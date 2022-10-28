As was the case for the past two months, the aftermath of the All Out media scrum, which saw CM Punk go on a public tirade against the EVPs of AEW before a locker room brawl, was in the news again this week. The Wrestling Observer’s Dave Meltzer reported that the company’s investigation of the incident, which had a number of those involved suspended, concluded. It wasn’t publicly announced who conducted the investigation or what the findings of the process were surrounding the backstage fight. The fact that Meltzer previously reported that Punk’s longtime friend and trainer Ace Steel was released, as well as the news that the former AEW champion was in negotiations for a buy out of his contract, while a video package aired this past week for the return of The Elite, it seems obvious that the investigation didn’t rule against the EVPs.

