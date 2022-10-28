Aryna Sabalenka called her being in Forth Worth a 'miracle' after her serving issues lost her plenty of matches early in the year. The Belarusian player had many issues with her serving hitting double digits in double faults pretty much regularly. It gave away many points to her opponents losing her a couple of matches as well. The issue got so bad that she even had ideas of stopping for a while but opted for a specialist to try and understand what was going wrong in her service motion.

1 DAY AGO