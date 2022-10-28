GRAND ISLAND, Neb . - Construction is set to begin for the new CHI Health Clinic in Grand Island. The clinic is scheduled to open in Spring 2024 and will feature 54 patient exam rooms and space for up to 31 providers. The project is estimated to cost $15 million and will provide family and specialty care in a underserved area of the city.

