initial blaze...
PARKLAND, FL
ABC7 Fort Myers

ABC7 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
10K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News & weather information for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry and Glades counties.

 https://abc-7.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy