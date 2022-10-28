Read full article on original website
New CHI health clinic to provide underserved area in the region
GRAND ISLAND, Neb . - Construction is set to begin for the new CHI Health Clinic in Grand Island. The clinic is scheduled to open in Spring 2024 and will feature 54 patient exam rooms and space for up to 31 providers. The project is estimated to cost $15 million and will provide family and specialty care in a underserved area of the city.
North Platte second Nebraska city to deploy high-tech license plate readers
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. -- Flock Safety announced there will be another Nebraska city using their license plate readers. The company said that in Kearney, law enforcement reported the original trial of the Flock Safety license plate readers had resulted in two felony arrests and five misdemeanor arrests made, four stolen vehicle recoveries, and one follow-up on a possible domestic violence/physical disturbance report and other reports.
NOV 5 (11:45 AM CT) - Central Missouri vs UNK (NCN TV)
KEARNEY - The game between Central Missouri and UNK will be televised on News Channel Nebraska and streamed online via the MIAA Network starting at 11:45 AM CT. To watch the game online you need to have a subscription to the MIAA Network. Sign up for an MIAA Network subscription here!
