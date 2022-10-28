ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
House Digest

Comments / 0

Related
House Digest

Does Home Depot Responsibly Source Their Lumber?

Lumber plays a key role in the manufacturing of a home, from the foundation to its intricate interior details. In fact, carpenters and DIYers alike can turn just about any piece of wood into a gorgeous dining table or cabinetry for the kitchen — and many buy this material from stores like Home Depot. If you're a woodworker and live near a forest, it may be easier to obtain lumber based on the local rules and regulations for cutting down trees. While this likely presents fewer obstacles, going this route means the wood isn't responsibly sourced or harvested in a managed forest, according to Reseat. Not only that, but home improvement stores are also easy targets for sourcing lumber unethically.
House Digest

House Digest

New York, NY
67K+
Followers
7K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

At House Digest, we work hard to make sure you can live well. We cover home renovation trends, home design trends, and more. Our team of writers and editors have years of experience working in the home and garden media space. Do you need to know the best color to paint your walls, how to find the right plants for you, or need some serious celeb home inspo? House Digest gives you everything you need to make your house into a home.

 https://www.housedigest.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy