HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Miss Hawaii has a chance to make it to the finals in the Miss America pageant, but it’s up to you to help her out and vote. Iolani School alumna Lauren Teruya is asking for your help to secure her spot as one of the finalists in the 2023 Miss America competition in Connecticut in December.

HAWAII STATE ・ 15 HOURS AGO