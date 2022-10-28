Read full article on original website
Emma Raducanu withdraws from Billie Jean King Cup
Emma Raducanu won't help team of Great Britain at the 2022 Billie Jean King Cup as she didn't have enough time to recover form her injury. This year, the 2021 US Open champion entered Top 10 of the WTA Rankings for the first time in her career but later dropped to no. 76. Despite winning only 17 out of 36 matches played, Emma Raducanu remained British no. 1 and was set to lead Great Britain at the 2022 Billie Jean King Cup.
SkySports
Daniil Medvedev seals Vienna Open title, while Felix Auger-Aliassime wins the Swiss Indoors in Basel
Daniil Medvedev captured his second ATP title of the season at the Erste Bank Open in Vienna, while Felix Auger-Aliassime lifted his third consecutive ATP Tour title with victory in Basel. Medvedev fought back to beat Denis Shapovalov 4-6 6-3 6-2 in two hours and 16 minutes, with his greater...
tennisuptodate.com
Gilles Simon set to end career at Paris Masters with fitting final opponent
Gilles Simon will say goodbye to tennis at the Paris Masters with Andy Murray perhaps his final career opponent. The French player gave many years to tennis and some of them were quite successful. While he never won a grand slam, he was ranked inside the top 100 and played some amazing matches against some of the best. His final opponent might be Andy Murray who is his round-one opponent at the Paris Masters but if Simon wins, he'll still play one more match.
wtatennis.com
WTA Finals round-robin groups are drawn in Fort Worth
The stage is set for the 2022 WTA Finals, as the groups for the round-robin portion of the prestigious year-ending championships were drawn on Friday night in Fort Worth. Each singles player or doubles team will face off against all of the other participants in their respective group during the first six days of the tournament. At the end of the round-robin matches, the top two players or teams from each group will advance to the single-elimination semifinals.
tennisuptodate.com
Auger-Aliassime defeats No. 1 Alcaraz in Basel to win 12th consecutive match
There is no beating Felix Auger-Aliassime as he improved to 3-0 against Carlos Alcaraz after another solid 6-3 6-2 win. It's a matchup that we'll see for many more years to come and it should be one of those that will become legendary over time. Two fascinating young players going head to head but one has been the far better one so far.
Federer v Nadal: a great sporting rivalry rooted in mutual respect
In an exclusive extract Roger Federer’s remarkable career and his epic grand slam history with Rafael Nadal is revisited
tennisuptodate.com
Dramatic coaching split for Garcia ahead of WTA Finals: "I preferred to cut rather than tear"
Carolina Garcia parted ways with her coach just days before the WTA Finals were set to begin in Forth Worth. The French player will be playing at her first WTA Finals due to a dream season which saw her hit an even higher peak than several years ago when she won back-to-back WTA 1000 trophies. Garcia started working with her coach last year and since then they have been able to completely transform her career.
tennisuptodate.com
"I stopped going out, partying, and drinking alcohol" - Paire details his comeback
Benoit Paire has recommitted to tennis again and the French player detailed his comeback plan that includes avoidance of alcohol among other things. Paire has not enjoyed tennis since the pandemic started as his level dipped with no people in the stands. He struggled greatly with his level but this year it's been a battle with depression on top of that. He recommitted to tennis recently opting for a new approach which he detailed in a talk with Ouest-France:
tennisuptodate.com
"She's a challenge just by herself" - Garcia on solving Swiatek puzzle at WTA Finals
Caroline Garcia is the only player in the WTA Finals field to have beaten Swiatek this year and she's ready to do it again. Iga Swiatek did not lose too many matches this year but one of those came against Caroline Garcia. The French player handed her a rather painful loss as it was in Warsaw on clay, the only event in her native country.
tennisuptodate.com
"Fire died inside" - Barty reveals moment that forced retirement
Ashleigh Barty retired from tennis earlier this year after winning the Australian Open revealing recently that she lost motivation. Barty did not walk away from tennis for the first time as she walked away as a promising player to focus on other sports. The grind that tennis demands is very demanding on Barty who is a person who enjoys spending time with family and rarely leaves Australia.
tennisuptodate.com
Thiem ends 2022 season after Vienna defeat, won't take qualifying wildcard for Paris Masters
Dominic Thiem won't play this year anymore as the Austrian opted against playing the Paris Masters qualifiers. Thiem probably thought that he would get the main draw in Paris which would have made far more sense for him than to play the qualifiers. The Austrian's goal was to enter the top 100 before the end of the year and playing in Paris would have given him that but he surprised many by rejecting the wild card after losing to Medvedev in Vienna.
tennisuptodate.com
"We always try to qualify. We were maybe 13, 12 in the Race before" - Jabeur not surprised with herself, Pegula, Gauff and Kasatkina debuting at WTA Finals
Ons Jabeur was not surprised to see herself, Gauff, Pegula and others qualify for the WTA Finals for the first time as they were always close. The debutants at the events all played strong seasons qualifying comfortably for the event. Gauff and Jabeur played in grand slam finals this year so their place was certainly earned and it didn't surprise the Tunisian who admitted they were always close:
tennisuptodate.com
Sabalenka dubs herself 'queen of double faults' before WTA Finals: "It's a miracle to be here"
Aryna Sabalenka called her being in Forth Worth a 'miracle' after her serving issues lost her plenty of matches early in the year. The Belarusian player had many issues with her serving hitting double digits in double faults pretty much regularly. It gave away many points to her opponents losing her a couple of matches as well. The issue got so bad that she even had ideas of stopping for a while but opted for a specialist to try and understand what was going wrong in her service motion.
tennisuptodate.com
"At the beginning of December I will fly to the Emirates" - Thiem sets return date with Australian Open in his sights after 'exhausting' return
Dominic Thiem ended his season a bit early failing short of his goal of returning to the top 100 but he'll return at the start of December. Thiem played 19 events this year with only the latter half of the year offering signs of optimism. He came fairly close to his former self in the past few weeks indoors but he called time early on his season to recover after some exhausting weeks.
ESPN
Felix Auger-Aliassime wins Swiss Indoors; 3rd title of month
BASEL, Switzerland -- Felix Auger-Aliassime won his third straight title in October, beating Holger Rune 6-3, 7-5 in the Swiss Indoors final on Sunday. Auger-Aliassime went through his five matches at Basel without dropping serve, and he saved all three break points Rune had. The ninth-ranked Auger-Aliassime added the Basel...
tennisuptodate.com
ATP Rankings Update: Medvedev, Auger-Aliassime move up, Fritz out of top 10
Taylor Fritz is out of the top 10 as Hubert Hurakacz moved ahead of him in the newest ATP Rankings that also saw Medvedev return to number 3. One of the final ATP Rankings updates brings us some changes in the top 10 as Daniil Medvedev moved up to number three after a triumphant run at the Vienna Open. Casper Ruud is down to four and Auger-Aliassime is up to 8th. Hurkacz skipped over Taylor Fritz and is now ranked 10th while the American dropped out of the top 10 to number 1.
tennisuptodate.com
Medvedev hopes to use Vienna glory as springboard into final two tournaments: "Which are really important and I usually play well"
Daniil Medvedev finally won a trophy after failing up short a couple of times earlier this year and it came in Vienna. It almost didn't happen as Denis Shapovalov was quite determined early on in the match to win it and he won the opening set. Medvedev needed to raise his level quite a bit in the second set and Shapovalov to drop his in order for the comeback to happen.
tennisuptodate.com
Raducanu earned more than World Number One Swiatek in Highest Paid Female Athletes list topped by Osaka despite indifferent season
The commercial power of three tennis players in particular has been shown in the recent Sportico published Top 15 Highest Paid Marketable Female Athletes list which featured two players who have had in different seasons on the court but lucrative off it. Naomi Osaka leads the list with $53.2m, with...
tennisuptodate.com
2022 Next Gen ATP Finals line-up confirmed including Musetti, Rune, Draper and Nakashima
The 2022 Next Gen ATP Finals will once again have a pretty strong field with all the biggest tennis talents in the world. Italy's Lorenzo Musetti will be there to lead the field and hoping to give his nation a winner after Sinner did a couple of years ago. Holger Rune played last year and he's going to return this year with breakout star Jack Draper also part of the event.
tennisuptodate.com
Evert shares congratulations with Wozniacki after becoming a mother again
Caroline Wozniacki recently became a mother for the second time as she and her husband welcomed a baby boy. The former player has been out of tennis for a few years and is now a mother to two children which take up most of her time. Chris Evert, a mother herself, took to social media to congratulate the former world number one on becoming a mother once more.
