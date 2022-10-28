ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WGN Radio

Fake Trump Twitter statement dupes figures on both left and right

By Dominick Mastrangelo, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
WGN Radio
WGN Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RIMX2_0iqMwt6c00

( The Hill ) – News of Elon Musk’s corporate takeover of social media giant Twitter dominated headlines late Thursday into Friday morning.

The bombastic billionaire’s $44 billion deal with Twitter immediately set off a firestorm of speculation about what the platform might look like under a new executive who has characterized himself as a First Amendment absolutist and sparked controversy with his own social media posts.

Chief among the questions being debated online and in the news media on Thursday was whether Musk would reinstate the account of former President Trump, who lost his privileges on the site over what company leadership said at the time was a pattern of posts that violated their rules on harmful information.

Hours after news of Musk’s takeover broke, a fake statement from Trump began circulating online.

“Congratulations to Elon Musk on his purchase of Twitter. Many people are saying that change was needed, as the old management was too concerned with the woke agenda,” the fabricated statement read. “I have been told that my account will be back up and running on Monday — we will see. Happy to be able to engage with an African-American owned business!”

A number of media and political personalities shared the statement with their followers and viewers, including newly minted MSNBC host Alex Wagner.

“In the rush of reporting on Elon Musk’s purchase of Twitter we included some bad information about Donald Trump’s reaction to the deal. We regret the error,” the Twitter account for Wagner’s show wrote late Thursday evening after her show noted the fake statement .

Conservative media personality Dinesh D’Souza also sh ared the fake statement with his 2.5 Million followers, with the caption reading: “Trump weighs in:”

A number of other right-wing Twitter accounts also fell for the fake statement .

On Friday morning, Trump did weigh in on Musk’s purchase of Twitter, issuing a sta tement on Truth Social , the social networking website he founded shortly after leaving office.

The former president did not commit to rejoining Twitter.

“I am very happy that Twitter is now in sane hands, and will no longer be run by Radical Left Lunatics and Maniacs that truly hate our country,” Trump wrote. “Twitter must now work hard to rid itself of all of the bots and fake accounts that have hurt it so badly. It will be much smaller, but better. I LOVE TRUTH!”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN Radio 720 - Chicago's Very Own.

Comments / 0

Related
WGN Radio

Groups call on top Twitter advertisers to press Musk to enforce rules

A group of more than 40 civil society organizations on Tuesday sent a letter urging the top 20 Twitter advertisers to threaten to suspend their ads globally if the platform’s new owner Elon Musk won’t commit to enforcing safety standards and community guidelines. “We, the undersigned organizations, call on you to notify Musk and publicly […]
WGN Radio

Trump: Attack on Paul Pelosi a ‘terrible thing’

Former President Donald Trump in an interview Sunday called the attack on Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-Calif.) husband in their San Francisco home a “terrible thing” as he railed against crime in Democrat-led cities.
WGN Radio

Celebs eye Twitter exit after Musk takeover

A slew of Hollywood stars are considering pressing Ctrl-Alt-Delete on Twitter following Elon Musk’s takeover of the platform. The controversial Tesla CEO was named the sole director of Twitter on Monday after completing his $44 billion acquisition of the company last week. Musk has suggested he plans to lift lifelong bans and transform Twitter’s content […]
WGN Radio

Political pressures divide, inflame response to Pelosi attack

The attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-Calif.) husband Paul Pelosi has been met with finger-pointing over who’s to blame for political violence, fueling partisan tensions in the week before the midterm elections that will decide if the Speaker and her fellow Democrats keep or lose control of the House. The brutal assault has kindled […]
WGN Radio

Arizona governor candidate Kari Lake jokes about Paul Pelosi attack

Kari Lake, the Republican nominee for governor of Arizona, made light Monday of the violent assault against Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-Calif.) husband on Friday.  “It is not impossible to protect our kids at school. They act like it is,” Lake said at a campaign stop along her “Ask Me Anything” tour.   “Nancy Pelosi — well, […]
ARIZONA STATE
WGN Radio

Trump Organization faces criminal tax fraud trial over perks

NEW YORK (AP) — For years, as Donald Trump was soaring from reality TV star to the White House, his real estate empire was bankrolling big perks for some of his most trusted senior executives, including apartments and luxury cars. Now Trump’s company, the Trump Organization, is on trial this week for criminal tax fraud […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WGN Radio

Poll workers train for conflict: ‘A little nervous? I am.’

Election officials across the country are bracing for confrontational poll watchers fueled by lies about the legitimacy of the 2020 election spread by former President Donald Trump and others, even after Trump's loss was upheld by repeated reviews, audits and recounts, and courts rejected legal challenges.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WGN Radio

Russia continues strikes in Ukraine, most of Kyiv without water

Pavlo Bandriwsky, Vice President of the Ukrainian Congress Committee of America Illinois Division, joins Lisa Dent to discuss what’s next for the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv following Russian strikes on the region. Follow The Lisa Dent Show on Twitter:Follow @LisaDentSpeaksFollow @SteveBertrand Follow @kpowell720 Follow @maryvandeveldeFollow @LaurenLapka
WGN Radio

Rick Scott says Democrats will get a ‘rude awakening’ on Election Day

National Republican Senatorial Committee Chairman Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) on Sunday predicted Democrats will get a “rude awakening” on Election Day, anticipating Republicans cruising to a majority in the upper chamber on issues like inflation and crime. “I think the Democrats are going to get a rude awakening on Nov. 8 that high inflation, high […]
WGN Radio

Clinton wants Trump to pay her legal fees after tossed conspiracy lawsuit

Former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton is asking a federal court to order former President Trump to pay her legal fees over a suit he filed alleging she and others engaged in a conspiracy to undermine his 2016 campaign with accusations of Russian collusion. In a motion filed on Monday, Clinton’s attorneys cast Trump’s suit […]
WGN Radio

WGN Radio

12K+
Followers
15K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WGN Radio 720 and wgnradio.com are Chicago's Very Own: Live and local news, talk, sports, weather, traffic, business and more.

 https://www.wgnradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy