Suspect Who Attacked Paul Pelosi in His Home Was Reportedly Looking for House Speaker: 'Where Is Nancy?'

CNN reports that the intruder confronted House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband asking about her before attacking him with a hammer and attempting to tie him up "until Nancy got home" When an intruder broke into a San Francisco home early Friday morning, they were searching for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Armed with a hammer, they were unable to locate her — so they instead attacked her 82-year-old husband, Paul Pelosi, who was in the residence. That's according to new reports by CNN, who received detail from sources briefed on the violent...
Paul Pelosi Is Undergoing Brain Surgery After Being Attacked with Hammer in His Home: Report

According to U.S. Capitol Police, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was in Washington, D.C. with her protective detail at the time of the attack, which occurred at the couple's San Francisco home Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, is reportedly undergoing brain surgery hours after being attacked by an intruder at the couple's San Francisco home early Friday morning. NBC Bay Area reports that Paul "was taken to Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital and undergoing brain surgery" as of Friday afternoon, with a source telling the outlet he was in stable...
Trump silent on Paul Pelosi attack

Former President Trump has remained silent on the recent attack of Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), even as fellow members of the Republican Party have condemned the assault. Trump posted frequently on his own social media platform Truth Social over the past 24 hours, but...
National Abortion Legality Is On The Ballot

Could a ban on abortion really happen? Some say that it’s far-fetched, but some say it’s closer to reality than we ever believed. I mentioned in a previous editorial that this is a topic that will go back and forth forever. The Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision said that...

