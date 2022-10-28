Read full article on original website
Related
Suspect Who Attacked Paul Pelosi in His Home Was Reportedly Looking for House Speaker: 'Where Is Nancy?'
CNN reports that the intruder confronted House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband asking about her before attacking him with a hammer and attempting to tie him up "until Nancy got home" When an intruder broke into a San Francisco home early Friday morning, they were searching for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Armed with a hammer, they were unable to locate her — so they instead attacked her 82-year-old husband, Paul Pelosi, who was in the residence. That's according to new reports by CNN, who received detail from sources briefed on the violent...
Paul Pelosi told attacker he needed to use the bathroom, called 911 from there
“Where is Nancy?” the perpetrator called out before assaulting the speaker's husband with a hammer — an attack that rattled lawmakers.
Ocasio-Cortez slams McCarthy for saying ‘nothing’ following Paul Pelosi’s attack
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) on Saturday hit House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) over his silence following an attack carried out on Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-Calif.) husband, Paul Pelosi, in their San Fransisco home. “Last year, a GOP Congressman shared a depiction of himself killing me. When the House...
Paul Pelosi Is Undergoing Brain Surgery After Being Attacked with Hammer in His Home: Report
According to U.S. Capitol Police, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was in Washington, D.C. with her protective detail at the time of the attack, which occurred at the couple's San Francisco home Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, is reportedly undergoing brain surgery hours after being attacked by an intruder at the couple's San Francisco home early Friday morning. NBC Bay Area reports that Paul "was taken to Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital and undergoing brain surgery" as of Friday afternoon, with a source telling the outlet he was in stable...
Alleged attacker asked for Nancy Pelosi before beating her husband with hammer
Suspect David DePape has been booked on suspicion of attempted murder and other counts. The assault on Paul Pelosi raises concerns as attacks on public officials rise.
The intruder who broke into the Pelosi home and asked 'where is Nancy' had a bag of zip ties: report
The 42-year-old suspect who attacked Paul Pelosi told authorities he was "waiting for Nancy." CNN reports he had a bag of zip ties with him.
Pelosi likely has the largest security detail of any lawmaker in Congress. Here's what we know about her and her husband Paul's protection.
Keeping Congress safe is all up to the US Capitol Police. And congressional security forces rarely talk about how they guard political leaders.
Paul Pelosi attacker carried zip ties: AP source
Paul Pelosi remains hospitalized and “continues to improve."
Trump silent on Paul Pelosi attack
Former President Trump has remained silent on the recent attack of Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), even as fellow members of the Republican Party have condemned the assault. Trump posted frequently on his own social media platform Truth Social over the past 24 hours, but...
Nancy Pelosi's Husband 'Violently Assaulted' During Home Invasion
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband was 'violently attacked' during a home invasion, according to her office.
Congressional lawmakers aghast after Pelosi's husband attacked during break-in
Lawmakers from both sides of the aisle were aghast after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband was violently attacked at their home in San Francisco, California.
National Abortion Legality Is On The Ballot
Could a ban on abortion really happen? Some say that it’s far-fetched, but some say it’s closer to reality than we ever believed. I mentioned in a previous editorial that this is a topic that will go back and forth forever. The Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision said that...
Paul Pelosi, Husband of Nancy Pelosi, Attacked at Home
Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), has been attacked at the couple's San Francisco residence. Credit: Bloomberg Creative Photos (Getty Images) Pelosi's office issued an official statement regarding the incident. Spokesman Drew Hammill said:
Comments / 0