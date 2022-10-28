ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

This Is Missouri's 'Creepiest' Legend

By Logan DeLoye
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Halloween is just around the corner and what better way to build excitement for the holiday than by sharing scary stories. These particular stories have been passed down throughout the years despite their varying factuality. Urban legends are just that: legends. Though there may be some truth to the story, a few of these tales have yet to be proven entirely factual. Regardless, there is one legend that has been told and re-told throughout Missouri history that you might have heard a few times before.

According to a list compiled by Insider , the creepiest urban legend in Missouri history is that of Momo the Missouri Monster. Insider detailed this legend to be similar to that of "Bigfoot/Sasquatch." Momo is said to feast on dogs, and is recognized due to the way that it smells and is shaped. Stories have been shared detailing the abduction of children, yet nothing was ever proven.

Here is what Insider had to say about the creepiest urban legend in Missouri :

"Momo is Missouri's version of Bigfoot/Sasquatch. He's been said to have terrible body odor, a pumpkin-shaped head, and an appetite for dogs. In 1968, Momo reportedly tried to abduct a 4-year-old boy, though no evidence was ever found."

MISSOURI STATE
