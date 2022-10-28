ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

hawaiinewsnow.com

‘Unmanaged retreat’: Report calls for swift action to tackle North Shore erosion

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - “Unmanaged retreat.”. That’s what Denise Antolini calls the steady loss of North Shore beaches and properties to worsening erosion. Antolini has fond memories of living of her family’s Sunset Beach home in the 1990s. Today, the law professor is partnering with a working group to come up with proposals to save the coastline and its homes.
Sunrise News Roundup (Nov. 1, 2022)

New report finds 73% of North Shore beaches are undergoing chronic erosion. Coastal erosion on the North Shore continues to be a major problem and over the last year, a group has been working to lay out a detailed path forward. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. The Hawaii International Film...
Hawaii News Now - Jen Robbins

Wet and locally windy conditions are possible as we head into the latter half of the week. There's a chance for winds and showers to increase by midweek into the upcoming weekend. Hawaii News Now at 5:00 p.m. Weather Report - Saturday, October 29, 2022. Updated: Oct. 29, 2022 at...
Trade wind conditions to start the work week

Hawaii News Now at 5:00 p.m. Weather Report - Saturday, October 29, 2022. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 5 p.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now. A wet start to the weekend possible for parts of the state. Updated: Oct. 28, 2022...
Army warns of noise disturbances during military training on Oahu, Hawaii Island

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Military training will cause more noise and traffic on Oahu and Hawaii Island this week. There will be an increase in airplanes flying from Wheeler Army Airfield, Kalaeloa Airport and Bradshaw Army Airport. That training will also include the use of blank ammunition and explosive simulators. “It’s...
Forecast: Stronger winds with more showers on the way

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Moderate trade winds will focus brief showers across mainly windward and mauka areas during the next few days. Expect strengthening trade winds starting Tuesday. In addition increasing moisture is expected to enhance trade showers from late Wednesday through the end of the new work week. Another small...
Crackin’ Kitchen brings Cajun cuisine inspired by the spirit of Hawaii

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Crackin’ Kitchen and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Crackin’ Kitchen visit https://crackinkitchen.com/. Crackin’ Kitchen is like no other of its kind, offering a new style of Hawaiian-Cajun...
