PWMania
Videos: Brock Lesnar Attacks Adam Pearce in Dark Segment at WWE RAW
Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley engaged in a final brawl on Monday’s Crown Jewel edition of the WWE RAW Halloween special before their upcoming match in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Lashley was mic’d up backstage for a split-screen interview with Lesnar, but The Beast instead invited Lashley to...
PWMania
Matt Cardona Shuts Down Possibility Of WWE Return, Logan Paul’s Special Message For Roman Reigns
– Zack Ryder is no more. Matt Cardona announced the “death” of his former WWE persona in a tweet shared via his official Twitter feed this weekend. “Zack Ryder is dead,” he wrote. “Long live Matt Cardona!” Check out the post embedded below. –...
PWMania
Details on Pro Wrestling Noah and WWE Negotiations for Shinsuke Nakamura vs. The Great Muta
Shinsuke Nakamura has spoken out about wrestling The Great Muta (Keiji Muto) in a singles match at NOAH’s The New Year 2023 event on January 1 at Budokan Hall. Nakamura hasn’t wrestled for the NOAH in nine years. Tokyo Sports provided more information on how this concept became a reality.
PWMania
WWE Sunday Stunner Results From Glasgow, Scotland 10/30/22
The following results are from Sunday’s WWE Sunday Stunner live event at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland. * Brawling Brutes (Ridge Holland & Butch) defeated Imperium (Ludwig Kaiser & Giovanni Vinci) * Shotzi defeated Sonya Deville. * The New Day teased a mystery partner for the main event.
PWMania
Mick Foley Says WWE is Fooling Themselves if They Don’t View AEW as Competition
On the latest episode of his podcast, “Foley is Pod,” WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley discussed a wide variety of topics. During it, Foley stated that he thinks people in WWE are deceiving themselves if they don’t consider AEW to be competition. He believes that AEW is the future of professional wrestling.
PWMania
WWE RAW Preview for Tonight’s Special Halloween Episode (10/31/22)
WWE RAW will air live from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas, tonight, with the final red brand build for WWE Crown Jewel. Brock Lesnar and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will both make appearances on tonight’s show. Lesnar’s opponent for the Crown Jewel, Bobby Lashley, is scheduled to appear, whereas Reigns’ opponent, Logan Paul, is not currently advertised, but he may still appear.
PWMania
AEW Dark Elevation Results October 31st, 2022
Match starts off with Diamante & Madison Rayne doing some submissions exchange. Diamante gets the upper hand and sends Rayne out of the ring with a dropkick. She tosses her back into the ring then follows it up with an elbow drop. She delivers a couple of knees to her...
PWMania
Becky Lynch’s Role in “Young Rock,” News on the First Two Episodes of Season 3
Becky Lynch will appear in season three of NBC’s comedy “Young Rock,” which is based on the life of WWE legend Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. Lynch, who goes by the stage name Rebecca Quinn, will play rock star Cyndi Lauper in the season 3 premiere of Young Rock, which airs this Friday night at 8:30 p.m. ET on NBC.
PWMania
Impact Star Tasha Steelz Wants to Have a WrestleMania Moment
Impact Wrestling star Tasha Steelz was a guest on the Busted Open Radio show on Sirius XM. Steelz discussed the goals she has set for herself in wrestling:. “I have dreams. I have goals. There’s so many people I would love to get in the ring with, and unfortunately, we don’t have that forbidden door to do that. So if that means I have to go elsewhere to have these dream matches, that’s fine. But I like to always keep my options open because there’s so many great talents out there that I would love to just mix it up with and you know, before I can’t anymore, I need to get that done.”
PWMania
What’s Next For CM Punk?
As was the case for the past two months, the aftermath of the All Out media scrum, which saw CM Punk go on a public tirade against the EVPs of AEW before a locker room brawl, was in the news again this week. The Wrestling Observer’s Dave Meltzer reported that the company’s investigation of the incident, which had a number of those involved suspended, concluded. It wasn’t publicly announced who conducted the investigation or what the findings of the process were surrounding the backstage fight. The fact that Meltzer previously reported that Punk’s longtime friend and trainer Ace Steel was released, as well as the news that the former AEW champion was in negotiations for a buy out of his contract, while a video package aired this past week for the return of The Elite, it seems obvious that the investigation didn’t rule against the EVPs.
PWMania
Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman Hype WWE RAW, Backstage Clips of Nikki Cross and Bobby Lashley
Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman took to Twitter this afternoon to promote tonight’s Halloween edition of WWE RAW. Reigns reflected on his last RAW appearance in Dallas and stated that tonight will be his final RAW before embarrassing Logan Paul at WWE Crown Jewel on Saturday. In the post, he tagged the rest of The Bloodline.
PWMania
ROH TV Title Match Added To This Week’s AEW Dynamite (11/2/2022)
AEW DYNAMITE PREVIEW (11/2/2022) * Renee Paquette hosts sit-down interview with Saraya & Britt Baker. * Jade Cargill defends the TBS championship against Marina Shafir. * Samoa Joe defends the ROH TV championship against Brian Cage. * Orange Cassidy defends the All Atlantic championshpi against Luchasaurus & Rey Fenix. Make...
PWMania
Eric Bischoff Claims AEW Offers “Excuses for a Match” and “Not Well Crafted Stories”
Tony Khan’s booking has come under fire from Eric Bischoff, who claims that many of the bouts have no clear story. Khan recently provided a response, noting that Nitro had numerous matches that lacked a story. On the latest episode of the podcast “83 Weeks,” Bischoff was questioned about...
PWMania
Kurt Angle Believes WWE Should Have Made Roman Reigns Heel Well Before 2020
On his latest podcast, “The Kurt Angle Show,” WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle discussed WWE TLC 2017, which took place in 2017. “I mean, these guys had an incredible faction, they had an awesome career, and they actually obviously spawned into singles careers and had incredible careers as well. The Shield was very special, one of the best factions in the history of the business.”
PWMania
NJPW Pulls Karl Anderson From November 5 Battle Autumn Show
NJPW officially pulled the current NEVER Openweight Champion Karl Anderson from the November 5th Battle Autumn event in Osaka. Karl Anderson was originally scheduled to defend the NEVER Openweight against Hikuleo at Battle Autumn but was added to the WWE Crown Jewel show in Saudi Arabia which also falls in November 5th. Anderson had indicated via social media that he would not be at the NJPW Battle Autumn show. This created an unpleasant situation between NJPW and Karl Anderson.
PWMania
Latest News on Ticket Sales for AEW Full Gear
AEW Full Gear will broadcast from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on Saturday, November 19. According to WrestleTix, 11,953 tickets have reportedly already been issued, at the time of publication (10/30/22), leaving 712 seats still available. There are a number of combo tickets also available. Here is the...
PWMania
Backstage News on Kevin Owens’ WWE Status, Creative Plans for Sami Zayn and The Bloodline
According to reports, WWE creative’s plans for Kevin Owens are currently on hold. According to WrestleVotes, Triple H, the chief content officer for WWE, “paused” plans for the RAW Superstar because of how Sami Zayn handled The Bloodline on SmackDown. This is why Owens hasn’t been on TV recently.
PWMania
Battle Slam “Thriller” Event Results and Highlights (10/30/22)
On October 30, Battle Slam held its latest event “Thriller” from Atlanta, Georgia. The main event saw Baron Black successfully defend his Battle Slam ICON World Title against Impact Wrestling star Mike Bailey. Here are the full results and highlights:. – #1 Contender for ICON World Title –...
PWMania
Matt Hardy Says Working With Rob Van Dam Was “Like A Potato Fest”
During a recent episode of his podcast “Extreme Life of Matt Hardy,” Matt Hardy covered a wide variety of subjects and topics. During it, the current AEW star admitted that wrestling Rob Van Dam, who was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2021, was often like a “potato fest.” He was referring to RVD’s stiffness:
PWMania
WWE NXT Preview for Tonight (11/1/22)
As the countdown to NXT Deadline continues, tonight’s WWE NXT episode on the USA Network will be broadcast live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando. Mandy Rose, the NXT Women’s Champion, will appear on tonight’s show to celebrate a year since she won the title. For the first time since winning the NXT Championship at Halloween Havoc over JD McDonagh and Ilja Dragunov, NXT Champion Bron Breakker will also be on the show tonight. According to Apollo Crews, Breakker will be the target of his attention tonight.
